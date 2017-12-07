Jennifer Lawrence Hollywood Reporter's Leadership award acceptance speech

Her quote is..nice, but.. shame is the ultimate silencer in regards to victims of assault. And I'm not gonna get angry at women who can't come forward for myriad reasons.



But I do agree that we need to at least voice our condemnation of oppressors. I know people don't think she's genuine, but she's spoken up for a number of issues in the industry. That's at least something.

i think she's genuine in caring about the issues she talks about, but that also her privilege often bleeds through in how she addresses it. like that open letter she wrote after trump where she said how we shouldn't ~blame anyone or riot, and told immigrants/poc/lgbtq ppl that we should be loud and unafraid. easy for u to say, jen.



i like her using that quote in this speech though. better than ppl who try to draw a false equivalence in ~not choosing sides~



ia, it's easy 2 be tone def when ur rich af lol

she def strikes me as very newly enlightened. you know, she JUST realized there's injustice in the world and she's outraged about it, and she wants people to know about it. very college student. not that that's a bad thing, it just makes a statement seem really simple sometimes.

we can't expect every celeb out there to give us an academia-worthy speech every single time they speak on something lol



i mean i'd actually rather them keep it simple

i don't expect academic dissertations from ppl like jlaw and tom hanks, but i'd prefer it if they stopped being patronizing towards those less privileged than they are. don't condescend to us about not being afraid. don't tell me to continue loving my neighbor when that neighbor wants to hurt me. don't tell me to not blame anyone when it's your people (e.g. whites) who did this. don't tell me we're going to be okay when a lot of the marginalized don't make it out okay or even alive. etc.



eta: and i'm picking on tom hanks bc i started looking up everyone's post-election speeches/letters and now i'm marveling all over again over how stupid and tone deaf his speech was lmao



oh believe me, i agree. i find jlaw to be exhausting so i didn't even watch the video. is that what she was preaching?



*re: your edit - i didn't even.. read his comments until now. jesus.



oh, no. sorry. this doesn't have to do with her most recent comments. it's just that i looked up her post-election comments to make my first comment and that sent me down the rabbit hole of reading what all the celebrities had to say after trump lmao. but it's not a reflection on what she said here necessarily /can't watch video at work

lol oh! yeah i mostly just tune out tbh. i don't really care what celebs have to say until they put their money where their mouths are. a bunch of pledges and speeches mean so little to me.

i didn't even.. read his comments until now



the "greatest country in the world" was the shitty icing on top

why is everyone disappointing

I agree. And I like that she uses her power for good to spread awareness. especially because a big chunk of her fans were guys who thought she was "cool".

lol i wonder how many of them she has left then

I'm pretty sure they all spontaneously combusted when she called them out for looking at her nudes and the final mass exodus was when she critized Trump

lol lets hope tbh

I'm pretty sure they all spontaneously combusted





we can only hope





also, love your icon sis!

I thought it was geared more toward bystanders and not victims.

i feel like people have been using that ~silence helps the oppressor~ everywhere now even when they say the absolute fucking least.

She's an actress, why is she always so terrible when reading from a teleprompter?

usually your scripts aren't fifty feet away and scrolling

yeah tbf I feel like I'd be horrible at reading from a teleprompter and acting

i did a mock-newscast once in one of my old jobs and it was not fun lol

and then to do it in front of an audience?? no thanks

edit: i actually watched the clip and idk i think she did fine



taking sides really is important.

good for you, girl

jlaw comes off as tone deaf a lot but i'm glad she does speak out and does seem genuine. i'm still mad abt how her pictures being leaked and shared and the way it all went down.

