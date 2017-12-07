Larry Nassar receives maximum 60-year sentence by federal judge

bye Reply

Thread

Link

Think he'll end it all after he gets another 40 years? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wonder if he will even be placed in gen population given the hierarchy in prison with sex offenders. Seems doubtful. It'll be hell in there for him either way. I'm glad he can no longer harm anyone else. Rot! Reply

Thread

Link

Jared Fogle was placed in general and had the shit beaten out of him by another inmate. *Fingers Crossed* Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fucking good. Reply

Thread

Link

Good, he deserves to rot in jail. Reply

Thread

Link

To quote Uma: "You don't deserve a bullet." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When they find out what he's done. Hope he enjoys solitary confinement. Reply

Thread

Link

Bye you piece of shit Reply

Thread

Link





A shitty pedo AND a murderous cop both actually getting sentenced and facing real consequences??? In one day???? Reply

Thread

Link

this gif is too good Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

aww this gif <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's a shame he's doing propaganda films now Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I actually just saw it last night, as a matter of fact, and it is...not great. It's barely even that propaganda-y, it's just dull. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It’s amazing. People are actually facing long term consequences. I’ll never get tired of this. Reply

Thread

Link

about fucking time Reply

Thread

Link

ENJOY PRISON BITCH! Reply

Thread

Link

Pero quien te manda? Pudrete. Reply

Thread

Link

All those LJ accounts that subtly defend/normalize pedos must be so sad right now. Reply

Thread

Link

oop lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"It's Ephebophilia, not Pedophilia!" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bloop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link