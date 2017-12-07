This Year's Best Actors and Actresses in Short Horror Films by NY Times Mag
The Year’s Best Actors in a Series of Short Frightening Films https://t.co/22nZvUYG3e— NYT Magazine (@NYTmag) December 7, 2017
- Features Nicole Kidman, Jake Gyllenhaal, Daniel Kaluuya, Brooklynn Prince, Timothee Chalamet, Cynthia Nixon, Saoirse Ronan, Tiffany Haddish, and Andy Serkis.
- It's a roundup of some of the most notable performances of the year from veteran actors and new actors!
- More campy than scary.
Source 1
I like Tiffany's and Nicole's the best, what about you?
Though I won't lie, I''d like to see Kidman and Blanchett in a movie together.
Did they mean frighteningly bad?
the rest... i didn't deserve to watch this lmao. what a cringefest
daniel's is cool too