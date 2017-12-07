December 7th, 2017, 09:46 pm theemii Camila Cabello - Never Be the Same and Real Friends (Audio) source: 1 2 Tagged: fifth harmony, music / musician, new music post Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4949 comments Add comment
NICOTIIINE. HEROIIIIN. MORPHIIINE.
"nicotine, rushin' me, touchin' me', suddenly i'm a fiend and you're all i need"
vs
"nictone, heroWEEN, morPHEEN"
so we've heard 3 (these 2 and havana)
real friends is okay but it's kinda boring. reminds me of an ed sheeran song.
