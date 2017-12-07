Marvel developing animated movie, "Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors"
The animated movie will premiere in late 2018. Kathreen Khavari will play Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan, Cierra Ramirez is America Chavez (a Latina-American LGBTQ character), Milana Vayntrub will be Squirrel Girl, Chloe will be Daisy Johnson/Quake, Dove Cameron will portray Spider Gwen, Tyler Posey will be Inferno, Kamil McFadden will be Patriot, Kim Raver will portray Captain Marvel, Booboo Stewart is Exile, Dee Bradley Baker is Lockjaw and Tippy Toe, and Ming-Na Wen is Hala.
Wonder if Dove's character will be the same on AoS or if she's someone different.
I would LOVE spider-gwen in AoS but I don't think the agreement between Marvel and Sony would allow that.
I wish she was something big but I don't want to get my hopes up.
& am so glad they didn't get PC to voice Kamala for this. Kathreen Khavari did a great job in another series.
But also I love kamala and am v stoked to see her in a film
i'm so happy they're getting screentime but i just feel like we'd never get this live action