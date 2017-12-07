Porn actors call for Jaxton Wheeler to be blacklisted after he told August Ames to take cyanide

This is such an interesting case. What August said coulda been worded better, but she didn't deserve the shit she got on Twitter for it either. Reply

I could lie and say I had no idea people in porn were this unstable and emotionally despondent, but that would be rude.



Shut down the industry and get these people the mental and emotional help they so clearly need.

They literally prey on women like August. I understand that some women in porn might find it empowering but I honestly just feel like they are totally eclipsed by the number of women who are in it because they're desperate and don't feel like they can make it anywhere else. Plus reading stories from ex-porn stars where they talked about how they were treated by the male actors and producers will haunt me forever.

There's a type of porn that has become somewhat of a meme (which is how I found it; some celebrities were talking about it) and I was so disturbed watching it. It was set up to be about young girls (18) wanting to get into porn and was basically a casting couch situation for them to get there. It was straight up predation and I'm not sure how it's legal. Imagine the stuff that isn't shown. The entire industry is based on women being objects, not humans.

Agreed.



And for the people here who like to point out that the porn industry is where lots of women make their living: the most privileged women somehow making it through ok doesn't change that for the vast majority it is incredibly destructive and needs to be shut down. The average woman exits the industry after something like 3 months, what does that tell you?

i know i read once that the stats of porn actresses committing suicide is very high :(

is this a str8upgayporn proxy now Reply

I really don't understand why "don't post anything on the Internet that you don't want around forever" is so fucking hard for some people to grasp. Particularly disturbing that everyone in this involved is a goddamn grown-ass adult.

He sounds delightful. My scream would make you realize your place in this world?

he's fucking nuts

1. that sounds disturbing

2. what does it even mean Reply

what does that even mean????

Come on Black Canary.

Conner Habib is a mess.

I don’t remember why but he blocked me on Twitter because i called him out on something



Nvm i looked it up. It’s because he was blaming women for the rentboy arrests.



Edited at 2017-12-07 05:59 pm (UTC) Reply

I remember I unfollowed him because there was a discussion about testing and he said that you shouldn't have to disclose your status to your scene partner. This was also before PrEP was released

Edited at 2017-12-07 06:28 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-12-07 06:28 pm (UTC) Reply

There are people here who feel that way about their sex partners too

that's pathological

I had to unfollow him because he was always constantly going in on Hilary Clinton but rarely said him say one word about Trump and this was only like a couple of months ago. Then when people rightfully came for him, he said something like "It's my twitter. I can say what I want and if you disagree I'll just block you."

Edited at 2017-12-07 08:55 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-12-07 08:55 pm (UTC) Reply

rme at anyone who still tries to play dumb with "I never said that on Twitter"

lmfaoooo the hilarious thing is this is backlash coming from the same community that ignores racism and harassment pertaining to race.

Sounds about white

the comments in the last post were hideous. Between that and the Time Magazine cover, many people on here have shown themselves to be absolute horrible people

ia. There are legitimate criticisms of Taylor as a "silence breaker" but you can make them without minimizing her assault or the pain of going through the trial.

Cosigned. Seriously, I cannot even believe the shit I've read on this site sometimes. There are some truly despicable people in this community.

I avoided that post like the plague.

mte. I was really genuinely disgusted by a lot of comments that I read on here yesterday. After just a few pages in those posts I had to give up because too many comments were just too horrid

The reason August and many other porn stars have crossover stars on their no list is because not all gay porn studios test as consistently as straight porn. It’s every two weeks in straight porn. Some gay studios don’t even require testing (which is rare, but obviously a concern). And while it’s true that crossover stars would have to get tested just as regularly as straight stars, there’s no guarantee that all of their scene partners for gay studios are regularly tested which could potentially be risky.



Conner Habib himself talked about how testing in gay porn is not as consistent here.



https://www.thedailybeast.com/risky-business-or-none-of-your-business-gay-xxx-films-and-the-condom-question



If the testing in gay porn was as rigorous as straight porn, this wouldn’t be an issue. I understand her tweet came off as insensitive, but I understand the concern about inconsistent testing in gay porn.



straight porn is chock full of condomless sex, and constant back and forth anal to vagina penetration. testing depends on the studios, and for you to claim that straight porn is more vigorous in testing based off one article is just plain ignorance.

http://adultbizlaw.com/testing-and-condoms-straight-porn-vs-gay-porn/ Okay here's another one

The straight porn industry can be (and is) a cesspool of predation but that doesn't mean other porn industries aren't worse when it comes to testing.

back and forth anal to vagina penetration



This needs to be illegal. You gotta wash you hands before inserting a damn tampon so you don't get sick - and these guys are shoving literal shit stained dicks up there. How long before these women are immune to penicillin? Not safe at all yikes. Reply

What you're saying would work, but these people are not just having sex with their scene partners or people in the industry.

https://www.huffingtonpost.com/2013/09/19/porn-hiv-penis-bleeding_n_3944401.html well considering theres been more health shutdowns in straight porn, it is not really much safer at all. and the socalled stricter things they do I wonder are even considerable after reading about the last hiv outbreak. literally they were about to shoot a performer even after a positive testing

Porn stars have gone on the record saying that the testing in gay and straight porn is bullshit. You say whayt you need to please the public but a lot of these production companies let stuff slip because they dont give a fuck about their employees. For every person not willing to do a scene for some reason there is always going to be someone out their willing to say yes.

And not every case of a porn star testing positive and still doing a scene is in the news.



And not every case of a porn star testing positive and still doing a scene is in the news. Reply

I think the issue with this is that men view women in the sex industry as not being entitled to any standards when it comes to their health and physical well-being, since men feel a greater sense of entitlement over any random woman's body than they'll allow women to have themselves.

lol @ the studio feigning like they give two shits about antibullying when worse behaviour probably goes down unchecked on their own productions.

this is a very messy and sad situation tbh. the porn industry should be shut down tho.

It should but it will never happen. The people who run these companies and free websites with advertisig makes hundreds of millions of dollars of amateur and professional porn. Like even the adultcon in Vegas makes millions. The actors dont make anywhere near what it use to be decades ago and abuses is rampan but they will never shit it down because its money over people/safety.

"RIP young girl. I’m sorry for calling you homophobic without initiating private discourse."

Hmm.

There's definitely smth to be said about the obvious points in this case such as homophobia, the porn industry, depression, etc, but I've mostly been thinking about it all day in relation to "call out culture"



Edited at 2017-12-07 06:02 pm (UTC) Reply

