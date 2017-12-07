eye roll

DJ Sends Taylor Swift $1 Sacagawea Coin as 'Final Jab'


- Former D.J. David Mueller, who tried suing Swift for $3 million dollars because she reported Mueller's sexual assault to his employer, reveals that he put a Sacajawea coin in the mail last week
- Mueller says that he “intended the coin featuring a prominent Native American woman as a final jab at the singer in a case her side called a win for all women.”
- He also says he thinks that Swift and her team "made this into a publicity stunt, and this is my life.” Reminder: he sued her
- The announcement follows Time's interview with Swift published Wednesday-- where she said she hadn't received the dollar

Source 1 2
Tagged: ,