zoë

Lupita Nyong’o Covers Vogue


- Lupita Nyong’o graces the January cover of Vogue to discuss her upcoming, highly anticipated Marvel comic film, Black Panther, which premieres February 9th, 2018
- This is Nyong’o’s fourth Vogue cover. She previously was featured on the October 2016, October 2015, and July 2014 covers.

Source
