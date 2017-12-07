Hailee Steinfeld teases Pitch Perfect 4

No thanks Reply

She should have been nominated for edge of seventeen tbh

agreed

Agreed

omg is that Nancy from Stranger Things in your icon? She looks cute here

ia

I was gonna say...she seemed to be doing a good job of getting back to that level w/ that film. I wonder if she's pissed Ronan's coming-of-age film is going straight to the Oscars

It was so good! I'm sad it got an R rating because it could've done much better.

ugh i still need to watch this movie!!

I liked it more than Lady Bird tbh.

I cried watching that and I related to her so much and then realized how deeply flawed she was and it was eye-opening hahah

I'm sad it did poorly at the box office

I loved that movie

last call pitches!

Make more movies like Edge of 17 and less like Pitch Perfect 2, please.

this seems really unnecessary

I don't think we need another Pitch Perfect after this one, but she was really good in Edge of Seventeen.

I barely found out that there was a fucking unnecessary sequel this week. There's going to be FOUR, GIRL? Why is this turning into a Star Wars-lite franchise? Lmao

mte, in this post i'm finding out there's a 3rd after the 2nd undid everything that was good abt the 1st. no no no.

will this ever end? it's like despicable me.

No. The trailer for "Pitch Perfect 3" is painfully unfunny.

i didn't even know a 3 was happening



i didn't like her in 2, but she grew on me Reply

She can next be seen in the Transformers spin-off movie, Bumblebee!



Also she has released like a billion singles, and a lot of them have done quite well. So why no album yet? Reply

Idk why she didn't release her album this year maybe she wants more songs but she def said next year. IDK this Bumblebee movie will probably suck but I like that her character will be a Tomboy that likes cars.

I liked her a lot better before she started trying to be a pop star.

Yeah but "Starving" is a hot fucking bop

you tell know lies

let these movies end

The second was already so bad with no plot. The 3rd looks even worse

I'm late but I watched that movie Edge of Seventeen on Netflix recently. idk much about her but I really enjoyed it.

