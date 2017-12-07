Christmas frenchies

Google puts celebs to work answering questions




*Google is rolling out a new feature on it's mobile web search app where celebrities will answer some of the most commonly asked questions about themselves in a 30 second selfie-video style.

*If a question is searched for that has a pre-recorded answer, the video will appear at the top of the search results.

*The celebs included in the initial launch are Priyanka Chopra, Will Ferrell, Tracee Ellis Ross, Gina Rodriguez, Kenan Thompson, Allison Williams, Nick Jonas, Mark Wahlberg, James Franco, Seth MacFarlane, and Dominique Ansel.

*Google says more celebrities will be added, including up and coming celebs, in the next few months.


Source
Tagged: , , , , , , , ,