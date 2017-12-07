December 7th, 2017, 05:57 pm violet_crumble9 Mr. Robot 3x10 Promo "eps3.9_shutdown-r" + Aftershow Source 1,, Source 2 Tagged: mr. robot (usa), rami malek, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1313 comments Add comment
Angela, baby, what're you doin'? She's so far off her rocker. I don't really see where they're taking her character narratively, but I guess that's been the case with her all along.
Tyrell and Mr. Robot are so effing dumb, though, I swear lol.
Everything else aside, Dom getting some and Whiterose's kiss were like O_O!!! Glad to see more outward queerness on TV is always welcome for me. Seeing Gideon again made me T_T...
This episode is the opposite of the last one, SO MUCH happened. THE LESBIAN ACTION!!! WHITE ROSE FUMING! ELLIOTT TAKING OVER THE DARK ARMY! I hope Darlene is safe now since she'll be under the 24/7 eye of the FBI. Angela is a mess though, her talking to the fish, White Rose fucked her up!
And also, the more and more I watch, the more I thing that the theory about [Spoiler]Philip Price being Angela's biological dad is true, he always cared about her, but more in the fatherly way, don't think it ever was creepy, even though she though it will be at first. Her mom had an anonymous source that could've helped her when she was dying, but she didn't take the money. The talk between Price and White Rose make it seem like he cared about Angela on the personl level and now the scene where he was staring at her in the All Safe office. Damn I love the Mr Robot subreddit
Has there been a renewal yet?