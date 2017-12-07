Marvel developing animated movie, "Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors"

Ooh, this sounds awesome and I love the cast!



I doubt they would introduce Gwen Stacy in Shield and not a Spiderman movie...I bet she is a Descendant (ha!) of Fitz or something that they meet in Space. Reply

OR! Maybe she is a descendant if Bobbie or Hunter and is Mockingbird II Reply

This, AoS and MCU are for sure three separated entities that's only referencial to the other.



I would LOVE spider-gwen in AoS but I don't think the agreement between Marvel and Sony would allow that.



I wish she was something big but I don't want to get my hopes up. Reply

lmao i can't with the ~light skinned asian character with the purple highlights~ trope in this Reply

I'M HERE FOR THISSSS maybe it'll finally fill the void after Earth's Mightiest Heroes was cancelled YES I'm still mad about it. Reply

I am too. That show was fun. Reply

All their newer shows are so... campy. And I hate Drake Bell so I could never really get into them. I was so annoyed that EMH got cancelled right after they did Secret Invasion too lol. Reply

get that DCSHG money. Reply

Omg these are all of my faves Reply

YIIIIIIIIS! AM HFT!



& am so glad they didn't get PC to voice Kamala for this. Kathreen Khavari did a great job in another series. Reply

looks interesting, I really hope that the animation is actually good unlike their other animated stuff they have going on at the moment, which truly proves how cheap marvel can be. Reply

Such a great cast!! Reply

I haven't seen a good Marvel animated movie. Reply

HDU. Big Hero 6 is amazing. Reply

Yessss Reply

cool a female heavy show is fucking animated Reply

Is this sarcasm orrrrrr??? (Sorry bb I really can't tell online like ever) bc I do wish it could get the same amount of exposure as their real life films so I get where you're coming from if it is.



But also I love kamala and am v stoked to see her in a film Reply

it's bitterness lol



i'm so happy they're getting screentime but i just feel like we'd never get this live action Reply

Right? Especially one with Kamala? Ugh. Reply

No Wiccan and Hulkling though :( Reply

I know, I'm still waiting for a Young Avengers movie. Reply

Twin infants were just cast for Avengers! So here’s hoping they cast out their souls at the end! Reply

wait...is this an MCU thing?? I'm so confused. Reply

no, it's an animated movie. i'm pretty sure their animated stuff is its own universe, like the comics. Reply

cool thanks Reply

Okay but now I wish Kim Raver was live action Captain Marvel Reply

idk, i've always thought she's quite a flat actress... she always looks mad. Reply

I've never watch 24 so idk her there, but I really really liked her on Grey's Reply

