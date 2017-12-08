hermione

Sia responds to criticism she's exploiting Maddie Ziegler


- Sia is an extremely successful musician who performs behind a giant black and white wig that covers her face

- She has spoken about how damaging, toxic and exhausting fame is, which is why she hides her identity.

- Instead she has enlisted 15 year old star of the reality show Dance Moms, Maddie Ziegler, to "be her face". Maddie's appeared in multiple music videos, concert tours, photoshoots and album covers as 'litle Sia'.

- Although already a star because of Dance Moms, Maddie's fame has increased significantly since Sia hired her. She now has 10 million Instagram followers and 1.2 million Twitter followers. She has her own clothing line, was a judge on So You Think You Can Dance, and has recently transitioned into acting, making her feature film debut in the widely panned 'Book of Henry'.

- The Guardian questions why, if fame is so dangerous, she would choose to pass it on to a child instead of bearing the burden herself, or at least giving it to an adult who can cope with it.

- Sia on fame:“If anyone besides famous people knew what it was like to be a famous person, they would never want to be famous,” Sia wrote. “Imagine the stereotypical highly opinionated, completely uninformed mother-in-law character and apply it to every teenager with a computer in the entire world. Then add in all bored people, as well as people whose job it is to report on celebrities. Then, picture that creature, that force, criticizing you for an hour straight once a day, every day, day after day.”

did sia ruin this child's life by making her famous, ontd? or was it already ruined when her mom signed her up for an exploitative reality show like dance moms?
