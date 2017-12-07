



Also Bjorn and Halfdan totally want to fuck each other, damn.



The Freydis scene was gross bc she got introduced and immediately got naked. I also wish Hirst would stop with the sexualized slave girl romances, this shit is not cute. Especially since every time he does it the power dynamics get worse and worse. I want one of the bros to have a political marriage just because it would be nice to have a love interest with acknowledged agency.



Also....



I asked the writer to end that scene with Lagertha raping him. I teach women self defense and I know that rape is never about "sex".. it's about control. Lagertha, as a character (regardless of her gender) is in a dark place.. and fighting to get that power back in her life. https://t.co/HWsefOTJXY — Katheryn Winnick (@KatherynWinnick) December 7, 2017





I am so fucking confused. this was the real plot twist lmao

confirmation that lagertha is a dipshit villain on purpose at least, and that we can all stop pretending she's some kind of hero.



also kudos for having the cajones to call it rape and not "forcible hate sex" or whatever that bullshit reviewer called it. Reply

This is true, and the show is a lot more enjoyable when you think of it as a bunch of villains. Reply

I want one of the bros to have a political marriage just because it would be nice to have a love interest with acknowledged agency.



This is all I want tbh. I’m kinda sad the plot with Aelle’s daughter marrying one of them won’t happen now. Reply

Same, originally there were rumors that Freydis was meant to be a princess and I would've loved that but of course Hirst decided to go for the same fucking relationship again but even worse. Reply

Lagertha literally killed somebody for trying to rape her.. then she gets some power and suddenly becomes a rapist herself? Hmm.. — Pope Francyst (@lettuceprayy) December 7, 2017



"You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain." Reply

still shook by how good last night's episode was, especially after last week. this is the show i remember from season 2, but i just know the quality won't last. ivar, finehair, and astrid >>>>>>>>>>



hmm @1:26 of that promo tho. waiting patiently for someone to gif that flashback smooch. it better be in the episode in HD when it comes out 😭 Reply

lmao i guess i’m probably in the minority because i was bored to death last night. but i hate ivar and the other brothers, so. meh.



i think i’m just losing interest in general. also, michael hirst can kiss my ass. Reply

if you don't find ivar's white devilry at least mildly entertaining, i can see it all being very boring Reply

You guys, I fell back into this show, unexpectedly, after last season almost broke me. Do you guys discuss it anywhere else?



Anyway, a few things I gotta vent about: Ivar killing his brother with 0 repercussions seems ridiculous, even for this show. Kinslaying is a big deal in any culture, but specially theirs. And is he the protagonist now? He’s horrible and could be fine in small doses, but him as the focus... meh. And are they seriously going with the “blonde slave girl” as romantic interest again, seriously?



I... kinda like Ubbe now, not looking forward to his eventual character assassination. Hvitserk is useless. Reply

The last episode, to me at least, actually pretty easily set up why Ubbe would join up with Lagertha. I'm not saying it's a good choice, but Ubbe hasn't really been making a lot of smart choices recently anyway lol. Reply

Oh I’m not even talking about that civil war that’s coming, there are no good sides in that, just more pointless death. I was more speaking generally, and how incapable of writing these characters consistently the showrunner seems. Reply

Lol, this is fair, I actually think, as the show gets more into black and white extremes in terms of characterization, it will be easier for him to write characters consistently. New gen, characters I mean. It's mainly the characters who have been here a while that have suffered because of how much the show shifted in tone and focus.

I forgot this came back and am now really behind. Reply

Great episode!!



Ivar might be a monster (although most people on this show are) but he is so interesting, unpredictable and mesmerizing to watch, and all credit goes to Alexander!! Fantastic actor. I enjoy both he and Ubbe, so I don't know who to root for. Actually, I root for Athelwulf! LOL Team Saxons here.



Loved the battle scene, as usual! Vikings does them really well.



No Lagertha, which is a plus. I hoped for a second that Floki would really die, but no such luck.



And I actually enjoy King Harald and Astrid, go fiugre. I want more of them!! Reply

I'm glad I stopped watching this show. No Aethelstan, no Ragnar, no care. Reply

