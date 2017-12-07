Sophie Turner talks Aidan Gillen and filming the last Game of Thrones season

‘she learned how to act watching Lena, Peter, Maisie and Kit‘



Mostly Kit tho. That's the problem. Reply

Can't believe she's gonna be Dark Phoenix

Yeah only seen her in X-Men, and she's a horrible actress what's with her overly accented American accent???Can't believe she's gonna be Dark Phoenix #MESS

it's not like she said "emilia" so it's possible

No show next year, more than likely no TWOW either. The long night is truly upon us.

What is your favorite ending theory? I still think the special snowflake is this story's chosen one but he will die again anyway.

I would love for at least the Iron Throne to be destroyed.



But I really do think that it's leading to a Jon and Dany marriage with lots of babies and them both being on the Iron throne at the end

i think they'll have one kid and that child will be the heir to the throne, and we're finally done with this mess

She learned shit though

I think she's better than both Emilia and Kit.

Agreed. They give her so little to work with and I still care about Sansa. Compare that to Dany who gets so much and I give no fucks. She's not the best actor on the show by any means but I really don't think she's the worst either.

That's not much though. Kit and Emilia are worse than her, but she's just bad

I think she's done a decent job given the material D&D have been given her, idk why ONTD decided to turn on her the way they have.

mte. the writing was horrendous last year and even the A-team (peter, lena etc) were asleep at the wheel. id argue the peter/lena scene (which was still dumb story-wise) was the best either had been all season

I think the cersei/ellaria scene was good too and cersei/Jaime scenes were decent. But everything else was a mess. Especially episode 6.

Edited at 2017-12-07 03:45 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-12-07 03:45 pm (UTC) Reply

mte

Yeah, I think she actually regressed in GoT. She had potential when she started, but the writing, and perhaps she limited herself as well, made her talent stunt.

2019 is too far away Reply

I will miss Aidan’s pretty face* too, Sophie.



*but not the pedo stache Reply

Same. But now he can get back to proving he's better than Game of Thrones and that's a win for all of us.

I saw that King Arthur movie for him so he better start picking some good projects.

i think sophie's fine on game of thrones but i saw her in x-men and my god she was so awful and wooden lol



now i question if she's actually fine on got or if i'm just used to her as sansa and i've never read the books so i have no idea what sansa's supposed to be like Reply

Everything with her and Ramsay was with another character in the book but up until then her arc has been more or less faithful and she's been pretty close to how GRRM wrote her.

I hate that she's Jean Grey. She will not do that character any justice.



I freely admit I don't care for her but that's really more because of her fans/Sansa fans. They are the absolute worst. Reply

Worse than the people who've been attacking her since day 1 or saying she deserved to get abused by Joffrey/raped by Ramsay?

lmao what kind of whataboutist response

Sanaa's hardcore stans are unbearable. Permanent victim complexes since S1, and are unbearably hateful and misogynistic to characters like Arya, Dany and even Margaret for obvious reasons but disguised under some buzzwords slamming patriarchy.

I wish Aidan Gillen could have been MY ~Game of Thrones experience~ if ya know what I mean

it's cute she says she learned from Maisie, even though she's younger. they seem like really genuine friends and I love seeing female friendships.

They seem to adore each other and it is really nice to see.

Their friendship is everything. I hope they are always there for each other.

They're actually only a year apart.

oh wow, I assumed Maisie was like 4 years younger.

2019? How many episodes?

6 long episodes (they're all supposed to be movie-length each, so that's something)

Any speculation on those teasers? I'm trying to think of what could sink Sansa lower after THAT episode.

Which episode? I mean, there are several to choose from.

Jon being a Targaryen and bending the knee for Dany.

I think how this all ends for Sansa and Arya is all I care about, so I'm definitely curious what they have planned for her.

Oh, and Brienne.



Oh, and Brienne. Reply

Someone leak this mess, so I can be free.

