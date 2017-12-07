Gal Gadot Presents First Wonder Woman Scholarship
Gal Gadot presented the first ever Wonder Woman Scholarship on Wednesday morning at THR's Women in Entertainment event.
- four-year full-ride to Loyola Marymount University
- student is named Carla; she wants to be a screenwriter
- Gal talked about how all Carla's mentors and professors speak incredibly highly of her, and how without this scholarship she wouldn't be able to continue her education
- She also called all the young women at the event the real superheroes and true leaders of tomorrow
- Jennifer Lawrence and Justin Timberlake also presented awards and scholarships at the event
Video at source #2
sources
1 2
And we are the same height so id just look like a fridge next to her
it works though
this cracked me up, in relation to gal here
sidenote: kate looks so good here
this is really nice <3