Cristiano Ronaldo won Ballon d'Or France Football 2017
Final ranking of Ballon d'Or France Football 2017 :— France Football (@francefootball) 7 grudnia 2017
1st - CRISTIANO RONALDO
Live ranking : https://t.co/VCaRs94Ncc #BallondOr pic.twitter.com/nTqDckl0ex
It's his 5th Ballon d'Or award.
Number 2 - Leo Messi
Number 3 - Neymar
Number 4 - Gianluigi Buffon
Number 5 - Luka Modric
source: 1 2 3
Also, obligatory links:
http://www.spiegel.de/international/zeitgeist/der-spiegel-football-leaks-exclusive-cristiano-ronaldo-rape-allegation-a-1143910-amp.html
http://www.spiegel.de/international/business/rape-allegations-against-real-madrid-star-ronaldo-it-has-to-be-less-a-1144878-amp.html
https://jmenfoot.tumblr.com/post/161749016523/ronaldos-team-set-had-the-alleged-rape-victim
http://www.skysports.com/football/news/11667/2352137/uniteds-ronaldo-arrested
Crispy should enjoy it since he def won't get it next year with the way he's been playing imo
I can't stand when people say Messi or Ronaldo is the GOAT. They're both great players, but one can't be the greatest of all time when they're consistently swapping records.
#hexou
Edited at 2017-12-07 08:37 pm (UTC)
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.