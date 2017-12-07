Sufjan Stevens talks about his work on the CMBYN soundtrack
Sufjan Stevens blends romance, heartbreak in gorgeous Call Me By Your Name songs https://t.co/LIz0MuIpmW— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) December 6, 2017
• Read the book before the script, loved it
• Luca Guadagnino was intent on using “Futile Devices” in the film & Sufjan wrote two other songs
• Has been asked to contribute to soundtracks before but always declined
• Praises Luca’s work
• Wrote both “Mystery of Love” and “Visions of Gideon” in a day
• Mentions god (op note: he would), love, and sex
• Is working on another ballet with Justin Peck
• May or may not release another sad ass album like Carrie & Lowell
SOURCE
BUT SUFJAN!!! I want him to be Academy Award Winner Sufjan Stevens and I want to hear his speech :'(
did anyone see that car seat headrest posted on tumblr abt carrie & lowell not being ~authentic~?
yesss gimme more sad ass music that i can listen to non-stop for fall/winter. he says it won't be awhile till he releases another album which makes me sad but not surprising and he keeps himself busy with other things anyway and he put out so much stuff this yr so i can't even complain.
i want him to get nominated and win that best original song oscar cause i'm 99% sure his speech will be ridiculous
His songs on the soundtrack are PERFECT. I am afraid that listening to them so much has taken some of the emotional impact out of those moments in the film but idgaf, they are beautiful. I also like all the piano + fun 80's dance songs from the soundtrack, and 'Love My Way', which I had never heard before the movie somehow, is fucking great.
I've been dancing around to love my way in my room since I saw the movie lol