Sia responds to criticism she's exploiting Maddie Ziegler

It is no doubt exploitative. I really think children shouldnt be in Hollywood or the music industry Reply

Thread

Link

"Then add in all bored people"



drag us Reply

Thread

Link

ikr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

report sia for a personal attack! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao i should tbh! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she forgot to mention compulsive procrastinators but yeah, thats us Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





I mean hopefully her environment now is better than: Reply

Thread

Link

exactly, plus Maddie's older now Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This gif is insane Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

but abby loved maddie (a little bit too much but she got treated better than most of the other girls (nvm it was a toxic environment for everyone involved)) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nah it was still a toxic relationship, arguably one of the worst ones. Maddie was made to feel as though she had to please Abby above else- even go against what her mom told her at times because Abby didn't agree with her. She literally had panic attacks at the thought of being less than perfect, not because of herself but because Abby would get mad. That's so gross and sad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

abusers often 'love' their victims. Just look how she acted when Maddie finally left. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She was abusive towards Maddie too, don't be fooled. I remember one time Maddie froze and ran off stage. When her mother got her Maddie was hyterically crying and having a panic attack while saying "Abbie's going to hate me!". Abbie put that fear in her. I think it's also why Maddie became a perfectionist. Abbie made her think if she wasn't getting 1st place, she was a failure.



Not to mention being Abbie's favorite is why the girl still receives so much hate from the DM fandom. Not that Abbie knew that would happen, but still. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Honestly, I was going to say the same thing. I have a lot of thoughts about this.



Regardless, the industry will want something out of you. I feel that things like Dance Moms and reality TV is heavily exploitative, but being under Sia's guidance, so to speak, could probably be a good environment and transition for her? You also have to think, Maddie is someone that was dancing and on a TV show since she was young and has been encouraged and become used to that kind of environment.

Perhaps she has the personality that thrives in the industry?

Who likes to act and perform? If it was taken away from her at the height of her 'fame', like if Dance Moms had ended and she went nowhere, wouldn't that be worse for someone who supposedly has dreams?



People praise Zendaya and her by extension her parents for keeping her grounded while following her dreams. I think Maddie should be lumped into that same category, and maybe Sia is a strong presence in her life to help her avoid pitfalls and predatory behavior.



BUT THEN AGAIN! Who knows. But I know when I was 15yrs old, I had a lot of theater kid friends, who were dancing and singing and performing constantly, and they would probably have loved and thrived to be part of something like Maddie is now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tbh i dont even think maddie is that good of a dancer lol Reply

Thread

Link

yeah it's probably for the best that she's trying to transition into acting, tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's worse at acting than she is at dancing



like way way way worse lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Really? I think she's amazing but I don't know shit about dance so my opinion is not worth much. I do think that her supposed superiority over the other girls on her team at Abby's studio was exaggerated.



Edited at 2017-12-07 05:15 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm the reverse; I think she's underrated. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's EXTREMELY talented what the hell Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you clearly know shit about professional dancing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's an amazing dancer when it comes to styles she specializes in. Abby never focused on things like hip-hop etc. so I imagine she's deficient in those areas ATM, especially since hip-hop is very different from things like lyrical and ballet and a lot of dancers will struggle with hip-hop if they're used to ballet.











I recommend watching these to see a better idea of how she dances when it's really her style. The turns in the Bond Girl dance are impeccable. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I honestly don't think she was the best of the bunch on Dance Moms. But she was good enough on top of being a very pretty girl, which is why Abby latched onto her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoooo I can't believe all the offended replies you've gotten



Maddie is not that great of a dancer.



