i was just thinking how next year is going to be so good for the ps4. red dead redemption 2, the last of us part 2, day z. ahhh. i can't wait. Reply

Thread

Link

so soon, that's awesome! i played through ep1 then lost my savegames, so i decided to wait for all 3 to be out so i can play them all in one go. can't wait for the bonus episode either. Reply

Thread

Link

Prepping all my emotions for this. Reply

Thread

Link

i love these games and cannot waaaait for episode 3 and the extra max dlc Reply

Thread

Link

Have not played this game still. I loved the time travel mechanic from the first series a lot and it was one of the best parts of the game to me. And I didn't really care too much for Chloe. Reply

Thread

Link

Oh god... I'm not ready. I'm not ready for any of this. T_T



And I already know the bonus episode is going to make me cry like a little bitch, especially now that they've brought back the original VAs. Reply

Thread

Link

Yesssssss 😍😍😍 Reply

Thread

Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] chloe/rachel gay so i was happy about that at least it's so sad playing these because you know what happens to rachel in the end ;___; i made my choices to keep Reply

Thread

Link