hearteyes

Kevin Spacey groped a member of Norwegian royal family.




- Ari Behn is a ex-husband of Princess of Norway (4th in line to the throne),

- Spacey and Uma Thurman had been hosting the annual Nobel Peace Prize concert in Oslo in 2007,

- Ari says Spacey asked him for a smoke and touched him "right on the balls under the table".

source: twitter
Tagged: ,