SVU Promo for 19x09: Gone Baby Gone (Actual Title of the Episode)

I haven’t watched yesterday’s episode but my god I knew they’d make a Bensons son gets abducted story...not a fan of the benson custody storyline at all but I’m guessing at this stage Mariska will only stay on if she gets some “Emmy” try hard storylines. Has this show ever one any emmys btw? Reply

Thread

Link

Mariska won for the iconic season 7 episode '911' in 2006 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is that the one where the little girl calls her saying she’s been kidnapped by like a pedophile and everyone thinks it’s a prank? My heart was racing during that one Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

YASSSS at Benson going all Liam Neeson a la Taken! Reply

Thread

Link

lmao ikr, will this boring storyline finally give us something worth watching? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Last night was decent lol...no at Rollins and Carisi. Reply

Thread

Link

re; rollins/carisi: I REBUKE IT



but yeah the rest of the episode was good! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

..but they will prolly make it happen LOOOL Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

brooke shields is playing a grandma??



that's rough Reply

Thread

Link

ia, especially because she's playing the grandmother of benson's son, and she's practically benson's age lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Noah's like what, 7? Brooke Shields IRL is like 50?



Let's say she gave birth to Noah's birth mother when Brooke Shields was 23 (completed college, married young). Let's pretend that Noah's birth mother gave birth to him when she was 23 as well. That would place Brooke Shields' character at 52 right now, which doesn't seem terribly off.



It's probably more like Benson is an older mother. No shame in that, just saying. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

To be fair, the baby's mom was a young prostitute so who knows how old she was when she had the baby. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

her daughter was coerced into the sex trade as a teenager and raped so it's not like a grandma grandma part Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Slightly off topic, but did anyone watch SVU/Chicago PD's Gregory Yates saga? It was wild from start to finish. What confused me the most was the two detectives that became friends with both serial killers (I will not spoil the second one). Reply

Thread

Link

yass, that was the only SVU-related crossover i liked! it was weird how both detectives had a soft spot for "their" serial killer and the affection was returned lmao! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah! And while I liked the episodes, I must admit that it was kind of creepy that the female one started befriending Greg (since unlike the other serial killer, he also rapes his victims). I mean she was in serious denial over the fact that she was becoming his friend, but still. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Fucking Rollisi. No thank you. Also, what the fuck was up with Carisi’s reaction afterwards? Guess they didn’t have time to write anything good because Liv needed a new plot.



I’m kind of over SVU. I’ll still probably check these posts on the off chance something good happens.



give us barisi you cowards Reply

Thread

Link

I stopped watching a couple of seasons ago after a lifetime of love. And I feel like they got a lot of things right in newer years: I loved Carisi, he seemed like a breath of fresh air. A cop who was still naive and kind-hearted and yet never gaining a true grit but still a noble cop. I even liked Rollins being the dirtiest of cops. Barba is a great character, too. How do they waste interesting characters, characters some writers would die to write for?



But I don't need to watch, I just read the posts here lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ita. i enjoyed the show up until the end of S17. then the showrunner who created all the fresh new characters (carisi, barba, rollins, amaro) left, and the showrunners who came after him clearly don't give a fuck about anyone who isn't benson :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol i'm right there with you bb, but without the hope that something good will ever happen.



i can't believe they gave us salty Nice Guy "i'm mad cause she wouldn't fuck me" carisi. who was that? that's not the carisi i knew and loved tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I’m kind of rooting for carisi/Rollins, ngl. I like their connection. I know Barisi will never happen, so I can get with this. It’s a welcome departure from Noah/Sheila/Olivia drama.



I think why I am okay with it, is now I am really liking Rollins characterization now. None of this depressing/mistake ridden shit they wrote for her in the past. She seems way more independent and stable. Reply

Thread

Link

i'm here for rollins/carisi if it means i get more scenes of carisi playing with kids/dogs Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, if Rollins were a real person she would def need a Carisi-type guy in her life. I just feel like the office romances never go anywhere. Remember Amaro and that snoozefest? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ita that rollins has come a long way, but idk this was a weird way to start something between them. it gave me rollins/amaro vibes with the drunkenness and the fight. idk idk i'm still against it but i will totally enjoy flirty carisi in those henleys in the meantime. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That’s why I like that she turned him down at the motel. They were both drinking and it would have been a repeat of Amaro. And, Carisi is a complete 180 from Amaro. If/when they continue it, I’ll be okay with it, as long as it’s a slow build. Carisi connection with Jesse helps too.



