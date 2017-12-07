Hollywood's Biggest Names Pledge "I Will Not Be Silent" Against Sexual Assault | W Magazine
In a post-Harvey Weinstein Hollywood, where each day seems to bring a new story of sexual assault, everyone from established stars like Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Stone, and Jake Gyllenhaal got together with up-and-comers like Timothée Chalamet and Margot Robbie to take a stand in support of survivors—no matter the consequences.
source
right...
The way he's wormed his way back into film is an indictment on men like Harvey Weinstein and the heads of studios like Lionsgate and Paramount. Andrew needs to sit down and shut up.
celebrities only pledge to be allies/advocates when it's convenient and safe
oh REALLY, tell me more