Porn actors call for Jaxton Wheeler to be blacklisted after he told August Ames to take cyanide

Porn actors are calling for Jaxton Wheeler to be blacklisted after he told August Ames to either apologize or "swallow a cyanide pill" after she warned a female performer that her partner had done gay porn before.

Jaxton Wheeler has since deleted the tweet and made his account private. Austin Wilde also made his account private after calling out August Ames for her initial tweet.

Porn company Evil Angel said that they would never hire Jaxton Wheeler again.










Following news of August Ames' suicide, Grace Evangeline shared private messages she received from Jaxton Wheeler where he threatened her with physical violence.




Conner Habib sent out a tweet to the porn stars accused of bullying August Ames telling them that their work is appreciated.




Bruce Beckham says he never wished self-harm or violence on August Ames after he received backlash from his tweets about August.




