Kevin Spacey groped a member of Norwegian royal family.
- Ari Behn is a ex-husband of Princess of Norway (4th in line to the throne),
- Spacey and Uma Thurman had been hosting the annual Nobel Peace Prize concert in Oslo in 2007,
- Ari says Spacey asked him for a smoke and touched him "right on the balls under the table".
I wonder what he's doing now that he's in hiding.
Like how are you behind closed doors, if this is what you do in public? The fucking nerve. He's ruined so many movies for me. He's not just an asshole, he's a child molester.
