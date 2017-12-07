Cristiano Ronaldo won Ballon d'Or France Football 2017





Kewl, they should erect another shitty statue of him in commemoration. Reply

Thread

Link

looks just like him tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bizarro Crispy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

FUCKING BULL SHIT Reply

Thread

Link





http://www.skysports.com/football/news/11667/2352137/uniteds-ronaldo-arrested Don't forget this one: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i had no idea abt this, welp. not that i'm a fan or anything, i'm just... portuguese, lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

don't blame yourself. Our media hasn't covered this (I'm portuguese too) and I wouldn't know for these things if not from here. I shared some of the links above on FB, and the amount of people discrediting them was through the roof. The "she accepted a deal, it's bc it's false" was the most common one jfc Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I don't understand how this has been all swept under the rug?? His PR team must be gold or something, because even bigger athletes haven't been able to do that and he (his career/fame) hasn't been affected AT ALL. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i really don't get how he keeps winning it Reply

Thread

Link

because real madrid keeps winning, basically. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

As a United fan I'd always root for him even after he left but now I just think about the rapist stories I read out there and now when I see him I feel sick tbh. So many athletes skate by. Like a few weeks ago when people were all sad about Derrick Rose I was like excuse me??? Did we all just forget what happened and that he admitted not even knowing what consent is? Reply

Thread

Link

CRon was arrested for rape back in his United days. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah that's what I'm saying though - I wasn't paying attention as much and younger when he was at United. Now that I started reading up on it a couple years ago I can't stand how he's just skated by. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

My bb Modric getting the recognition he deserves <3 Would have rather any of the other fellows had gotten it >_>



Crispy should enjoy it since he def won't get it next year with the way he's been playing imo Reply

Thread

Link

awww Hazard didn't even make the top 10 Reply

Thread

Link

He was my favorite player for so long, and I still have to catch myself and stop rooting for him.



I can't stand when people say Messi or Ronaldo is the GOAT. They're both great players, but one can't be the greatest of all time when they're consistently swapping records. Reply

Thread

Link

the GOAT is Pele. sadly, he is an awful person. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I also don't like saying someone is GOAT, because there are too many positions on the field. Leo and Chris are great, but you couldn't put them in goal and have them perform the same. Same as your probably couldn't put Iker Casillas as a striker and have him perform as well as when he is a keeper. Is there an argument for GOAT at forward? Sure. But I don't understand a general GOAT. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lewandowski was only 9? lol Reply

Thread

Link





#hexou excuse u, its REYMAR Reply

Thread

Link

LoL, Kaka is a mess. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

speaking of soccer disappointments - kaka posted a pic smiling with robinho on insta the other day. was so disappointed. Reply

Thread

Link

kaka ain't shit - and i say that as a milan fan.



Edited at 2017-12-07 08:37 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ahh really? i dont know too terribly much about him but always thought he was one of the few genuinely kind footballers, if annoyingly preachy. i didn't really follow him before his move to madrid tho, which was def the beginning of the end of his career. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

congrats rapist Reply

Thread

Link

I find him very attractive and I have no shame for it 🤷🏽‍♂️ Reply

Thread

Link

Oh but he’s a rapist Reply

Thread

Link