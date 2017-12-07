CELEBS REACT TO AUSTRALIA LEGALISING SAME-SEX MARRIAGE!

Yessss. So happy!! Reply

congrats aussies!! <3 the law passed super quickly after the referendum, nice!

Are there literally only two people on the right hand side of the pic? I appreciate the visual representation that those types of dinosaurs are on the way out.

tbf at least they're transparent.



there's many more politicians who tried to stop this from happening and they were too scared/weak to show up.

A lot of the no people, just walked out. Like Abbott ect didn't.

lol the two people on the opposing side, they can choke!



also no offense but yalls parliament hall is ugly as hell. what is that green? Reply

Two Australian lawmakers from opposing parties embrace after the country legalized same-sex marriage last night. 🌈💜 pic.twitter.com/wKlFgtsDM4 — James Michael (@JMN) 7 December 2017

I still can't believe it. I can't believe that my country has legitimised my sexuality, and came together to say that LGBTQ Aussies are our brothers and sisters. I was in a bar with some friends when the news came through, and this huge burly tradie proposed to his partner as soon as the breaking news was over, it was beautiful.

Yaas!!!

Hope Abbott cries into his daily onion tonight.

i hope he isnt invited to the wedding

ayyyy well done australia!

Oh my gosh, that is so wonderful! Congrats, my Aussie ONTDers!

Go Australia 🇦🇺!!!

That's awesome Australia!!

Yay!!! Finally!!!

Tony Abbott is so fucking spineless, he left before the vote.

Congrats Australia!!!

I love the show Please Like Me and be following Josh Thomas on twitter for a while and he was speaking a lot about this a few months ago. I'm glad they finally did it!

Both Minogues!

This has been such a protracted, petty, and bitter process that I don't feel particularly happy so much as just relieved the whole shitshow is over and done with. We did the right thing after exhausting every other option, yay!!

Ita

