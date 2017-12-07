Caroline Polachek withdraws from Moogfest after they announce all-female & non-gender-binary lineup
- musician Caroline Polachek (former Chairlift vocalist, writer and producer of Beyoncé's No Angel) pulled out of the festival after the organization announced a lineup specifically featuring “female, transgender, and non-binary” artists
Moogfest announced a lineup of “women, non-binary, and transgender people.” Soon after, Caroline Polachek withdrew https://t.co/5Ziu3lNUmf pic.twitter.com/MhvuUaPgOd— Pitchfork (@pitchfork) December 7, 2017
- her statement (via twitter): Furious to be (without approval) on an all-female & non-gender-binary announcement list for @Moogfest. Gender is not a genre. I don't need a sympathy pedestal, esp from a male curator. Take my name off this list and put me in the pit with the boys.
Furious to be (without approval) on an all-female & non-gender-binary announcement list for @Moogfest. Gender is not a genre. I don't need a sympathy pedestal, esp from a male curator. Take my name off this list and put me in the pit with the boys. pic.twitter.com/6XWcWgldZC— Caroline Polachek (@carolineplz) December 6, 2017
sources 1 and 2
"put me in the pit with the boys" - y i k e s.
cis men should be removed from all things and nothing of value would be lost
https://open.spotify.com/album/0UrMMuOJVSRLG6xptMg72F
leave her in the pit with the boys, she def doesn’t deserve to be among these badass women
i know some people who have worked with caroline, including a guy who was in the touring lineup for chairlift on their last tour. that community of people in brooklyn have seem really apolitical to me.. like "let me create, i don't want to engage politics." they have some people of color in the group but not many. it just rings so false to me.. especially in this day and age.
And i get no "cool girl" vibes from her statement like some are suggesting
Like if this lineup brings a mostly women audience, I'm not going to be mad because even being at festivals can be a nightmare for women.
IDK. if she ever says something full on fucked up I'll be in the corner like
Maybe she feels like this is a forced and insincere gimmick that male curators are trying to play up for sales and has a particular beef with them personally but worded it wrong but the "put me in the pit with the boys" part is truly y i k e s
I remember seing this line-up yeasterday and thinking how strong it was
mte. i was willing to give her the benefit of the doubt and think of her decision as well intentioned even tho v misguided... and then i saw the boy pit part, lmao.
(i used the masculine version for u caroline, can't have any girly emojis can we?)
i love chairlift, but haven't really paid attention to caroline herself/the things she says and this certainly wasn't a great first impression