Did Eminem Just Release Revival's Album Cover at Detroit's Central Station???






Caption: light_benderDid some guerrilla-ish mapping tonight on two Detroit facades for none other then slim shady himself in part with the new @eminem REVIVAL album release!!! Def got blasted by that Detroit winter chill, but wow did I get some excellent recon on what it takes to projection map our most beautiful Detroit treasure the Michigan Central Station. It was a dream come true to throw 40,000 lumens at that beast even if it wasn’t a full on mapping project. Huge shot out to Jesse and @codycalebra at @1xrun and also my awesome crew for doing not just one but two facades in one night! #detroit #eminem #madmapper #projection #barco #newdmediaarts #light #revival #vgerthevj @madpeepd @land_daniel @adamludwigart







Okay I'm getting excited again. Soon ontd....soon muahhhahahahahha


Source: https://instagram.com/p/BcY6B9TDfue/
https://twitter.com/Channel955/status/938555641345593344?s=17
https://twitter.com/ShadyFansite/status/938656390276579328?s=17
https://twitter.com/Channel955/status/938553774485929984?s=17
https://twitter.com/ShadyFansite/status/938378886987112454?s=17
