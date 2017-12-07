DJ Sends Taylor Swift $1 Sacagawea Coin as 'Final Jab'

Make a necklace out of it, Tay. Reply

Cackling if she did Reply

And then made copies of it and sold them on her site. Then donated the proceeds to victims of sexual assault.



I'd buy one.

Wash it in bleach first

What a piece of trash. Taylor has been pure class throughout this.

Keep digging asshole

so like.. after time magazine reached out to him for a comment and realized he was gonna get put on blast.



also a sacagawea dollar is badass and gross @ him for thinking it's a final jab.. like wow. he got off easy with only $1 payment and he still wants to be an ass. Reply

Fuck off, asshole. What an infuriating piece of shit.

Hope he never works again

he's fucking scum tbh. boo hoo ur life is ruined bc u sued a woman u sexually assaulted.

I bet she frames it. He can fuck off.

She should wear it in a chain around her neck tbh

I hope that dj walks on Legos for the rest of his life.

"this is my life"



Fuck off. You made your choices. Reply

RIGHT?! I hate when people are like, "Yes, I made mistakes but this is my LIFE."

Like, yes, this IS your life. I'm glad you're realizing this now. You probably should've thought about that BEFORE you forced yourself on a woman. Now go away. Reply

- Mueller says that he "intended the coin featuring a prominent Native American woman as a final jab at the singer in a case her side called a win for all women."

idgi? how is this a burn





idgi? how is this a burn Reply

It's not. It's another fine example of male logic. Honestly how are they allowed to vote?

lol they are really quite bad at logic

it reminds me of the maga chuds on twitter who always use the worst memes and think their tweets are so cool. like when they tweet some dumb shit and like "burn!! are you triggered?"

I wonder if he's undermining Taylor's court victory by saying her case will never be as important as Sacagawea because she helped in the Louisiana Terrioty expedition.



But I also think he likes to keep her with the criticism she faces so mailing a coin featuring a WOC to a woman who has demonstrated ideals of white feminism/ faux feminism.



Honestly I don't know. Why are men tbh



I just realized this involves a bit of critical thinking something I'm sure he's incapable of exhibiting. He probably just found the coin under his couch.



Edited at 2017-12-07 04:55 pm (UTC) Reply

I was just going to ask this too. I really dont get it????



Those dollar coins are really cool lol. Reply

Yeah he’s a dumb dumb.



paying her in pennies would’ve been more of a burn... Reply

yeah, this is some "boycott starbucks by buying starbucks" logic

he's calling her a white feminist. a sick burn coming from a sexual assaulter

This petty piece of shit needs to get the fuck off the planet.

Who keeps giving shitty men like him a platform? The audacity of him to keep saying she did it for publicity and him downplaying what happened. Like the fuck. As if he wasn't the one who went public, shamed her, blamed her and then still talks about her. I wish she could punch him in the face.

i still have a few of those sacagawea dollars in my bottom drawer.



that's a really stupid burn, and you know he thought that was super fucking clever too. Reply

