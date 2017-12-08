Sia responds to criticism she's exploiting Maddie Ziegler
The Sia conundrum: if fame is so damaging, why pass it on to a child? https://t.co/sOZtSCV28g pic.twitter.com/M34iJLDyPF— Guardian Australia (@GuardianAus) December 6, 2017
- Sia is an extremely successful musician who performs behind a giant black and white wig that covers her face
- She has spoken about how damaging, toxic and exhausting fame is, which is why she hides her identity.
- Instead she has enlisted 15 year old star of the reality show Dance Moms, Maddie Ziegler, to "be her face". Maddie's appeared in multiple music videos, concert tours, photoshoots and album covers as 'litle Sia'.
- Although already a star because of Dance Moms, Maddie's fame has increased significantly since Sia hired her. She now has 10 million Instagram followers and 1.2 million Twitter followers. She has her own clothing line, was a judge on So You Think You Can Dance, and has recently transitioned into acting, making her feature film debut in the widely panned 'Book of Henry'.
- The Guardian questions why, if fame is so dangerous, she would choose to pass it on to a child instead of bearing the burden herself, or at least giving it to an adult who can cope with it.
- Sia on fame:“If anyone besides famous people knew what it was like to be a famous person, they would never want to be famous,” Sia wrote. “Imagine the stereotypical highly opinionated, completely uninformed mother-in-law character and apply it to every teenager with a computer in the entire world. Then add in all bored people, as well as people whose job it is to report on celebrities. Then, picture that creature, that force, criticizing you for an hour straight once a day, every day, day after day.”
Sia's response to this article:
This article poses a question I have asked myself often. I do check in with Maddie weekly about whether she wants this, and assure her if she ever wants it to stop it stops. It's a conversation we should all be having. Not just myself but all directors, stage parents and agents.— sia (@Sia) December 6, 2017
With their children, clients, charges. Maddie was already famous when I discovered her, but I have certainly expanded her exposure and feel responsible for that. I feel very protective of her and my goal is to empower her in whatever choices she makes. Some would argue a teenager— sia (@Sia) December 6, 2017
Can't or shouldn't be charged with making sound choices for themselves and so I do try to choose the best for her always. But I think this is an important conversation https://t.co/0k6bQ8EsvT— sia (@Sia) December 6, 2017
source: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5
did sia ruin this child's life by making her famous, ontd? or was it already ruined when her mom signed her up for an exploitative reality show like dance moms?
Not to mention being Abbie's favorite is why the girl still receives so much hate from the DM fandom. Not that Abbie knew that would happen, but still.
Regardless, the industry will want something out of you. I feel that things like Dance Moms and reality TV is heavily exploitative, but being under Sia's guidance, so to speak, could probably be a good environment and transition for her? You also have to think, Maddie is someone that was dancing and on a TV show since she was young and has been encouraged and become used to that kind of environment.
Perhaps she has the personality that thrives in the industry?
Who likes to act and perform? If it was taken away from her at the height of her 'fame', like if Dance Moms had ended and she went nowhere, wouldn't that be worse for someone who supposedly has dreams?
People praise Zendaya and her by extension her parents for keeping her grounded while following her dreams. I think Maddie should be lumped into that same category, and maybe Sia is a strong presence in her life to help her avoid pitfalls and predatory behavior.
BUT THEN AGAIN! Who knows. But I know when I was 15yrs old, I had a lot of theater kid friends, who were dancing and singing and performing constantly, and they would probably have loved and thrived to be part of something like Maddie is now.
I recommend watching these to see a better idea of how she dances when it's really her style. The turns in the Bond Girl dance are impeccable.
Maddie is not that great of a dancer.
She's a great performer, she is very strong and a good turner. But Maddie has never been a solid dancer, her technique is poor and not just because of Abby (who didn't have a very good technique based training either), but because she's generally part of a trend for dancers to be trained exclusively to compete and not for the sake of training. But even at all of those competitions you'll find dancers that are better, more expressive, more talented, way way better trained. So you're right, she's honestly not that good. And I'd be curious to see how she progresses if she continues to dance the way she does now because at her age it's all good and a piece of cake but poor technique leads to short careers in dance because the body is not meant to perform the way we make it and if you're not very, very well trained, it won't last.
I feel like it’s on her mom
please. maddie is a 15 year old, and even younger when she first started working for her. the concept of legal custody of a child until they're a certain age exists for a reason, and that's bc they're not equipped to decide alone. i mostly blame her mother for allowing it ofc, but sia ain't shit either.
Honestly her use of a child instead of herself is why I do not listen to or like Sia's music. Its always made me feel uncomfortable.
she seems like she loves being famous anyway
If you are an adult, who understands the ramifications of becoming a pop star, and instead inflict that attention on a young teenager, who does not have the ability to understand what that means - its really gross to me.
I feel like everyone's being extremely melodramatic in this post because otherwise in every single child celebrity post we would all be screaming about why they're even in this hideous industry which isn't the case
