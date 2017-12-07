you just described her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

iconic Reply

Thread

Link

this album is sonically all over the place, damn. it's like they're just trying everything. I do like Never Be The Same...but god, her voice is so grating.



NICOTIIINE. HEROIIIIN. MORPHIIINE. Reply

Thread

Link

i like the lyrics of the radio edit more lol



"nicotine, rushin' me, touchin' me', suddenly i'm a fiend and you're all i need"



vs



"nictone, heroWEEN, morPHEEN" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg the radio edit lyrics are so much better i heard the way she said heroin and i was like ???????? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

theyre taking the throw everything at the wall and see what sticks approach. theyre probably scrambling after havana was such a smash, especially compared to crying in the club Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

agreed about Never Be the Same. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i basically hate her but i have to cop to liking never be the same Reply

Thread

Link

I'm the same way about Havana Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

not feeling either of these. also how many songs will the album have? cuz we've heard like, 7 singles and most of them were subpar. Reply

Thread

Link

there's 10 songs on the album, she scrapped crying in the club, OMG, and i have questions



so we've heard 3 (these 2 and havana) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Epic has pockets that deep?Scapping those songs must've cost them hundreds of thousands.



Edited at 2017-12-07 09:53 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

damn they really are just throwing everything at the wall Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol at her scrapping so many songs...omg was the only decent one beside havana imo. she's gonna need a strong follow up to havana, and if these 2 songs are any indication of what's on the album then she may just be a one hit wonder. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

of course they scrapped them nnn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel bad for her. I feel like she loves basic pop music (and tbh "never be the same" is more similar to "crying in the club" and "I have questions" which I both loved no shame lol) but after the success of havanna she's having to make so many other types of music and i wonder how much of it is authentic. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What's with the wet/hair look... Can she change it up a bit? Reply

Thread

Link

the pre-chorus in never be the same is awful, she sounds like a dying cat. the beginning is weird.



real friends is okay but it's kinda boring. reminds me of an ed sheeran song. Reply

Thread

Link

I hate that I liked Havana, but damn, I've been singing it all day. Reply

Thread

Link

Ehw Reply

Thread

Link

wait- what does never be the same sound like? Was it a demo that floated around awhile ago for someone else? I swear ive heard it before.... Reply

Thread

Link

"hair-o-een" wtf Reply

Thread

Link

lol mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"happy hair-o-ween" is the new "merry crisis" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

her voice is aesthetically not pleasing



Edited at 2017-12-07 09:36 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

ugh, keep it, Karla Reply

Thread

Link

I really like Never Be The Same. I like Havana, but I'm glad it won't be a full album of slightly different versions of the same song, though I guess it'll be a bit weird as an album if every song really clashes too much with one another. Don't like Real Friends at all. Reply

Thread

Link