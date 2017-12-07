Hailee Steinfeld teases Pitch Perfect 4
Hailee Steinfeld teases Pitch Perfect 4 could be on the cards https://t.co/4aQOOTe7Kx— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) December 7, 2017
-Hailee, who plays Emily Junk, is currently in London promoting Pitch Perfect 3
-She revealed Pitch Perfect 4 could be on the cards, saying: Maybe. I don't know anything for sure, but I don't know it's entirely over for the Bellas.
-After being nominated for an Oscar at 14 for her role in True Grit, she still has aspirations to be a nominee again. 'I realise it way more now, than I did then, what an incredible honour it is. I can only hope and work as hard as I can to have it happen again.'
-She turns 21 next week and is looking forward to putting out a full album next year.
Source
She's so cute! POSITIVE OP NOTE: I know no one liked her in Pitch Perfect 2 and that her filmography is a bit of a joke post Oscar nomination but she has some hidden gems in there that showcase her talent and her Pop songs are catchy :)
i didn't like her in 2, but she grew on me
Also she has released like a billion singles, and a lot of them have done quite well. So why no album yet?