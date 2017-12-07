Piper and Leo

Marvel developing animated movie, "Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors"






The animated movie will premiere in late 2018. Kathreen Khavari will play Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan, Cierra Ramirez is America Chavez (a Latina-American LGBTQ character), Milana Vayntrub will be Squirrel Girl, Chloe will be Daisy Johnson/Quake, Dove Cameron will portray Spider Gwen, Tyler Posey will be Inferno, Kamil McFadden will be Patriot, Kim Raver will portray Captain Marvel, Booboo Stewart is Exile, Dee Bradley Baker is Lockjaw and Tippy Toe, and Ming-Na Wen is Hala.

