Sophie Turner talks Aidan Gillen and filming the last Game of Thrones season
‘Game of Thrones’: Sophie Turner Talks Pivotal Scenes, Season 8 Premiere https://t.co/RlzbmSXdXD— Variety (@Variety) December 7, 2017
-Says that Aidan Gillen was her "Game of Thrones experience" and "backbone" so it was really hard to say goodbye to him on set.
-she learned how to act watching Lena, Peter, Maisie and Kit
-says that Sansa will face a new threat in season 8 and will find herself in the "deep end" and without Littlefinger its a test for her whether she can survive it.
-Season 8 is a more "passionate" fight for Sansa than a political, manipulative fight
-confirms that Season 8 will air in 2019
SOURCE
Did she tho
Can't believe she's gonna be Dark Phoenix #MESS
What is your favorite ending theory? I still think the special snowflake is this story's chosen one but he will die again anyway.
But I really do think that it's leading to a Jon and Dany marriage with lots of babies and them both being on the Iron throne at the end
She learned shit though
Edited at 2017-12-07 03:45 pm (UTC)
*but not the pedo stache
Same. But now he can get back to proving he's better than Game of Thrones and that's a win for all of us.
now i question if she's actually fine on got or if i'm just used to her as sansa and i've never read the books so i have no idea what sansa's supposed to be like
I freely admit I don't care for her but that's really more because of her fans/Sansa fans. They are the absolute worst.
Oh, and Brienne.