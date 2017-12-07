This Year's Best Actors and Actresses in Short Horror Films by NY Times Mag

Tim Oh Tay's short is hilarious Reply

His weird little stubbly attempt at a mustache is super off-putting. Reply

i'm so embarrassed on his behalf lmao, they should revoke his awards chances after this hammy mess Reply

Here for Nicole. She looked beautiful and I thought she did a good job. I like the symbolism with the broken eggs. Reply

this is such bougie pretentious shit lmao Reply

That's the NYTM for you Reply

Right up Floria Sigimondi's alley tbh Reply

Lol most of these are a mess, Nicole slayed tho. Her short was like a physical manifestation of the darkest parts of my mind since Trump was elected. Reply

mte Reply

never forget Reply

best actress of our generation right there :) Reply

Anyone who stans Cate Blanchett won't like hearing that, because they thought she already secured the title after her Woody Allen movie got her another Oscar. But it's always been Kidman that's the actress of our generation. Pretty shocking it took till her slayage this year for many critics to begin admitting it. Blanchett has chops, but Kidman's body of performances is to deep even for her.



Though I won't lie, I''d like to see Kidman and Blanchett in a movie together.



crying, you know she really thought she did THAT... Reply

Is this from House of Wax? Reply

lmao ha best work Reply

I like JenLaw I just think this is so fucking funny. My fave gif. Reply

ok wow i'm two in so far and these are so weird and bad Reply

the vampire one isn't horrible i guess Reply

lmao at tiffany's Reply

Honestly, except for Nicole's and Andy's, what the fuck



Did they mean frighteningly bad? Reply

i kind of liked brooklynn and daniel's, and even jake's wasn't so bad



the rest... i didn't deserve to watch this lmao. what a cringefest Reply

here for Timothee Chalamet and Daniel Kaluuya <3 Reply

They all look like they were pulled from rejected American Horror Story promos.... Reply

Usually the NYT magazine makes me roll my eyes, but this idea is qt. Reply

