Larry Nassar receives maximum 60-year sentence by federal judge
A federal judge declared former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar a threat to children Thursday morning and sentenced him to 60 years in prison on child pornography charges -- essentially a life sentence for the 54-year-old former physician.
Nassar pleaded guilty in July to charges of obtaining and possessing child pornography as well as an additional charge of attempting to destroy evidence. Each of the three charges against him come with a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.
Nassar is also awaiting sentencing for 10 state counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, which he pleaded guilty to in November.
