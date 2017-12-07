Sufjan Stevens talks about his work on the CMBYN soundtrack

He better get that Oscar!! I can't wait to see him perform there <3 Reply

He's totally not gonna win because of that Coco song, which bums me out even though I liked Coco. But I want to see him perform!

I had no idea Remember Me was the front-runner. I mean, I looooooved Coco so very much and the song is very important in the film and super lovely in general so I wouldn't be mad if it won <3



BUT SUFJAN!!! I want him to be Academy Award Winner Sufjan Stevens and I want to hear his speech :'(

He'd better wear the wings.

nah coco's got it

my sweet sad indie prince <33333



did anyone see that car seat headrest posted on tumblr abt carrie & lowell not being ~authentic~?

i think that dude apologized or something but yeah calling an album someone made to deal with the grief of losing his estranged mother and saying it felt like "an exercise in generating sadness" was gross af

ya they deleted the post but like still... read the room, dude.

No, but what the actual fuck?! And Car Seat Headrest is a dumb fucking name for a band.

I'd let him put it anywhere.

Link





same.....like so badly its sad

May or may not release another sad ass album like Carrie & Lowell

yesss gimme more sad ass music that i can listen to non-stop for fall/winter. he says it won't be awhile till he releases another album which makes me sad but not surprising and he keeps himself busy with other things anyway and he put out so much stuff this yr so i can't even complain.



i want him to get nominated and win that best original song oscar cause i'm 99% sure his speech will be ridiculous

"Thank you to the academy. [something about Luca, something about God, some big words, etc.] The world is abundant." - Sufjan's acceptance speech

i saw this last night, i briefly dozed for about 5 minutes but woke up right around the time that elio started in on that peach bc there is no god.

omg

lmfaoo

you poor soul 😂

That was a sign from God actually

Can this movie come out already?

sufjan owes us 48 states

I like to think that C&L was about Oregon so he owes us 47 states now.

I don't want any red states tho

lol i was just thinking like which states i wud actually rly want and it's like... u can skip some tbh. and new england could be grouped all together. i hope soof lives forever and provides us with sad jams until we die.

I want a Hawaii one with just a bunch of cute little ukulele songs omg

from your keyboard to god's inbox!! at least a compilation of short thematic songs ala magnetic field's 69 love songs

I want a california album and a florida album

I love Mystery of Love <3

omg i can't get into his music at all but then i watched movie.....and omg when mystery of love and visions of gideon played....i am forever changed!

Is this movie worth the hype? It seems so polarizing :o

i haven't heard many negative things about it from people who have actually seen the movie (almost all critics, and general audiences, have been hugely positive). it seems those complaining are those who haven't see it yet, for the most part?

hmmm, I was really worried and almost dreaded watching it cause it was pretty over-hyped and everyone was raving about, and I'm not really into art movies but to my surprise it was worth the hype.

Seeing the movie and listening to the soundtrack nonstop has reignited me listening to Carrie & Lowell nonstop as well. I fucking love this guy.



His songs on the soundtrack are PERFECT. I am afraid that listening to them so much has taken some of the emotional impact out of those moments in the film but idgaf, they are beautiful. I also like all the piano + fun 80's dance songs from the soundtrack, and 'Love My Way', which I had never heard before the movie somehow, is fucking great.

MTE!!

I've been dancing around to love my way in my room since I saw the movie lol

Great timing I just posted a slutty IG photo with Sufjan Stevens lyrics as a caption luv u folk daddy

Is Mystery of Love gonna get an Oscar nom? I hope...

I'm sure it will. But with Coco, I'm not sure if he'll win :(

I would think so.

it definitely will get a nod but it's hard to beat the mouse house when it comes to best song

yes

I haven't even seen the movie and Mystery of Love haunts me, it's just so pretty 😭😭😭😭 god I love Sufjan's voice

I'm genuinely surprised it hasn't leaked yet. Do you know when you'll be able to see it if it doesn't?

Not till the end of January :\

I haven't seen it either but it's finally out here next week.

