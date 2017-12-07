Kevin Spacey groped a member of Norwegian royal family.

I hate to imagine what he did to people who weren't famous or trying to work their way up.



I wonder what he's doing now that he's in hiding. Reply

When you're groping someone's genitals at a Nobel Peace Prize event... Reply

Right? I imagine he thought he was the height of his masculinity while doing it, too. Reply

Like how are you behind closed doors, if this is what you do in public? The fucking nerve. He's ruined so many movies for me. He's not just an asshole, he's a child molester. Reply

The things he knew he could get away with, gawd. Reply

That level of ego and narcissism is just unfathomable. Reply

It isn't unfortunately, look at Trump. Reply

jesus no one was off limits for him huh? 🚮 Reply

off with his head! Reply

just feed him to that crocodile from Peter Pan already Reply

I AM SO DONE WITH THE INTERNET TODAY. one unthinkable thing after another. groping ROYALTY at a NOBEL PEACE PRIZE CONCERT. Reply

If he could do that to a royalty... what more to those young boys in Hollywood... Reply

what an absurd level of faith in never getting any consequences... and he was right about it for so long too... Reply

He put his hands on the balls of the Prince of Norway, at the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony. The actual audacity. He could not help himself. Reply

Ari Behn is not close to being the prince of Norway, he just happened to marry a princess Reply

Exactly what I came here to say, that takes some real arrogance. Fucking creep Reply

ari isn’t a prince, he’s just the former husband of a princess who founded a school for kids who can talk with angels



i’m not making this up btw Reply

