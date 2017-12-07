mythbusters

SVU Promo for 19x09: Gone Baby Gone (Actual Title of the Episode)



In the next SVU episode, airing in January, a frantic Benson looks for her son who [SPOILERS] was kidnapped, in what was the twistiest twist of all tim... wait no, we all called it months ago. The only mystery is whether or not Grandma Sheila (aka Brooke Shields) is behind it, or if sh... haha no, she's totally behind it. SVU, so unpredictable!

Source:
youtube

1908
ONTD, did you watch last night's surprisingly decent fall finale? Did you get whiplash from all the Carisi/Rollins sexual stuff which, frankly, I do not approve of one bit? And are you looking forward to Mariska's "GIVE ME BACK MAH SON" acting? I know I am. Seriously though, predictability aside, the promo looks kind of intense, I'm ashamed to say I'm almost excited. I just want to see Benson punching Brooke Shields in the face. That's how you get an Emmy.
Tagged: , , , ,