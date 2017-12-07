WH Press Sec Sanders tweets out clarification: US will go to Olympics

Yesterday, US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said it was an "open question" whether the US would send its athletes to the Olympics due to security concerns. Today, at 1pm EST, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked about it:

That's the kind of big decision that should've been made already in any sane administration, as a lot of people and organizations have substantial preparations to make. The Trump administration seems, quite suddenly, to be unaware that decisions can be unmade at a later date, should the necessity arise. Perhaps with that in mind, Press Secretary Sanders tweeted out a clarification at 2pm EST:



Pictured: Sassy US figure skater Adam Rippon

Sources: NBC tweet, Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweet, US Figure Skating gifs
