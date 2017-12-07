Lupita Nyong’o Covers Vogue

what is she doing and why is she wearing that while doing it Reply

She is ascending Reply

love this accurate interpretation Reply

you don't do yoga on a surfboard out in the ocean while wearing a designer dress? uncouth much Reply

I still have her very first cover and it’s sooo beautiful. She looks amazing on the photoshoot in it as well, the pictures are gorgeous.



Lupita s2 Reply

Stunning....they definitely edited down the thickness of her legs tho. Reply

yeah, it's pretty obvious especially in the middle where her left leg forms the V with her foot Reply

I suck at spotting photoshop and it really pisses me off. Reply

What the fuck is that cover... its too much! Reply

LOVE that outfit against that backdrop but why is she on a paddleboard and not like, a pier? Reply

I love the posing and the colors of the shoot... I'm not too into the facial expression she's making though, it looks like Lupita's concerned and it doesn't fit the mood of the photo, but overall it's a good cover. Reply

She’s beautiful but what a weird ass cover. lol Reply

love her but I don't like this cover Reply

Love Luptia but I really don't like this cover (worst of her four Vogue covers)



But I do like the dress. Reply

I like that dress too. Reply

I don’t like it either Reply

She is gorgeous and perfect, and I will never be sick of that face, and she deserves everything.

There are other black women, Vogue tho. Like, it would have been great to have a "Women of Black Panther" cover, for example. Reply

they could've had gina rodriguez on the cover too Reply

she's a cw actress that isn't blake lively, i wouldn't bet on it tbh Reply

I would have loved that. They could have had Danai, Angela, Florence and Letitia on the cover . ❤️



Edited at 2017-12-07 08:04 pm (UTC)

yep Reply

Terrible cover. Reply

Nothing about that cover makes sense Reply

amazing arms tbh Reply

this cover is awful Reply

