Piers Morgan calls Emily Ratajkowski a 'global bimbo' after sexy spaghetti shoot

Fuck Piers Morgan, always. This attention seeking clown would use literally anyone or anything to get his name trending on Twitter.

(he's Patrice in this scenario. She's annoying, but he's way worse.)

lol...what was this in response to.

One of the many times Arsenal flops - could be relevant every week tbh!

PM and everything about him is disgusting so i never take anything he says seriously. but that photoshoot is gross? what was the concept? what's sexy about spaghetti??

Have you ever had spaghetti?

lmao

LMFAO IRL

I was thinking it probably appeals in the same way mud/oil wrestling does, plus there's a fetish for this kind of thing (it's called "wet and messy"), but I don't think that fetish is as common as, say, feet for example. Then there's just "hot girl in lingerie with food on her that one could potentially lick off if one were so inclined" lol.

She's ruining the lingerie is all I could think about. And she's gonna slip. And she's gonna need a shower. And she has to clean up. #MakeSexyPractical

piers can fuck off but that shoot just seems like a waste of good carbs

He's a turd.

That said... why is she doing that omg :( a) don't play with food, this is such a pet peeve like, fucking... it's food. ugh. and b) ew ew ew ew ewewewwewewewewewew

those pics are so fucking ugly. what in the world?

Team No One tbh

omg this just reminded me of the livejournal story where the girl had spaghetti in her coochie



ew, but if the concept is being strong i don't get why she's rolling in food but do you girl

Why would you remind me of that

Instantly my first thought, lmao

It really grossed me out how she was ~seductively putting the food in her mouth but then just sort of dropped it bc she obviously can't eat a bunch of spaghetti all day when she's just in her underwear.

spaghetti pubes twice in one week, what a world

a day that will live in infamy

Lmao I of this and the jolly rancher story from Reddit every now. That level of disgusting is something I cannot comprehend. 😂

That was going to be my comment lol

And your post reminded me of the story where the nasty broad goes into a dumpster and starts putting maggoty trash into her vag.

lmao same omg

Came in here to see if this would get mentioned, tbh.



And to think it was worms... O_O

Lmao bye I just had my lunch ugh

Lmao I had the same thought 🤢

omg noooooo why sis?

That's a gross-ass photo shoot, and also Piers is trash

It's so obvious how much he wants her. He's got one foot in the grave, you'd think he'd have figured out by now to stop pulling on the pigtails of girls he likes.

Is that photo shoot supposed to be ironic or something?

Why isn't he dead yet?

ahh, an ONTD classic!

omg her replies... she doesn't shower in days, works in a hospital kitchen and she was on her period? good god.



not very different from ontders saying they only shower once a month, ugh. why did I read this

Did I or did I not tell you "don't click this"

damn you sis we're having spaghetti tonight



whyyyyyyy

thnks fr th mmrs

Lmfao I ended up reading this post a couple nights ago and eeeeeeewwwwww. I was really hoping she was trolling but who the fuck knows.

I am never eating again.

I always find her words a bit hollow because she kind of has to take that approach, her entire career consists of pandering to the male gaze.

this, how she tried to spin blurred lines and make everything she does a feminist gesture. If she was like I'm a feminist but I also love attention I'd be like get money. Her constant posturing is exhausting

that's pm what she said in her response tweet tho

i follow her on instagram and she's way too into herself. her stories consist of cleavage shots and videos of her eye-fucking the camera lol. and she always posts paparazzi pics of herself for some reason.

