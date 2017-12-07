She's so dead behind the eyes..imma need her to smize or something. Also her body seems disproportional to her head? Photoshop gone wrong? Reply

lol I came in here to say she needs to smize. Tyra taught us.



But seriously there's no intensity there. Reply

That was my first thought. Reply

LOL Reply

I'm gonna be nice.



Dark Phoenix would be awesome on the big screen. Reply

Wow someone really got paid to follow an abduzeedo tutorial Reply

fucking dead @ abduzeedo Reply

lmao Reply

lol irl Reply

love her but no, i'm not exciting for this dark phoenix :( Reply

lol k Reply

This is so Tumblr Reply

Dark Phoenix is my fav, but I'm not a fan of the actress :( Reply

same. well, idk ha as an actress outside GoT but i don't like her jean grey portrayal Reply

Keep it. The 90s cartoon did such an amazing job with this story and there's no way Hollywood is gonna match up to it



Edited at 2017-12-07 04:41 pm (UTC)

thissssss Reply

Didn't know this was a thing that was happening. I'm interested though. I didn't think she was that bad in the last one Reply

I don’t know if this is unpopular or not because I’ve never dipped into the X-Men fandom too much but I don’t like Jean Grey. Even in the cartoon as a kid, I couldn’t stand her.



I wish they had focused on someone else. Reply

Same, I didn't like her in the cartoons nor in the movies, and she's always the center of attention ugh

Also, Sophie was terrible as jean so i'm already dreading this movie Reply

Sophie has no intensity at all in her acting and she couldn't control her accent at all. The casting directors took one look at her fake red hair and the fact she's on GoT and just cast her. If one good thing comes out of Marvel taking over Fox movie division, it would be a total reboot of everything X-Men. Reply

She suffers from the same problem as the Barry Allen Flash - everyone knows them since they are the central figures in two of the biggest comic events ever (Dark Phoenix Saga and Crisis on Infinite Earths), but the characters themselves are boring af. Reply

Jean Grey, like most characters, just needs the right writer. (me) Reply

It's not really an unpopular opinion as a lot of people dislike Jean Grey, the phoenix saga is essentially WHY she gets attention because it took a really boring character and gave her one of the most memorable storylines in comics.



I have come around to Jean in recent years, she can be cute when written correctly. But they shouldn't be coming back to the phoenix so soon after the soft reboot. Reply

Bored already Reply

lmfao at everyone's disappointment but...



SLAY ME. LOVE THIS Reply

I totally want a bathtub full of hot cheeto puffs for me tbh. One day.... One day /mad cravings 🤤 Reply

For some reason I was a hardcore Jean/Phoenix stan back during the 1990s cartoon; idek why, she was just my homegirl. And now that Queen Jessica's involved, she may become so again! (I have a sticker of her on my laptop, and my v Catholic aunt saw it over Thanksgiving and asked if it was an angel, and I was like "..................yes basically" [/csb]) Reply

She annoyed me so much in the 90's cartoon. The fact that she forgot she could fly half the time was especially infuriating, since when her dumb ass was falling someone else had to break away and save her.



Evolution Jean was a beast though - the strongest member, and with an actual personality.



Edited at 2017-12-07 05:00 pm (UTC)

there's a supercut on youtube of how useless she is in the 90s cartoon and it broke my heart. Jean in the main continuity of the comics is so great. One of my favorites, along with Psylocke, Magik, Mirage and Scarlet Witch. Reply

