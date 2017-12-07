Gabrielle Union on the #MeToo movement: “I think the floodgates have opened for white women”

ooof. hard topic - but she didn't lie.



She's right and I think she was sensitive and eloquent. Reply

Regardless of what I think may have happened that night 17 years ago, after reading all 700 pages of the trial transcript, I still don't actually know. Nor does anyone who was not in that room. But I believe that the film is an opportunity to inform and educate so that these situations cease to occur on college campuses, in dorm rooms, in fraternities, in apartments or anywhere else young people get together to socialize......Bye Gabrielle.





Edited at 2017-12-07 09:17 pm (UTC)

... did you turn the corner one block too early? Reply

She's quoting what Gabrielle said about Nate Parker's rape allegation :/ Reply

nate, that you?

BYE. 👋🏽 She’s officially cancelled. You lost your right to say anything about sexual assault victims, Gabi! Reply

Ugh! I didn't know that



Edited at 2017-12-08 01:15 am (UTC)

yes, Gabrielle, it's so hard to figure out if an unconscious woman gave consent to two men. Reply

wasn't the woman they raped also a woc? Reply

she spoke nothing but the truth Reply

I really liked her Trevor Noah interview last month. She looked fantastic even with that red eyeshadow. Reply

I love this ageless, eloquent queen sfm and she speaks the truth. Reply

No lies Reply

She's not wrong Reply

Truly a beautiful person inside and out. Reply

mmmhmmmT Reply

No lies dected here. Reply

