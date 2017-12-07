Casey Affleck Discloses Income in Divorce
Casey Affleck Discloses Income in Divorce https://t.co/HI0zetMf9L— TMZ (@TMZ) December 7, 2017
Affleck pulls in $400,000 a year.
Child support payments for the 2 kids : He's paying her $4,000 a month. And he's paying private school tuition for the kids for the next 2 years.
Spousal support : he's not paying her anything.
8k a month plus private school.
Im sure they took into account her monthly rent and expenses to keep the kids at the lifestyle they're used to.
February 7, 2017
I don’t think she will be invited to many family events after what happened this past week. Unbeknownst (can’t believe I finally got to use this word) to our B+ list mostly movie actress from an acting family, her possible future sister-in-law was hanging out at the home of the boyfriend of our actor. Considering that our actress used to sleep with the husband of the possible future sister-in-law while the husband was still married, proved awkward. Awkward in the sense there were threats of physical violence.
B+ list actress: Rooney Mara
Possible future sister-in-law: Summer Phoenix
Boyfriend: Joaquin Phoenix
Husband of possible future sister-in-law: Casey Affleck
i've never met anyone who didn't have both parents working, either from low income or high income couples. the only times i remember people staying at home was due to unemployment, so just a temporary thing.
I don't think he's attached to any franchise.
the courts are so unfair to men!
Casey Affleck is a sick pig.
He's been through a lot. Still no excuse to be shitty though