J.K. Rowling addresses Johnny Depp casting in Fantastic Beasts franchise




Says that they did consider recasting the role.
Also says that the inability to speak openly to fans about this issue has been difficult, frustrating and at times painful for her but she had to respect the agreements that have been put in place to protect the privacy of two people.
Says that based on their understanding of the circumstances, they are not only comfortable sticking with our original casting, but genuinely happy to have Johnny playing a major character in the movies.

source
