Caroline Polachek withdraws from Moogfest after they announce all-female & non-gender-binary lineup

wow she's such a guys' guy not like the other girls!!



cis men should be removed from all things and nothing of value would be lost Reply

Thread

Link

SOPHIE, Fatima al Qadiri, Jenny Hval and Kristin Kontrol on the lineup and this chick would rather be in a pit with boys??! Reply

Thread

Link



https://open.spotify.com/album/0UrMMuOJVSRLG6xptMg72F mte, stream Ponyboy on Spotify! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ain’t SOPHIE a guy tho, or is this a different person? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's a transwoman Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She just came out as trans a month ago

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

and jamila fucking woods



leave her in the pit with the boys, she def doesn’t deserve to be among these badass women Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this line up is so tight. i'm going to try and go.



i know some people who have worked with caroline, including a guy who was in the touring lineup for chairlift on their last tour. that community of people in brooklyn have seem really apolitical to me.. like "let me create, i don't want to engage politics." they have some people of color in the group but not many. it just rings so false to me.. especially in this day and age. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao...idk hew this is but her anger is amusing. why would something like this make her completely pull out? smdh. Reply

Thread

Link

Can’t believe Beyonce associated with this person. Reply

Thread

Link

please.. she hangs out with kanye, jay z, nicki. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol at "she hangs out with jay z" Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

gotta steal from somebody Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i wonder if beyonce's a TERF Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Really? You can't believe that?



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Beyoncé’s a TERF!!!!1 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol Bey is messy as hell tho. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol beyonce just rented out an entire theater to see woody allen's newest film Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

that's an overreaction for sure, but I'm not mad at her



And i get no "cool girl" vibes from her statement like some are suggesting Reply

Thread

Link

her make up is cute Reply

Thread

Link

This is so fucking awesome. Also as someone who is non-binary, I say oh well fuck you @ Caroline too. Yer loss. I loved Chairlift, "Bruises" was great. Smh so fuck off then Reply

Thread

Link

What kind of I'm not like other girls bullshit? Heaux, I bet your music doesn't even slap. Also how insulting to the other performers in the lineup.



Like if this lineup brings a mostly women audience, I'm not going to be mad because even being at festivals can be a nightmare for women. Reply

Thread

Link

It doesn’t, it’s really boring and has only gotten worse with time Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so much sexual harassment and assault happens at festivals. women can't enjoy anything in peace. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol how ridiculous, good thing tbh someone better can take her place. Reply

Thread

Link

she should join ONTD Reply

Thread

Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO this place is very confusing now Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really love Chairlift but she's been making statements here and there that make me have reservations about her political/social leanings for a while now. I want to be wrong about her but this is not a good look without elaboration. Reply

Thread

Link

Really? A mess, how is she bff's with Solange then? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





IDK. if she ever says something full on fucked up I'll be in the corner like



Every once in a while in an interview she'll say something and I'll get the vibe that she's that one friend that you raise an eyebrow at like "I really want you to explain what you mean by that?? But then again maybe I don't..."IDK. if she ever says something full on fucked up I'll be in the corner like Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i don't think she's bffs with solange. maybe she worked with her because of a dev hynes connection. but caroline's in the brooklyn scene of minimalist, white-dominated performance art scene and solange lives in new orleans. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I was saying that in my own comment too. I've started to notice a pattern lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I never was interested in Chairlift enough to download their discography tbh

Maybe she feels like this is a forced and insincere gimmick that male curators are trying to play up for sales and has a particular beef with them personally but worded it wrong but the "put me in the pit with the boys" part is truly y i k e s

I remember seing this line-up yeasterday and thinking how strong it was Reply

Thread

Link

Maybe she feels like this is a forced and insincere gimmick that male curators are trying to play up for sales and has a particular beef with them personally but worded it wrong but the "put me in the pit with the boys" part is truly y i k e s



mte. i was willing to give her the benefit of the doubt and think of her decision as well intentioned even tho v misguided... and then i saw the boy pit part, lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same. Once she mentioned the pit I was like eaux. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

met Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





(i used the masculine version for u caroline, can't have any girly emojis can we?) (i used the masculine version for u caroline, can't have any girly emojis can we?) Reply

Thread

Link

Someone photoshop the Joanne hat on here Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's way too feminine for Caroline! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I saw this on twitter last night and saw people applauding her and I was like ???? am I high? Especially because "put me in the pit with the boys" likely erases a lot of people involved in this. I definitely understand that the festival should have communicated with her better but I find her tweets to be extremely suspect. Although this isn't the first time I've read a few interviews with her that left me questioning her. Reply

Thread

Link