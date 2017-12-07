Kate Winslet praises Woody Allen for his writing of women characters

Kate Winslet says Woody Allen can write female characters well because he's in touch with his feminine side: “I think on some level Woody is a woman” https://t.co/SOiCA82ioE — The Cut (@TheCut) December 7, 2017

“I think on some level Woody is a woman,” she said. “I just think he’s very in touch with that side of himself. He understands the female characters he creates exceptionally well. His female characters are always so rich and large and honest in terms of how they’re feeling and he just knows how to write dialogue for them to communicate all that.”