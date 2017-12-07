Google puts celebs to work answering questions
*Google is rolling out a new feature on it's mobile web search app where celebrities will answer some of the most commonly asked questions about themselves in a 30 second selfie-video style.
*If a question is searched for that has a pre-recorded answer, the video will appear at the top of the search results.
*The celebs included in the initial launch are Priyanka Chopra, Will Ferrell, Tracee Ellis Ross, Gina Rodriguez, Kenan Thompson, Allison Williams, Nick Jonas, Mark Wahlberg, James Franco, Seth MacFarlane, and Dominique Ansel.
*Google says more celebrities will be added, including up and coming celebs, in the next few months.
yesterday when i searched up mackulay(??) culkin for his age, it autocompleted to "dead" so i hope he's sought after to answer that one lmao
Ensure to enable the captions/subtitles etc too. Youtube need to get itself together lol, fix it
This is pointless imo
Apparently it includes such burning questions as:
Every celebrity that contributed to the project has a least half a dozen of video messages answering some of the most popular questions about themselves, with the functionality itself possibly taking inspiration from Wired’s popular “Autocomplete Interviews” that often went viral in the past. The questions answered by Hollywood stars are as varied as one would expect from celebrity-related searches, ranging from queries about Priyanka Chopra’s hair and Will Ferrell’s ability to speak Swedish to Seth MacFarlane’s love for musicals and Mark Wahlberg’s dominant hand.
Apart from the most asked questions on the Internet, the celebrities that partnered with Google also answered some seemingly random inquiries related to things like the result of a theoretical fight between Wahlberg and Ferrell and the mechanics of kissing a person.
The question to ask to see the videos
"What's a movie that changed (celeb name) life?"
Once the first video plays (and they don't autoplay, for whoever asked that) you can simply swipe left to see the next question/video, and keep doing that until you get to the end of that celeb's questions.