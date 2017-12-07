Lupita Nyong’o Covers Vogue
January Cover of Vogue: @Lupita_Nyongo pic.twitter.com/axwrdMf5Lb— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 7, 2017
- Lupita Nyong’o graces the January cover of Vogue to discuss her upcoming, highly anticipated Marvel comic film, Black Panther, which premieres February 9th, 2018
- This is Nyong’o’s fourth Vogue cover. She previously was featured on the October 2016, October 2015, and July 2014 covers.
Lupita s2
But I do like the dress.
There are other black women, Vogue tho. Like, it would have been great to have a "Women of Black Panther" cover, for example.
