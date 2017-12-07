CELEBS REACT TO AUSTRALIA LEGALISING SAME-SEX MARRIAGE!
- Australia has finally done a good thing and legalised SSM!
- Only 4 voted against it
- Earlier in the week a politician making a speech on the floor proposed to his partner who was in the gallery. He said yes.
- After the vote went through people started singing in parliament
- Australia is the 26th country to legalise same-sex marriage
Source 1 , Source 2 , Source 3 , Source 4, Source 5, Source 6
Yes. yes. YES!!!!!!! #loveislove https://t.co/Kk6VP59kyF— kylie minogue (@kylieminogue) December 7, 2017
Finally #EqualMarriage in Australia. To the people who supported us, thank you a million times over and over. To the politicians and homophobes who stood in the way, shame on you. #marriageequality— Darren Hayes (@darrenhayes) December 7, 2017
You may now officially say “CONGRATULATIONS” to Australia on #MarriageEquaility 🏳️🌈🇦🇺— Courtney Act (@courtneyact) December 7, 2017
#loveislove 🌈💕🙌🏻 https://t.co/dZ8P4fnSze— Dannii Minogue (@DanniiMinogue) December 7, 2017
Yooooooo this 💖 https://t.co/RE28TTLj1O— Keiynan Lonsdale 🌈 (@KeiynanLonsdale) December 7, 2017
Congratulations to all Australians! 🏳️🌈 https://t.co/761cFE82Bq— Hannah Hart (@harto) December 7, 2017
some more non-celeb tweets so i couldnt add em
Are there literally only two people on the right hand side of the pic? I appreciate the visual representation that those types of dinosaurs are on the way out.
there's many more politicians who tried to stop this from happening and they were too scared/weak to show up.
also no offense but yalls parliament hall is ugly as hell. what is that green?
Hope Abbott cries into his daily onion tonight.
That's awesome Australia!!
Tony Abbott is so fucking spineless, he left before the vote.
I love the show Please Like Me and be following Josh Thomas on twitter for a while and he was speaking a lot about this a few months ago. I'm glad they finally did it!