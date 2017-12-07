sufjan: but saying it out loud is hard

Sufjan Stevens talks about his work on the CMBYN soundtrack




• Read the book before the script, loved it
• Luca Guadagnino was intent on using “Futile Devices” in the film & Sufjan wrote two other songs
• Has been asked to contribute to soundtracks before but always declined
• Praises Luca’s work
• Wrote both “Mystery of Love” and “Visions of Gideon” in a day
• Mentions god (op note: he would), love, and sex
• Is working on another ballet with Justin Peck
• May or may not release another sad ass album like Carrie & Lowell


SOURCE