She's a great performer, she is very strong and a good turner. But Maddie has never been a solid dancer, her technique is poor and not just because of Abby (who didn't have a very good technique based training either), but because she's generally part of a trend for dancers to be trained exclusively to compete and not for the sake of training. But even at all of those competitions you'll find dancers that are better, more expressive, more talented, way way better trained. So you're right, she's honestly not that good. And I'd be curious to see how she progresses if she continues to dance the way she does now because at her age it's all good and a piece of cake but poor technique leads to short careers in dance because the body is not meant to perform the way we make it and if you're not very, very well trained, it won't last. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Re: op’s question



I feel like it’s on her mom Reply

Thread

Link

Sia is an attention seeking mess. Reply

Thread

Link

What is a celebrity, just wondering? You're on a gossip site giving it to them too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I do check in with Maddie weekly about whether she wants this



please. maddie is a 15 year old, and even younger when she first started working for her. the concept of legal custody of a child until they're a certain age exists for a reason, and that's bc they're not equipped to decide alone. i mostly blame her mother for allowing it ofc, but sia ain't shit either. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah THIS.



Honestly her use of a child instead of herself is why I do not listen to or like Sia's music. Its always made me feel uncomfortable.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It is kinda strange to hide your own image for reasons but then use a kid instead. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It's just words used to cover her back. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sia ruined MY life by letting Britney release Perfume as a single Reply

Thread

Link

bech! I love the song/video Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How very dare you?! One of THE best tracks off Barney Joans and you will accept it and deal. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MAN i fucking love perfume Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Eau de Toilet bops sometimes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What the eff. Omg I love this 😂 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

for all the shits and giggles i actually ended up liking perfume unironically Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That OP question but with a young hermione icon. 🤔 Reply

Thread

Link

tea. and you know most of the ppl in these comments are stranger things stans too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao i dont really think her life's ruined, i just thought this would be a good wank post



she seems like she loves being famous anyway Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

well, when you put it that way.. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I dont really think we can answer that question but I do wonder if it's different that Maddie isnt the one making the music and so responsible for that. She's the face but still all the critism has always been aimed at sia. Which is different with child musicians. Reply

Thread

Link

her mother is to blame, but if Sia felt so strongly about fame, why choose a child to represent her? It does not matter if the child wanted it or if the mother agreed, you can't preach one thing and then do another, but I guess since it's not her or her child it's okay -.- Reply

Thread

Link

yeah agreed. it's easy to be like "it's on her mother!!" but like, lots of kids have shitty parents, and non-shitty adults should be looking out for those kids. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Exactly. Sia could've probably found a young looking 20something year old instead of a child. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My biggest issue with it - is that Sia worked in the music industry for years, and already knew the potential issues that would come up - so specifically used a child to hide herself. She wasn't a child who did not understand fame, but an adult who wanted all the fame and none of the hassle.



If you are an adult, who understands the ramifications of becoming a pop star, and instead inflict that attention on a young teenager, who does not have the ability to understand what that means - its really gross to me.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A lot of people view the industry as being problematic to some extent. That doesn't mean everyone considers that negativity to the same extent or goes to such lengths to shield themselves. Because of that, Sia's perspective could be that personally it is a necessity to shield herself but it may not be a priority for someone else. You can view something as being horrible for yourself and not others



I feel like everyone's being extremely melodramatic in this post because otherwise in every single child celebrity post we would all be screaming about why they're even in this hideous industry which isn't the case Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

exactly! Well put! She wanted all the fame but not the downsides that come with it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmfaooo i mean if sia said she can stop any time then its on maddies parents. it's not like sia is underpaying her or making her work insane hours Reply

Thread

Link

I tried listening to her new Christmas song and I've finally reached the point where I can't understand what she's saying anymore lol Reply

Thread

Link

english isn't my first language, so I never could understand what she was singing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

in cheap thrills i wondered what the fuck she meant by "hit the dance-flah, hit the dance-flah" then i realised



and english is my first language lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

her singing accent is weirder now Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've been a fan of Sia for a long time and it's so strange to me how her singing voice has changed over the years. I could barely get through her Christmas album because I didn't understand most of what she was saying. I can't figure out if she's doing this intentionally but it's really jarring to go back and listen to her earlier albums, where you can understand every word. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sia's transition to generic pop music has been disappointing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

abbie's social media while she is in prison is fucking hilarious just FYI Reply

Thread

Link

they have wifi in prison? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wait what??



link!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think she just tells a friend what to post over the phone Reply

Parent

Thread



Link