I’m so not invested in Rey Reply

Thread

Link

i'm not invested in u either!!!



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that’s alright I’m not that great lol ❤️ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hmmmm Reply

Thread

Link

I need to stay away from anything star wars now



I broke and saw some gifs on tumblr and was kind of upset since it would have been cool to see first on the big screen tho. My fault but 😳😳😳😭 Reply

Thread

Link

Nnn glad it wasn't spoiled in the OP as my self control is limited! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This next week is gonna be so hard omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I saw some gifs as well (maybe from the spot in this post, idk because I'm not watching it) but I've blacklisted all the tags I can think of now. Although my saviour wasn't working anyway since the upgrade to Firefox Quantum wiped my list, but at least it git me to sort that out. I was bummed I had that spoiled but it's made me want to avoid things even more now. Because I have been tempted. Oh well only 6 days to go now, so not too long. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I kinda want to be fully spoiled cuz I don't want to miss the wank posts Reply

Thread

Link

same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i know i posted this.



but i need to go dark.



i said that 2 days ago...



no for real - im not going on tumblr or reddit anymore...



maybe... Reply

Thread

Link

Okay that would be okay because I can't have any more spoilers!!!!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I barely go on reddit anyway so that's not a problem, but I do like reblogging pretty gifs on tumblr. I've blacklisted everything I can think of but I'm still paranoid, so maybe I'll end up avoiding it for a few days as well.



It's so damn hard because I shouldn't even be here but when I saw it posted I was all *click* lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG DO I WANNA LOOK DO I WANNA LOOK



I wanted to be completely unspoiled. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm not gonna do it. My tablet's looking out for me because it won't play it, lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's not any big revelation... maybe it's a... how do they call it? when they make it seem like its one thing, and it ends up being another? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yaaas bitch infiltrate the first order and destroy it from within! (trying to rationalize this, leave me alone) Reply

Thread

Link

you're prob not far off tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i swear to god if that is the only porg scene in the entire movie i am burning the whole thing down. thats all they have shown in the trailers and ads Reply

Thread

Link

tell me how much john boyega is gonna be in this cuz i dont really care about daisy or kylo ren Reply

Thread

Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] according to people who have seen the first 10-15 minutes of the movie his char awakes from his coma in that timespan and goes on his journey, his is one of the three stories the movie is split up into, from the other spoilers his role seems thankfully not as cut back on as the marketing would like us to believe Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That pairing disgusts me because I'm on the team that they're related somehow, and even if they're not it would still disgust me for other reasons Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

seriously these are mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Wouldn't be the first time this series played that game tho... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lolll Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I CANNOT WAIT FOR THIS MOVIE!! SO HYPED!!



Reply

Thread

Link

ME TOO. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

DESTROY FROM WITHIN I BELIEVE IN YOU Reply

Thread

Link

i'm ready for rose tbh Reply

Thread

Link

Me too! Rian said she had the biggest storyline of new characters, so he better deliver. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've been loving all the little bits of her <33 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link