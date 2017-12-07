av

Sophie Turner talks Aidan Gillen and filming the last Game of Thrones season



-Says that Aidan Gillen was her "Game of Thrones experience" and "backbone" so it was really hard to say goodbye to him on set.

-she learned how to act watching Lena, Peter, Maisie and Kit

-says that Sansa will face a new threat in season 8 and will find herself in the "deep end" and without Littlefinger its a test for her whether she can survive it.

-Season 8 is a more "passionate" fight for Sansa than a political, manipulative fight

-confirms that Season 8 will air in 2019