It is funny, cause my dad works in law enforcement and says that shit like office romances happens all the time, since the job is basically there life and no one really understand the shit they see day in and out, but their co workers. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'M SO TIRED OF NOAH HOLY SHIT. how is olivia such a bad mom when she's an SVU cop



i'm here to comfort carisi after his heartbreak if he needs it!!! Reply

Thread

Link

lmao i was totally over noah but now that there's a legit kidnapping i'm like "YASS GIMME THAT DRAMA AND BAD ACTING" idk idk i hope this episode will deliver on the unintentional hilarity.



lmao poor carisi tbh, he's getting dumped and swerved left and right. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

how is olivia such a bad mom when she’s an SVU cop



lmfaoooo



this is esp. funny since the season started with olivia being investigated for child neglect Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I refuse Rollins/Carisi, they need to give us Barba/carisi! Reply

Thread

Link

mte bb, i'm not about that life. barisi or bust. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They need to stop making the show about Benson. Reply

Thread

Link

lol ia but also i've accepted the fact that will never happen. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Noah is the new Mark "Kidnap me because today ends with a y" McCain from The Rifleman Reply

Thread

Link

oh wow, i had to google to get that reference <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I finally remembered to watch!



Oh my god, I was freaking the FUCK out when Rollins and Carisi almost kissed



And lmao at the last second twist with Noah. It really is weird to have Brooke Shields as Olivia's mom Reply

Thread

Link

lmao you picked a winner :/



no but the case was good, and there was lots of barba, so i enjoyed it. i did NOT enjoy rollins/carisi tho. at all.



but omg don't let brooke shields read your comment lol! she's not olivia's mom, she's the biological grandmother of olivia's adopted son (i.e. the mother of noah's bio mother who was a younger girl and is now dead) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Rollins/Carisi is such a huge fucking DNW!! UGGGGHHH. This gif was practically me when they were outside the motel room



Lmao, thank you for correcting me about Brooke Shields! That makes much more sense. Or at least as much sense as dramatic tv can makeRollins/Carisi is such a huge fucking DNW!! UGGGGHHH. This gif was practically me when they were outside the motel room Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They’re trying to make rollisi happen? Yikes.

Ngl it pisses me off cause this seems like their go to storyline for Rollins and it’s tiring.



And Noah’s getting kidnapped? 😂😂😂😂😂 ffs might as well just rename the show at this point. Idk I love svu but they make some really weird choices and I’m just so???? Reply

Thread

Link

sort of, they almost kissed but she swerved him, and then he got mad about it, and then she joked i guess? idek what they were trying to do, i was averting my innocent eyes :')



lol noah already got kidnapped bb! SVU moves quick! that was the cliffhanger! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i just went to see the clip and i'm so... confused HAHA. i really don't understand why they're trying to make it happen.



i'm planning on doing a marathon when i finally get a break and catch up on everything, but so far only a few episodes have been interesting :( and oop @ me, so noah's been kidnapped... oh god. ENOUGH! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OP your write up is A+ I lol irl



Nope at this mess but thank goodness for these posts so I can kinda stay on top of the plotline in case I need to jump in and catch a show. I may watch a few during reruns until the Jan new shows start back. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao thank you bb <3



same tbh, i'm in a general "nope" mood about SVU but i still see a dramatic promo like that and i'm like "lol yesss, gimme benson-as-liam neeson!" so there's still some entertainment value to the show, about twice a year. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





And when do you think Brooke Shields will actually kidnap Noah? I think it'll happen right before the winter hiatus, so we can stew on it during the holidays.



https://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/108362685.html



i can't believe how predictable these writers are lmao omg i was going through my old promo posts to find a gif and i found this from my november 9th post:i can't believe how predictable these writers are lmao Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao, I love when people call these things. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link