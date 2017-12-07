WH Press Sec Sanders tweets out clarification: US will go to Olympics

I appreciate the continued use of Adam Rippon gifs. Reply

Well, there's no guarantee he'd actually get picked by USFS to go to the games! I may have jinxed him with all these gifs! *runs away* Reply

Has his shoulder fully recovered? Reply

i love adam so much. i'd take him over jason brown every single time. Reply

For those wondering about 1980, Carter technically asked the USOC not to accept the Soviet invitation and they agreed. https://t.co/WNdIqdceBD — Matt Ford (@fordm) December 7, 2017





and lbr NBC would shit themselves and we know Trump loves NBC The maggot brains forgot a lot would have to happen to decide this. There's some interesting history here if anyone is curious.and lbr NBC would shit themselves and we know Trump loves NBC Reply

My dad will apparently always hate Carter for that. My dad's political opinions are sad, unfortunately. Reply

I was about to say the Olympics would be that one thing that would piss off Trump supporters but because they're in a cult they'd probably all be like "owning the libs by no representation at the Olympics!" Reply

I lived in Seoul during the 2002 World Cup and that was crayyy. Reply

Whaaaat. I’m jelly. You ever go back and visit? Reply

I have not but I hate America and kind of want to move back tbh Reply

By the way, Sarah Fuckabee Sanders would like us all to know that Donald Trump has never been anything but 100% respectful to her so obviously any woman who says he assaulted them is lying! Glad we cleared that up. /s



She's going to surpass her dad in brining shame on their already shameful name and that's really saying something because Mike Huckabee is an asshole for the history books. Reply

Mike will forever hold that title for the time he used his connections to protect his dog murdering son from legal troubles. Reply

She can't think of any time in the last year or so that he was disrespectful to woemn? Not one.



I wish I had these kind of gaps in my memory Reply

Jeffrey Dahmer didn’t try to kill me then eat me so no way was he a serial killer and cannibal! Reply

Speaking of the Olympics and figure skating, US Men only have 2 spots at the Olympics this time around, right? Nationals is going to be brutal this year, fighting for those two spots. Reply

Yes indeed. Of course Tara and Johnny already act like Nathan and Vincent are a lock. Reply

Nathan probably is a lock tbh. Vincent I'm less sure on. If he has a bad nationals, Adam or Jason could slip in there if they have a killer nationals. Reply

Oh shit the Winter Olympics are in South Korea next year? What a time and place to be nationalistic right next to the country that wants us dead Reply

lmao when you put it this way, i wouldn’t mind if the US dropped out of the games Reply

Also: considering Trump threw a stick of dynamite into the Israel/Palestine conflict, thats added to the mix too Reply

I can't really get all that excited for the Winter Olympics for whatever reason. I love the Summer Olympics way more. I only really got all in for hockey but with Bettman ruining fun it won't be as exciting aside from the women's side which lbr is always going to be a Canada/US final.



idk with Trump as president I've even more embarrassed than usual lol. Like posting glitter bald eagle gifs isn't even obnoxious fun anymore bc this country is extra awful rn? And then I think of all of the countries Trump could harm bc of his stupidity. Reply

Yeah all our usual stupid jingoistic patriotism will just look even more obnoxious considering our evil president and the state of our country. Its depressing Reply

Bettman deserves a puck to the head. Reply

I’m the opposite, but I’m also Canadian and we do not do well in the summer olympics lmao. I like individual summer events (archery, swimming, diving, etc.) but overall winter sports >>>>> Reply

Yeah I always did it ironically like YAS AMERICA but I think even doing it ironically is canceled for me forever. This country has always been bad but now it’s especially terrible Reply

every event is glorified sliding Reply

a friend of mine has extra tickets to this but I can't go 😭 Reply

I'll take 'em. Kthanx! Reply

http://www.latimes.com/opinion/op-ed/la-oe-farrow-woody-allen-me-too-20171207-story.html I'm not at a desktop, can someone post the Dylan Farrow op-ed from the LA Times? Reply

I can make the post! I've never summarized properly before, am I allowed to use direct quotes? Reply

it's not a banned source, so I think you can use direct quotes as needed Reply

that was powerful, damn. Reply

Personally I am very worried about a potential attack during the Olympics. The biggest international event being held in a country right next to one with a crazy dictator with nothing to lose. Sounds like a disaster to me. And I know South Korea is going to do a truly amazing job. I hope I'm just being paranoid. Reply

Kim Jong-un has plenty to lose, though. He's living an extremely cushy life. War would jeopardize not just his lifestyle but his very life.



I think the more volatile part of this equation right now is actually Trump, but even there I think he'd need to fire a lot of people before he could get a military that would go along with an armed conflict with North Korea. Reply

Link

It's not going to happen. He won't attack anyone because there's not a chance he'd ever be able to win a war. He'd lose it all and he knows it. All of the tests and threats are just a way for him to hold on to power. Reply

Exclusive: Sources tell CNN about 2016 emails between the British publicist who arranged the Trump Tower meeting and a member of Donald Trump’s inner circle — the first evidence of follow-up after the meeting with Russians https://t.co/PLjx5YbFlM pic.twitter.com/EAFu2M2N1U — CNN (@CNN) December 7, 2017



Lock ha up! Reply

She lies like she breathes so I guess it's still an "open question".



I'm NGL, I've wondered if we'd go through with sending athletes to South Korea ever since Trump started poking at N. Korea. Reply

bridge, get thee under it

Did we discuss Franken's resignation in any post? Reply

I think it's been talked about in a couple of posts but we haven't had a dedicated post about it. Reply

I have so many complicated feelings about that :( Reply

