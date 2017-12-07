J.K. Rowling addresses Johnny Depp casting in Fantastic Beasts franchise
I'm saying what I can about the Grindelwald casting issue here:https://t.co/NDMjy542Yv— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 7, 2017
Says that they did consider recasting the role.
Also says that the inability to speak openly to fans about this issue has been difficult, frustrating and at times painful for her but she had to respect the agreements that have been put in place to protect the privacy of two people.
Says that based on their understanding of the circumstances, they are not only comfortable sticking with our original casting, but genuinely happy to have Johnny playing a major character in the movies.
... I haven't read it yet but if this is what it says, then she insists on continuing to deeply disappoint me. Will go read now. I'm sure it'll be unsatisfying.
full text
Harry Potter fans had legitimate questions and concerns about our choice to continue with Johnny Depp in the role. As David Yates, long-time Potter director, has already said, we naturally considered the possibility of recasting. I understand why some have been confused and angry about why that didn’t happen.
The huge, mutually supportive community that has grown up around Harry Potter is one of the greatest joys of my life. For me personally, the inability to speak openly to fans about this issue has been difficult, frustrating and at times painful. However, the agreements that have been put in place to protect the privacy of two people, both of whom have expressed a desire to get on with their lives, must be respected. Based on our understanding of the circumstances, the filmmakers and I are not only comfortable sticking with our original casting, but genuinely happy to have Johnny playing a major character in the movies.
I’ve loved writing the first two screenplays and I can’t wait for fans to see ‘The Crimes of Grindelwald’. I accept that there will be those who are not satisfied with our choice of actor in the title role. However, conscience isn’t governable by committee. Within the fictional world and outside it, we all have to do what we believe to be the right thing.
ok i'm not a major film buff or anything but wasn't there some news from the set of pirates of the caribbean 5 that he was showing up hours late to filming (necessitating reshoots due to lighting and weather conditions), sometimes he was drunk or clearly woozy and the majority of his acting was through an earpiece like marlon brando in island of dr. moreau, he clearly. did not. give a shit.
he's fallen down hard and clearly doesn't give a fuck any more
and yeah i'm sure there's a million ppl who would be happy to be paid millions just to swagger around with a rubbish keith richards impersonation and whatever the fuck he was going for with the mad hatter, but come on. stop casting lazy fucks in roles they don't care for any more just for money's sake