Hollywood's Biggest Names Pledge "I Will Not Be Silent" Against Sexual Assault | W Magazine

Timothée Chalamet



LoL, for real. Reply

ikr? and then when woody finally gets taken out (I'm optimistic) he and others who work with him are gonna be all shocked and appalled and full of new promises Reply

lol mte Reply

literally put your money where your mouth is Reply

lmao i was just about to say... Reply

ooo, what has he done? I only just heard of him the other day Reply

he filmed w woody allen this summer Reply

Yep, he worked with Woody. Reply

MTE Reply

lmfao mte Reply

MTE Reply

Its a fucking disgrace Reply

Timothée better not do any interviews with John Oliver.

lol mte



lol mte

mte. Also fuck Gal Gadot. Is she gonna say something about Palestine? Reply

mfte Reply

I think all of these things are great but I am always skeptical and don't buy it bc lbr so many celebrities turn around and work with known predators all because they like their films. So much of it just seems like empty talk. Reply

I mean the CMBYN kid is in this and he literally JUST wrapped a movie w/ Woody Allen lol Reply

Yup Reply

A joke. If I knew about this shit sitting at home on my couch on ontd then all of most of y’all had to know too Reply

Is Kate Winslet in this video? Reply

no Reply

No, but Timothée is Reply

And so is Emma Stone apparently. Lol. I'm laughing at the irony. Reply

this is so cringy Reply

this reminds me of a brazilian actress who painted one of her nails white to stand up against violence lol these celebs ~protests are usually so tone deaf and pointless tbh Reply

iconic Reply

chega de violência! Reply

I don't think this is the same one or maybe it is? But your comment had me googling and what the hell is this http://www.refinery29.com/2017/08/167577/purple-nail-polish-domestic-violence-awareness Reply

I agree. I appreciate the sentiment but I also feel that had Weinstein not been taken down, everyone would have just kept the open secret and continued to work with him (and others accused). Reply

hahahahahahaha eu amo esse momento. me lembra o white people problems, eles sempre postam isso Reply

didn't chris evans and hemsworth do that too? lmao i thought it was homophobia tho idk Reply

Andrew Gairfield worked with and supported Mel Gibson, so no @ him.



Edited at 2017-12-07 07:49 pm (UTC) Reply

True. It appalls me that Mel Gibson hasn't been completely blacklisted yet. The man is a racist, sexist, ignorant, violent bigot and everyone fucking knows it. What more does it take? Reply

He was blacklisted, they just recently forgave him Reply

Andrew Garfield canceled himself when he agreed to do Hacksaw Ridge. Mel Gibson beat the crap out of the mother of his child while she was holding the baby in her arms, then threatened to have her murdered and buried in his rose garden where no one would ever find her body (and that's on tape).



The way he's wormed his way back into film is an indictment on men like Harvey Weinstein and the heads of studios like Lionsgate and Paramount. Andrew needs to sit down and shut up. Reply

this seems so disingenuous to me



celebrities only pledge to be allies/advocates when it's convenient and safe Reply

This is rich coming from people who have worked with the likes of Woody Allen (like the bland white guy no. 24 and Emma Stone) or David O. Rusell. Reply

cool PR move hollywood Reply

80% of these people are liars Reply

with up-and-comers like Timothée Chalamet



oh REALLY, tell me more Reply

I really do hope more victims are believed, instead of blamed for what happened to them. The shame that comes from this is debilitating in some cases. Reply

