Trump official: US may not participate in upcoming Olympics
Here's Nikki Haley's full comments on the Olympics and the North Korea situation pic.twitter.com/iAEAOLKR1M— Mathias Ask (@MathiasAsk) December 7, 2017
Earlier tonight on Fox News, US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley said it's an "open question" whether the US will send its athletes to compete in the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. She cites the volatility of the situation with North Korea as a reason for caution, but also emphasized that the administration is working hard to make sure American citizens are protected. The final decision, it seems, is up in the air as she says the situation in the area is changing on a daily basis.
This represents quite the turnabout from the administration: A few days ago, on December 2nd, National Security Advisor H. R. McMaster had this to say:
So what changed between December 2nd and December 6th? Not much in the Korean Peninsula, the North Korean missile test on November 28th was the last brouhaha there. On the other hand, there was a major bombshell dropped on the PyeongChang Olympics on December 5th when the International Olympic Committee announced that Russia was banned from the games.
Pictured: Sassy US figure skater Adam Rippon
This is more transparent than Adam's top… Although, I'm pretty sure the US will ultimately compete as usual in PyeongChang, it's still yet another bout of unprecedented fuckery from this administration
This is more transparent than Adam's top… Although, I'm pretty sure the US will ultimately compete as usual in PyeongChang, it's still yet another bout of unprecedented fuckery from this administration
He thinks they're happening in Pyongyang
j/k y'all know the real answers
Wow at that gif, OP
honestly though i'm just waiting to see how brutal the final us and canada rosters are without nhl and ahl players allowed. i saw the canadian pre-olympic roster a few weeks ago and it was ugly.