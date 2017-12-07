J.K. Rowling addresses Johnny Depp casting in Fantastic Beasts franchise

Was it also frustrating when she kept banning people who @ her about the casting?



that's probably why she released this in the first place, after that one tweet went viral and press even went to her reps for a statement. Reply

People should keep doing that. Just never stop. Reply

why have ppl started acting like blocking someone on twitter is some sort of micro aggression or some shit. like clearly she can't talk about it and would rather not see it. Reply

I don't necessarily disagree with you, but there's also a mute function that she could use Reply

she doesn't have a problem talking about it when she puts out bullshit statements about how happy she is or when people go ahead and lavish praise on her for it. She CAN talk about it, she just's weak and can't handle the deserved criticism people aim her way. Reply

tldr: fuck you Reply

"they are not only comfortable sticking with our original casting, but genuinely happy to have Johnny playing a major character in the movies."



... I haven't read it yet but if this is what it says, then she insists on continuing to deeply disappoint me. Will go read now. I'm sure it'll be unsatisfying. Reply

J.K. Rowling breaks silence on Johnny Depp's Fantastic Beasts casting https://t.co/kbCT7wDchk — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) December 7, 2017



EW has it Reply

When Johnny Depp was cast as Grindelwald, I thought he’d be wonderful in the role. However, around the time of filming his cameo in the first movie, stories had appeared in the press that deeply concerned me and everyone most closely involved in the franchise.



Harry Potter fans had legitimate questions and concerns about our choice to continue with Johnny Depp in the role. As David Yates, long-time Potter director, has already said, we naturally considered the possibility of recasting. I understand why some have been confused and angry about why that didn’t happen.



The huge, mutually supportive community that has grown up around Harry Potter is one of the greatest joys of my life. For me personally, the inability to speak openly to fans about this issue has been difficult, frustrating and at times painful. However, the agreements that have been put in place to protect the privacy of two people, both of whom have expressed a desire to get on with their lives, must be respected. Based on our understanding of the circumstances, the filmmakers and I are not only comfortable sticking with our original casting, but genuinely happy to have Johnny playing a major character in the movies.



I’ve loved writing the first two screenplays and I can’t wait for fans to see ‘The Crimes of Grindelwald’. I accept that there will be those who are not satisfied with our choice of actor in the title role. However, conscience isn’t governable by committee. Within the fictional world and outside it, we all have to do what we believe to be the right thing. Reply

"genuinely happy"? i legit groaned when he showed up in the first movie (i think he was, right? during the big reveal)



ok i'm not a major film buff or anything but wasn't there some news from the set of pirates of the caribbean 5 that he was showing up hours late to filming (necessitating reshoots due to lighting and weather conditions), sometimes he was drunk or clearly woozy and the majority of his acting was through an earpiece like marlon brando in island of dr. moreau, he clearly. did not. give a shit.



he's fallen down hard and clearly doesn't give a fuck any more



and yeah i'm sure there's a million ppl who would be happy to be paid millions just to swagger around with a rubbish keith richards impersonation and whatever the fuck he was going for with the mad hatter, but come on. stop casting lazy fucks in roles they don't care for any more just for money's sake Reply

Welp, there goes my interest in seeing any more Harry Potter-related material in the future. Reply

JKR why must you do this? Why? Reply

idg how people can be happy supporting someone like johnny depp when there's literal video evidence of him acting like a garbage human and abusive piece of shit toward amber heard. Reply

I would like to see this. Can you provide a link? Reply

She reminds me of my mom in the worst ways possible lol, just something abt her is so exhausting. Reply

i went to read the statement and it says service unavailable, drat Reply

Someone copied the whole text above Reply

fuck them all. oh poor you, I'm sure it was so fucking easy for Amber. fuck you Jo Reply

i don't understand how she, who was also a victim of domestic violence, can't have any empathy for Amber. this reminds me of a friend of my mom, who was abused for 30+ years, said some bullshit about the victims who don't go to the police and stay with their abusers are liars and when I pointed out she stayed with that asshole for decades she completely dismissed it because he had friend in the police so she couldn't do anything so it was totally different. sorry I'm rambling idk if I'm making any sense, I just don't understand this it happened to me but everyone else is lying mentality Reply

It's sad but common. The result of abuse is not always empathy. There's a reason why many survivors of abuse become abusers themselves. Reply

lol the Johnny Depp shit must have been hurting the bottom line a bit. i call bullshit on "they considered recasting" bit too. if they wanted depp gone, he would have been gone. Reply

She is so fucking disappointing. Reply

fuck off jo ann Reply

huh?? she acknowledges the abuse he's done but then say she's happy to have him in the movie? ugh her getting social media after harry potter ended was a mistake Reply

Lucky it’s already over. Even more lucky if her almost totally undiverse new movies have no interest to u, like me lol Reply

