Caroline Polachek withdraws from Moogfest after they announce all-female & non-gender-binary lineup

- musician Caroline Polachek (former Chairlift vocalist, writer and producer of Beyoncé's No Angel) pulled out of the festival after the organization announced a lineup specifically featuring “female, transgender, and non-binary” artists

- her statement (via twitter): Furious to be (without approval) on an all-female & non-gender-binary announcement list for @Moogfest. Gender is not a genre. I don't need a sympathy pedestal, esp from a male curator. Take my name off this list and put me in the pit with the boys.



"put me in the pit with the boys" - y i k e s.
