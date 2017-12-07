Gabrielle Union on the #MeToo movement: “I think the floodgates have opened for white women”
Gabrielle Union spoke about how women of color fit into the growing #MeToo movement.
She asserted strongly that women of color haven’t been heard as enthusiastically. “I think the floodgates have opened for white women,” she said. “I don’t think it’s a coincidence whose pain has been taken seriously. Whose pain we have showed historically and continued to show. Whose pain is tolerable and whose pain is intolerable. And whose pain needs to be addressed now.”
“If those people hadn’t been Hollywood royalty,” she asked, referring to some of the women who first spoke out about Harvey Weinstein. “If they hadn’t been approachable. If they hadn’t been people who have had access to parts and roles and true inclusion in Hollywood, would we have believed?”
She knows that her own platform gave her a place that allowed her to speak for people who have gone through similar experiences. She calls herself a “perfect victim”: not just because of her current celebrity status, but also because she was raped at work, because it was caught on surveillance and the police were called — but also because the majority of sexual assaults aren’t reported to the police, according the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network.
“When we have the microphone, how often do we pass it back to the people who are experiencing a different challenge, but who are equally worthy as having the microphone?” Ms. Union asked.
And then she stopped herself. “I just did this,” she said, and stretched her hand backward, over her head, as if she was symbolizing a passing of the microphone to someone behind her.
But the microphone shouldn’t be passed behind, she said, acknowledging that many people still feel ignored.
“It should be passed to the side.”
Source
