Gal Gadot Presents First Wonder Woman Scholarship



Gal Gadot presented the first ever Wonder Woman Scholarship on Wednesday morning at THR's Women in Entertainment event.

- four-year full-ride to Loyola Marymount University

- student is named Carla; she wants to be a screenwriter

- Gal talked about how all Carla's mentors and professors speak incredibly highly of her, and how without this scholarship she wouldn't be able to continue her education

- She also called all the young women at the event the real superheroes and true leaders of tomorrow

- Jennifer Lawrence and Justin Timberlake also presented awards and scholarships at the event

