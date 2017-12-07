Estelle Parsons and Sandra Bernhard returning for Roseanne revival
#Roseanne Revival: Estelle Parsons and @SandraBernhard Returning (Exclusive) https://t.co/vf8QivuF0w pic.twitter.com/MFgYfF8MeE— TVLine.com (@TVLine) December 7, 2017
Estelle Parsons is appearing in two episodes while Sandra Bernhard will only be appearing in one.
Source
My last wish is for Crystal to appear but considering she disappeared during the original series, I doubt that's happening.
LONG LIVE BEV!
I wish current Roseanne wasn't so awful and a garbage person bc Roseanne was so good and so ahead of its time. And I really related to Darlene. I cracked up that the table read photo with the 2 Becky's. I'm really curious about how the jokes will go since this is clearly not the same Roseanne.
idk but we needed her all 9 seasons
Edited at 2017-12-07 09:24 pm (UTC)
I think this is the first time I've been excited about a reboot.
I want to be Nana Mary when I grow up tbh.
but yay for estelle! bev was ott but great. one of my fav moments of hers is when she sells her share of the restaurant to leon to get back at jackie and roseanne for firing her, etc.