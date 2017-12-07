Jennifer Lawrence Hollywood Reporter's Leadership award acceptance speech
Jennifer Lawrence received the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award at The Hollywood Reporter’s 2017 Women in Entertainment, Dec 6. Lawrence speaks of embracing her platform and quoted Elie Wiesel in her acceptance speech saying, “We must always take sides. Neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim.”
But I do agree that we need to at least voice our condemnation of oppressors. I know people don't think she's genuine, but she's spoken up for a number of issues in the industry. That's at least something.
i like her using that quote in this speech though. better than ppl who try to draw a false equivalence in ~not choosing sides~
i mean i'd actually rather them keep it simple
eta: and i'm picking on tom hanks bc i started looking up everyone's post-election speeches/letters and now i'm marveling all over again over how stupid and tone deaf his speech was lmao
*re: your edit - i didn't even.. read his comments until now. jesus.
the "greatest country in the world" was the shitty icing on top
we can only hope
also, love your icon sis!
Another good speech as well.