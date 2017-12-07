SVU Promo for 19x09: Gone Baby Gone (Actual Title of the Episode)
In the next SVU episode, airing in January, a frantic Benson looks for her son who [SPOILERS] was kidnapped, in what was the twistiest twist of all tim... wait no, we all called it months ago. The only mystery is whether or not Grandma Sheila (aka Brooke Shields) is behind it, or if sh... haha no, she's totally behind it. SVU, so unpredictable!
Source:
youtube
ONTD, did you watch last night's surprisingly decent fall finale? Did you get whiplash from all the Carisi/Rollins sexual stuff which, frankly, I do not approve of one bit? And are you looking forward to Mariska's "GIVE ME BACK MAH SON" acting? I know I am. Seriously though, predictability aside, the promo looks kind of intense, I'm ashamed to say I'm almost excited. I just want to see Benson punching Brooke Shields in the face. That's how you get an Emmy.
but yeah the rest of the episode was good!
that's rough
Let's say she gave birth to Noah's birth mother when Brooke Shields was 23 (completed college, married young). Let's pretend that Noah's birth mother gave birth to him when she was 23 as well. That would place Brooke Shields' character at 52 right now, which doesn't seem terribly off.
It's probably more like Benson is an older mother. No shame in that, just saying.
I’m kind of over SVU. I’ll still probably check these posts on the off chance something good happens.
give us barisi you cowards
But I don't need to watch, I just read the posts here lol.
i can't believe they gave us salty Nice Guy "i'm mad cause she wouldn't fuck me" carisi. who was that? that's not the carisi i knew and loved tbh.
I think why I am okay with it, is now I am really liking Rollins characterization now. None of this depressing/mistake ridden shit they wrote for her in the past. She seems way more independent and stable.
It is funny, cause my dad works in law enforcement and says that shit like office romances happens all the time, since the job is basically there life and no one really understand the shit they see day in and out, but their co workers.
i'm here to comfort carisi after his heartbreak if he needs it!!!
lmao poor carisi tbh, he's getting dumped and swerved left and right.
lmfaoooo
this is esp. funny since the season started with olivia being investigated for child neglect
I refuse Rollins/Carisi, they need to give us Barba/carisi!
Oh my god, I was freaking the FUCK out when Rollins and Carisi almost kissed
And lmao at the last second twist with Noah. It really is weird to have Brooke Shields as Olivia's mom
no but the case was good, and there was lots of barba, so i enjoyed it. i did NOT enjoy rollins/carisi tho. at all.
but omg don't let brooke shields read your comment lol! she's not olivia's mom, she's the biological grandmother of olivia's adopted son (i.e. the mother of noah's bio mother who was a younger girl and is now dead)
Rollins/Carisi is such a huge fucking DNW!! UGGGGHHH. This gif was practically me when they were outside the motel room
Ngl it pisses me off cause this seems like their go to storyline for Rollins and it’s tiring.
And Noah’s getting kidnapped? 😂😂😂😂😂 ffs might as well just rename the show at this point. Idk I love svu but they make some really weird choices and I’m just so????
lol noah already got kidnapped bb! SVU moves quick! that was the cliffhanger!
i'm planning on doing a marathon when i finally get a break and catch up on everything, but so far only a few episodes have been interesting :( and oop @ me, so noah's been kidnapped... oh god. ENOUGH!
Nope at this mess but thank goodness for these posts so I can kinda stay on top of the plotline in case I need to jump in and catch a show. I may watch a few during reruns until the Jan new shows start back.
same tbh, i'm in a general "nope" mood about SVU but i still see a dramatic promo like that and i'm like "lol yesss, gimme benson-as-liam neeson!" so there's still some entertainment value to the show, about twice a year.
And when do you think Brooke Shields will actually kidnap Noah? I think it'll happen right before the winter hiatus, so we can stew on it during the holidays.
https://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/108362685.html
i can't believe how predictable these writers are lmao