Did Eminem Just Release Revival's Album Cover at Detroit's Central Station???

oh good, more white boy rap with a misogynist twist! just what i was looking for, there's not nearly enough of that. Reply

/end post

He can keep it Reply

And his angry sound has been the same since his debut. No evolution. Now he's kind of angry about some social topics.



Raps version of kid rick tbh Reply

Does he still live in Detroit or a subhurb? Reply

Suburb like 25-30 min outside Detroit.



He also built Kim a really nice house around the corner from my parents even further out.



Edited at 2017-12-07 02:08 pm (UTC)

how ~patriotic~ Reply

lmao Mario vs ontd is heating up Reply

lmao Reply

smh Reply

Oh. I had no idea he was still doing his music thing. Reply

