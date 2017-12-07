hayley atwell

CELEBS REACT TO AUSTRALIA LEGALISING SAME-SEX MARRIAGE!

- Australia has finally done a good thing and legalised SSM!
- Only 4 voted against it
- Earlier in the week a politician making a speech on the floor proposed to his partner who was in the gallery. He said yes.
- After the vote went through people started singing in parliament
- Australia is the 26th country to legalise same-sex marriage

