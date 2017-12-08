hermione

Piers Morgan calls Emily Ratajkowski a 'global bimbo' after sexy spaghetti shoot

Model and ostrich lookalike Emily Ratajkowski did a photoshoot for the Love Mag Advent calendar where she rolls around seductively on a table full of spaghetti dressed in nothing but lingerie.




Piers Morgan went on to blast her on Twitter with lines from Male Chauvinist Pig 101:







- Emily fired back with lines from Choice Feminism 101:







what complex carbohydrate do you roll around half-naked in to feel empowered, ontd?
