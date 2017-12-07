Google puts celebs to work answering questions

"Nick Jonas could you show us your bussy?" Reply

Thread

Link

Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMFAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no fucking chill Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol i wonder what a shitoris is Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Hahahaahha wtf Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It’ll be a mess if Shawn Mendes gets one. :( Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this is excellent



yesterday when i searched up mackulay(??) culkin for his age, it autocompleted to "dead" so i hope he's sought after to answer that one lmao



Edited at 2017-12-07 03:31 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

why were u goggling his age mama Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bc hes dating brenda song who i thought was pretty young Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I guess



Ensure to enable the captions/subtitles etc too. Youtube need to get itself together lol, fix it



Edited at 2017-12-07 03:33 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

*scans for faves, finds none*

This is pointless imo Reply

Thread

Link

I hope marky mark’s most asked question is “why did you get a light sentence for being racist and committing hate crimes? Do you think it’s fair that you are rich and steal from other cultures while being racist?” And finally “when will you die and burn in hell?” Reply

Thread

Link

he forgave himself tho, s'all good Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

came in here for this! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh, that’s cool. Hope it doesn’t auto play tho. Reply

Thread

Link

Unfortunately, no hard hitting questions will be selected. The celebs are given a list of the most searched for questions by Google, and they pick and choose which ones they want to answer.



Apparently it includes such burning questions as:



Every celebrity that contributed to the project has a least half a dozen of video messages answering some of the most popular questions about themselves, with the functionality itself possibly taking inspiration from Wired’s popular “Autocomplete Interviews” that often went viral in the past. The questions answered by Hollywood stars are as varied as one would expect from celebrity-related searches, ranging from queries about Priyanka Chopra’s hair and Will Ferrell’s ability to speak Swedish to Seth MacFarlane’s love for musicals and Mark Wahlberg’s dominant hand.



Apart from the most asked questions on the Internet, the celebrities that partnered with Google also answered some seemingly random inquiries related to things like the result of a theoretical fight between Wahlberg and Ferrell and the mechanics of kissing a person. Reply

Thread

Link

Mark Wahlberg's dominant hand



is it the one he blinded a Vietnamese man with? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wanna ask Mark Walhberg what's it like to be a hypothetical 9/11 hero. Reply

Thread

Link

Mark Wahlberg?



Let me google, “did Mark Wahlberg commit a hate crime and blind a Vietnamese man?” Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

a 30 second video is gonna feel too long when i'm just going to want to google someone's age or something. seems pointless. Reply

Thread

Link

They gave the celebs a list of the most popular questions, but I feel they probably didn't include the questions that change from year to year (like age) or where the response information could become outdated very quickly (like is so and so married.) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is cute. Gal Gadot can whisper her height to me in her sexy, whisky-sounding voice.



She's 5'10, by the way. ;) Reply

Thread

Link

My most-searched celebrity fact is definitely their height. I loovvvvvvveeeeee tall women. ;)



I can't date short women. :(



Edited at 2017-12-07 04:06 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How tall is tall sis Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Her voice is so sexy Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link