December 7th, 2017, 10:17 am bttrsondaughter Season 2 of "One Day at a Time" gets a release date The Netflix sitcom returns for season 2 on January 26, 2018source Tagged: latino celebrities, netflix, television, television - premiere / finale Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2323 comments Add comment
Also, Schneider is the kids' dad in every way that matters, and I desperately need him and Penelope to happen.
I loved the first season.
I can't wait!
I never saw the original though.