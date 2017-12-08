Piers Morgan calls Emily Ratajkowski a 'global bimbo' after sexy spaghetti shoot
Model and ostrich lookalike Emily Ratajkowski did a photoshoot for the Love Mag Advent calendar where she rolls around seductively on a table full of spaghetti dressed in nothing but lingerie.
Piers Morgan went on to blast her on Twitter with lines from Male Chauvinist Pig 101:
- Emily fired back with lines from Choice Feminism 101:
source: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5,
what complex carbohydrate do you roll around half-naked in to feel empowered, ontd?
Emily Ratajkowski rolling around in spaghetti is the hottest thing you'll see today pic.twitter.com/Ux4xk1Rgub— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 5, 2017
This is Emily Ratajkowski 'promoting feminism'.— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 5, 2017
Somewhere, Emmeline Pankhurst just vomited. pic.twitter.com/fO7ovctsVb
.@PiersMorgan blasts model Emily Ratajkowski as a 'global bimbo' and tells her to 'get a proper job' https://t.co/lHStzNFzV6— The Sun (@TheSun) December 6, 2017
Lol never said my love video was a feminist statement. But now it’s worth saying that telling women what to do with their bodies & sexuality is actually just classic sexism. I️ can have opinions about feminism & also do sexy photo shoots k thanks— Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) December 7, 2017
December 7, 2017
