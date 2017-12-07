Porn actors call for Jaxton Wheeler to be blacklisted after he told August Ames to take cyanide
Porn actors are calling for Jaxton Wheeler to be blacklisted after he told August Ames to either apologize or "swallow a cyanide pill" after she warned a female performer that her partner had done gay porn before.
Jaxton Wheeler has since deleted the tweet and made his account private. Austin Wilde also made his account private after calling out August Ames for her initial tweet.
Porn company Evil Angel said that they would never hire Jaxton Wheeler again.
You'll never see @JaxtonWheeler in an @EvilAngelVideo scene again. Who's with us? #antibullying— EvilAngel.com (@EvilAngelVideo) December 6, 2017
Here is @jaxtonwheeler ‘s call for @AugustAmesxxx death @Twitter @jack https://t.co/vKUgiG8dmq— Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) December 7, 2017
I hope SO BAD that this is investigated. Because even his behavior now is just guilty as fuck.— Shawna Leneé Show (@ShawnaLeneeShow) December 6, 2017
I hope she Haunts your Dreams Forever.— Mr.Jones (@JessyJonesxxx) December 6, 2017
Following news of August Ames' suicide, Grace Evangeline shared private messages she received from Jaxton Wheeler where he threatened her with physical violence.
More threats to me from @JaxtonWheeler You see, he’s a problem. God. This felt so good to get this out. I am sorry for @AugustAmesxxx & the shit he said to her ☹️ pic.twitter.com/HxySFjvSVW— Grace Evangeline (@Acute_Aphrodite) December 6, 2017
Conner Habib sent out a tweet to the porn stars accused of bullying August Ames telling them that their work is appreciated.
Dear @JaxtonWheeler @TheWesleyWoods @AlexisMonroexxx @silviasaigexxx @thejessicadrake - I know you may have some intense feelings right now or be receiving some intense messages from others, but I want you to know that your work is appreciated. Love.— Conner Habib (@ConnerHabib) December 7, 2017
Bruce Beckham says he never wished self-harm or violence on August Ames after he received backlash from his tweets about August.
Condolences for the irreparable loss and sorrow.— Bruce Beckham (@BruceBeckhamXXX) December 7, 2017
I never publicly or privately wished @AugustAmesxxx self-harm or violence.
Suicide is never a solution for anyone, no matter what.
RIP young girl. I’m sorry for calling you homophobic without initiating private discourse.
Shut down the industry and get these people the mental and emotional help they so clearly need.
And for the people here who like to point out that the porn industry is where lots of women make their living: the most privileged women somehow making it through ok doesn't change that for the vast majority it is incredibly destructive and needs to be shut down. The average woman exits the industry after something like 3 months, what does that tell you?
Nvm i looked it up. It's because he was blaming women for the rentboy arrests.
The reason August and many other porn stars have crossover stars on their no list is because not all gay porn studios test as consistently as straight porn. It’s every two weeks in straight porn. Some gay studios don’t even require testing (which is rare, but obviously a concern). And while it’s true that crossover stars would have to get tested just as regularly as straight stars, there’s no guarantee that all of their scene partners for gay studios are regularly tested which could potentially be risky.
Conner Habib himself talked about how testing in gay porn is not as consistent here.
https://www.thedailybeast.com/risky-business-or-none-of-your-business-gay-xxx-films-and-the-condom-question
If the testing in gay porn was as rigorous as straight porn, this wouldn’t be an issue. I understand her tweet came off as insensitive, but I understand the concern about inconsistent testing in gay porn.
That being said, Jaxton’s tweet is disgusting.
http://adultbizlaw.com/testing-and-condoms-straight-porn-vs-gay-porn/
This needs to be illegal. You gotta wash you hands before inserting a damn tampon so you don't get sick - and these guys are shoving literal shit stained dicks up there. How long before these women are immune to penicillin? Not safe at all yikes.
https://www.huffingtonpost.com/2013/09/19/porn-hiv-penis-bleeding_n_3944401.html
And not every case of a porn star testing positive and still doing a scene is in the news.
There's definitely smth to be said about the obvious points in this case such as homophobia, the porn industry, depression, etc, but I've mostly been thinking about it all day in relation to "call out culture"
