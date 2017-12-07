Did Eminem Just Release Revival's Album Cover at Detroit's Central Station???
Could be the Revival Cover or just Promo. We will see. #Revival #Eminem #eminemrevival pic.twitter.com/7SDdlkfxXE— Eminem & Shady News (@ShadyFansite) December 7, 2017
Caption: light_benderDid some guerrilla-ish mapping tonight on two Detroit facades for none other then slim shady himself in part with the new @eminem REVIVAL album release!!! Def got blasted by that Detroit winter chill, but wow did I get some excellent recon on what it takes to projection map our most beautiful Detroit treasure the Michigan Central Station. It was a dream come true to throw 40,000 lumens at that beast even if it wasn’t a full on mapping project. Huge shot out to Jesse and @codycalebra at @1xrun and also my awesome crew for doing not just one but two facades in one night! #detroit #eminem #madmapper #projection #barco #newdmediaarts #light #revival #vgerthevj @madpeepd @land_daniel @adamludwigart
This is so awesome @Eminem #Revival pic.twitter.com/AAgcTqIURO— Channel 955 (@Channel955) December 6, 2017
Right now @Eminem is promoting his album cover on Michigan Central Station #Revival pic.twitter.com/MhaVyKtVwk— Channel 955 (@Channel955) December 6, 2017
Universal Music Sweden posted this Revival ad on Instagram #REVIVAL #Eminem pic.twitter.com/hnz34B5DYi— Eminem & Shady News (@ShadyFansite) December 6, 2017
Okay I'm getting excited again. Soon ontd....soon muahhhahahahahha
Raps version of kid rick tbh
He also built Kim a really nice house around the corner from my parents even further out.
the only revival that matters