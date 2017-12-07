DJ Sends Taylor Swift $1 Sacagawea Coin as 'Final Jab'
DJ accused of groping Taylor Swift says he mailed her symbolic $1 Sacagawea coin payment last week https://t.co/e4nLPYMnMy pic.twitter.com/cg5djV0I6E— billboard (@billboard) December 7, 2017
- Former D.J. David Mueller, who tried suing Swift for $3 million dollars because she reported Mueller's sexual assault to his employer, reveals that he put a Sacajawea coin in the mail last week
- Mueller says that he “intended the coin featuring a prominent Native American woman as a final jab at the singer in a case her side called a win for all women.”
- He also says he thinks that Swift and her team "made this into a publicity stunt, and this is my life.” Reminder: he sued her
- The announcement follows Time's interview with Swift published Wednesday-- where she said she hadn't received the dollar
I'd buy one.
also a sacagawea dollar is badass and gross @ him for thinking it's a final jab.. like wow. he got off easy with only $1 payment and he still wants to be an ass.
Fuck off. You made your choices.
Like, yes, this IS your life. I'm glad you're realizing this now. You probably should've thought about that BEFORE you forced yourself on a woman. Now go away.
idgi? how is this a burn
But I also think he likes to keep her with the criticism she faces so mailing a coin featuring a WOC to a woman who has demonstrated ideals of white feminism/ faux feminism.
Honestly I don't know. Why are men tbh
I just realized this involves a bit of critical thinking something I'm sure he's incapable of exhibiting. He probably just found the coin under his couch.
Those dollar coins are really cool lol.
paying her in pennies would’ve been more of a burn...
that's a really stupid burn, and you know he thought that was super fucking clever too.