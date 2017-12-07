X-Men Dark Phoenix first look
Prepare for the rise of #DarkPhoenix. @SophieT is ready to play with fire in the upcoming #XMen film: https://t.co/9eK1K0AItH 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SfOnRgHkTF— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) 7 grudnia 2017
But seriously there's no intensity there.
Dark Phoenix would be awesome on the big screen.
I wish they had focused on someone else.
Also, Sophie was terrible as jean so i'm already dreading this movie
I have come around to Jean in recent years, she can be cute when written correctly. But they shouldn't be coming back to the phoenix so soon after the soft reboot.
SLAY ME. LOVE THIS
It’s been done
Evolution Jean was a beast though - the strongest member, and with an actual personality.
I still remember the groan she would let out every time she would faint