He deserves nothing

He only pays 10% of his income? That seems very low.

Super low. In my country it's around 20-30%

Who spends that much of their income a month on their kids?

For child support?



8k a month plus private school.



Im sure they took into account her monthly rent and expenses to keep the kids at the lifestyle they're used to.

Paying private school for only the next two years! This post is already reeking that he's a deadbeat dad, I can feel it.

I wonder why they came to that agreement and no spousal support???

I would guess there's some sort of blackmailing going on. Possibly having to do with this:



February 7, 2017

I don't think she will be invited to many family events after what happened this past week. Unbeknownst (can't believe I finally got to use this word) to our B+ list mostly movie actress from an acting family, her possible future sister-in-law was hanging out at the home of the boyfriend of our actor. Considering that our actress used to sleep with the husband of the possible future sister-in-law while the husband was still married, proved awkward. Awkward in the sense there were threats of physical violence.

B+ list actress: Rooney Mara

Possible future sister-in-law: Summer Phoenix

Boyfriend: Joaquin Phoenix

Husband of possible future sister-in-law: Casey Affleck

this is a steal for him da fuq

The guy from the taco bell ad looks so much like him it's so fucking annoying.

Never really understood spousal support like does the court equal marriage to prison? A wedding doesnt mean the world suddenly has to stop moving for either side, no? Now when it comes to the kids thats another topic

It's pretty common for men to expect women to stop whatever they're doing to become a housewife and/or have kids. So people will get out of a marriage without the education or job history they would otherwise have.

Pretty sad if you think about it isnt it!

i wonder if this is mostly a thing in the US, though?



i've never met anyone who didn't have both parents working, either from low income or high income couples. the only times i remember people staying at home was due to unemployment, so just a temporary thing.

I know a few lower-paid spouses who left their jobs (a couple are men, btw, but usually women) to take care of the kids just because the cost of childcare is astronomical and they'd be paying nearly all of their salary just to have someone else take care of them -- so they'd rather just do it themselves. Even when couples try not to uphold traditional roles and all that, it's sometimes the most sensible economical choice.

in addition to what totteringg said, quite a few men expect their wives to be responsible for housework and childrearing at the expense of their (the wives') careers. my dad refused to lift a finger at home/do anything at all for us kids, so my mom's career stalled as she was the one who had to miss work if we were sick, couldn't take on extra after-work responsibilities that could have pushed her career ahead while the men in her position were able to do so, etc. idk where you're from but hetero marriages in the us are very rarely egalitarian and one party can exit them damaged professionally, even if the wife continues to work.

Edited at 2017-12-07 10:16 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-12-07 10:16 pm (UTC) Reply

It is becoming less common now, but it was fairly standard for a woman (especially) to quit work and/or education to be a housewife/mom. Then, if divorced 10+ years down the line, you are screwed trying to get back into the workforce.

Edited at 2017-12-07 10:16 pm (UTC)







Edited at 2017-12-07 10:16 pm (UTC) Reply

Yeahh... it's 'cause some women will stay at home with the kids when all of a sudden their husband is divorcing them. It's to prevent one person from screwing the other over, really.

Clearly not, since it's not always awarded -- such as in this very case...

I hate him so I'm going to choose to believe he's lying and there are assets and income that he has hidden. Investigate ha!

mte

Looking at his filmography, I don't think he's lying. Most of his films haven't exactly set the box office on fire so I don't think he commands huge salaries. The only big movies he's been in are the Ocean's movies and Interstellar, and I believe he only has supporting parts in those. I don't know because I haven't seen the.

$1 is too much for this sexual predator.

I'm surprised he doesn't make more. I have friends whose parents make more than that.

are any of your friends' parents looking for a new girlfriend?

that seems low for an a(minus)-list actor

Doesn't he do mostly indies/small films?



I don't think he's attached to any franchise.

Is he an A-list actor? Ben is but Casey doesn't really do big movies.

He hasn't been in many blockbusters so it makes sense, he's mainly known for being an Affleck

wow



the courts are so unfair to men!

I always feel like if river was alive he would be totally pissed off about this bastard doing this to his sister. Specially since she's the youngest.



Casey Affleck is a sick pig.



Edited at 2017-12-07 10:13 pm (UTC) Reply

i always think about what he would be like today if he were alive <3

I wonder what Joaquin thinks of him and if they're even friends anymore.

Joaquin seems to be a mess tbh. There were rumors Casey and Joaquin had orgies together even though Casey was married to his sister... I actually always liked Joaquin, but I think he's just not all there, if you know what I mean?

He's been through a lot. Still no excuse to be shitty though

He's been through a lot. Still no excuse to be shitty though Reply

I wonder the same thing, but I also think the people in the Phoenix family are messed up so who knows. I like the siblings but I really despise their parents.

Wow. That's... not so much for a semi-famous actor.

400k? not even 4mil? how sad.

