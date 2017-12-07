Estelle Parsons and Sandra Bernhard returning for Roseanne revival

Oh thank God about Estelle. I was hoping Bev would appear but was worried she wouldn't. And the last season sucks but I hope she's still a lesbian because the Thanksgiving episode was amazing.



My last wish is for Crystal to appear but considering she disappeared during the original series, I doubt that's happening.

omg i assumed she had passed away already..

LONG LIVE BEV!

I was *just* thinking about Estelle the other day when I saw her brief appearance on The Good Wife. And the 2 episodes where Dan and Roseanne go to Vegas with Arnie and Nancy is still one of my favorites.



I wish current Roseanne wasn't so awful and a garbage person bc Roseanne was so good and so ahead of its time. And I really related to Darlene. I cracked up that the table read photo with the 2 Becky's. I'm really curious about how the jokes will go since this is clearly not the same Roseanne. Reply

Now Natalie West please! I'm not hopeful though since Crystal just kind of disappeared. I always wonder if the rumors of her not getting along with Roseanne were true.

Crystal was a riot Reply

I was watching a special feature on one of my dvds once, and when they flashed back to a scene with Crystal, her face was blurred :/

i feel like she disappeared like..relatively early..season 4 perhaps?

idk but we needed her all 9 seasons

Everything about this reboot excites me except Roseanne being on the show.

basically Reply

why did roseanne have to become such a fucking crazy trump supporter? i love(d) her show. :(

As much as I loved Rosanne, I will not be watching. Roseanne's political views and transphobia bum me out.

I've been re-watching Roseanne, I think I'm on s6... Whichever season Roseanne's pregnant in. I hate the random gimmick of having DJ be such a damn bully to David. Also fuck off Danny Masterson.

Yes @ DJ. I stop watching around season 7 because all of the characters become super mean spirited out of nowhere, especially DJ, Mark and Roseanne. And the worst part is, we're supposed to think it's charming.

Edited at 2017-12-07 09:24 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-12-07 09:24 pm (UTC) Reply

ooohhh danny masterson was dancer who smoked cigarettes...sooo edgy

I think this is the first time I've been excited about a reboot.

thank god bev will be there. she was a lesbian by the end right? hopefully that sticks and isn't one of the later details they're going to retcon

I wish Shelley Winters was still around. Nana Mary was my everything.

I want to be Nana Mary when I grow up tbh.

I was confused for a sec since I thought the actress died, but that's Shelley Winters I was thinking of.

sandra is trash tbh. i recall her being on the bill mahr show defending him about women being weaker than men or some shit.



but yay for estelle! bev was ott but great. one of my fav moments of hers is when she sells her share of the restaurant to leon to get back at jackie and roseanne for firing her, etc.

Is the guy that plays Leonard on TBBT coming back? I'm wondering if his TBBT commitments would prevent him. I never did watch Rosanne so I have no idea what happen to his character and if it's suitable for the character to come back.

Yes! They managed to work it out and he filmed an episode last week.

