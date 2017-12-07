Hollywood's Biggest Names Pledge "I Will Not Be Silent" Against Sexual Assault | W Magazine



In a post-Harvey Weinstein Hollywood, where each day seems to bring a new story of sexual assault, everyone from established stars like Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Stone, and Jake Gyllenhaal got together with up-and-comers like Timothée Chalamet and Margot Robbie to take a stand in support of survivors—no matter the consequences.

