Oh Betty....sweetie...no Reply

Woke up with that damn mad world song in my head Reply

Lol, same. I started humming it while brushing my teeth Reply

I’m still not over that serpent dance scene. Lili looked great af but the scene was so cringeworthy Reply

it was the worst Reply

it was unwatchable omg Reply

usually CW collaps in their third season, this show completely nose dived in its second Reply

omg Reply

nnnnnn lol Reply

Still ugh @ Archie but lol @him making such a big deal about about saying ily then seemingly immediately moving on.



Still like wtf was that ep. Reply

i've missed all of this season. is it worth catching up on? Reply

no Reply

If you go into recognizing that it’s trash tv then I think so. Reply

Maybe if you binge it. That might help with the pacing issues Reply

I'm still thinking about how damn crazy and cringe-inducing last night's episode was. Lili looked hot working the pole, but the scene was so ridiculous.



And Cheryl being obsessed with Josie is, like, we're really doing this? Reply

I would not hate a Cheryl/Josie romance tbh. Reply

I loved the Mad World cover tbh but the "Ladies all you have to do is strip to be part of the Serpents lolz!" thing was NAGL and I'm glad Jughead was all, "Girl..." Reply

lmao i have a feeling that sweet pea gif is gonna be the official gif of ontd's riverdale fandom Reply

c'mon you know the official gif of ontd's riverdale fandom is the "i'm weird. i'm a weirdo" one. Reply

true Reply

don't do this to us. Reply

Oh damn I haven't seen this ep yet and I actually thought that was Jughead. They look way too much alike, I cant tell them apart at all. Reply

It wasn't the best but it was entertaining during season 1. We don't even have that anymore. Reply

Is that scene of (presumably) the Black Hood crawlin' over the couch a nod to this iconic scene?



Probably. They talked so much about how Twin Peaks was an influence. At least aesthetically Reply

That explains why Riverdale is taking a Twin Peaksesque nose dive in season 2. Reply

they really fucked up giving this season 22 episodes



also literally HEW watching cares about the black hood



this show is so bad omg Reply

alice was the best thing about last nights ep Reply

same i love her!



alice/fp forever tbh Reply

yess i am all in on alice/fp after that episode Reply

Link





Lol, yeah, her look was great Reply

