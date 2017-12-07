WH Press Sec Sanders tweets out clarification: US will go to Olympics
Yesterday, US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said it was an "open question" whether the US would send its athletes to the Olympics due to security concerns. Today, at 1pm EST, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked about it:
That's the kind of big decision that should've been made already in any sane administration, as a lot of people and organizations have substantial preparations to make. The Trump administration seems, quite suddenly, to be unaware that decisions can be unmade at a later date, should the necessity arise. Perhaps with that in mind, Press Secretary Sanders tweeted out a clarification at 2pm EST:
Pictured: Sassy US figure skater Adam Rippon
Sources: NBC tweet, Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweet, US Figure Skating gifs
JUST IN: Press Sec. Sarah Sanders: “No official decision has been made” on US participation in the Winter Olympics pic.twitter.com/5ZCvIRhLmr— NBC News (@NBCNews) December 7, 2017
That's the kind of big decision that should've been made already in any sane administration, as a lot of people and organizations have substantial preparations to make. The Trump administration seems, quite suddenly, to be unaware that decisions can be unmade at a later date, should the necessity arise. Perhaps with that in mind, Press Secretary Sanders tweeted out a clarification at 2pm EST:
UPDATE: The U.S. looks forward to participating in the Winter Olympics in South Korea. The protection of Americans is our top priority and we are engaged with the South Koreans and other partner nations to secure the venues.— Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) December 7, 2017
Pictured: Sassy US figure skater Adam Rippon
Sources: NBC tweet, Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweet, US Figure Skating gifs
and lbr NBC would shit themselves and we know Trump loves NBC
She's going to surpass her dad in brining shame on their already shameful name and that's really saying something because Mike Huckabee is an asshole for the history books.
I wish I had these kind of gaps in my memory
idk with Trump as president I've even more embarrassed than usual lol. Like posting glitter bald eagle gifs isn't even obnoxious fun anymore bc this country is extra awful rn? And then I think of all of the countries Trump could harm bc of his stupidity.
http://www.latimes.com/opinion/op-ed/la-oe-farrow-woody-allen-me-too-20171207-story.html
I think the more volatile part of this equation right now is actually Trump, but even there I think he'd need to fire a lot of people before he could get a military that would go along with an armed conflict with North Korea.
I'm NGL, I've wondered if we'd go through with sending athletes to South Korea ever since Trump started poking at N. Korea.