Also Bjorn and Halfdan totally want to fuck each other, damn.
The Freydis scene was gross bc she got introduced and immediately got naked. I also wish Hirst would stop with the sexualized slave girl romances, this shit is not cute. Especially since every time he does it the power dynamics get worse and worse. I want one of the bros to have a political marriage just because it would be nice to have a love interest with acknowledged agency.
Also....
I am so fucking confused. this was the real plot twist lmao
also kudos for having the cajones to call it rape and not "forcible hate sex" or whatever that bullshit reviewer called it.
This is all I want tbh. I’m kinda sad the plot with Aelle’s daughter marrying one of them won’t happen now.
hmm @1:26 of that promo tho. waiting patiently for someone to gif that flashback smooch. it better be in the episode in HD when it comes out 😭
i think i’m just losing interest in general. also, michael hirst can kiss my ass.
Anyway, a few things I gotta vent about: Ivar killing his brother with 0 repercussions seems ridiculous, even for this show. Kinslaying is a big deal in any culture, but specially theirs. And is he the protagonist now? He’s horrible and could be fine in small doses, but him as the focus... meh. And are they seriously going with the “blonde slave girl” as romantic interest again, seriously?
I... kinda like Ubbe now, not looking forward to his eventual character assassination. Hvitserk is useless.
Ivar might be a monster (although most people on this show are) but he is so interesting, unpredictable and mesmerizing to watch, and all credit goes to Alexander!! Fantastic actor. I enjoy both he and Ubbe, so I don't know who to root for. Actually, I root for Athelwulf! LOL Team Saxons here.
Loved the battle scene, as usual! Vikings does them really well.
No Lagertha, which is a plus. I hoped for a second that Floki would really die, but no such luck.
And I actually enjoy King Harald and Astrid, go fiugre. I want more of them!!