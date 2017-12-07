juan

Cristiano Ronaldo won Ballon d'Or France Football 2017




It's his 5th Ballon d'Or award.

Number 2 - Leo Messi

Number 3 - Neymar

Number 4 - Gianluigi Buffon

Number 5 - Luka Modric

source: 1 2 3

tumblr_n7ewfr1Cjc1rq7z94o1_400.gif
Tagged: ,