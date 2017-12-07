Demi Lovato Speaks Out Against TIME Magazine For Honoring Donald Trump As Runner-Up

the koch brothers bought out time magazine, and they're relying on trump to keep the oil and gas business alive, because we all know trump doesn't give a fuck about destroying the planet. it's no wonder they'd pander to him. Reply

Thread

Link

and of course the koch brothers are men so they don't care about women either Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that has nothing to do with it but okay Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yup the owners of the magazine have nothing to do with who they choose to be the person of the year lmao come on Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Oh no, I was hoping the Koch brothers deal wouldn't go through. Seems like only conservatives have the deep pockets to buy out these publications. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep, Time Magazine hasn't been the same/relevant since the mid 2000's honestly. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm rather amused at her usage of the word distain as that's more antiquated.



I really wished that they could've added Kesha. Honestly, Trump shouldn't have been on it at all. Reply

Thread

Link

i love the word "disdain" though, it's a good in-between for something you don't care for and something you're absolutely disgusted by, lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is "disdain" rly considered antiquated? I say it all the time and no one has ever said anything lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I assume the oc is referring to her use of 'disTain'?? Which I just thought was a misspelling of disdain...? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I use "disdain" all the time :/ Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





Such as the case that Junior having a case of amnesia talking to the House Intel committee in regards to the Trump Tower meeting. I wonder if Jared or Senior will also have a case of amnesia.



Dem rips Trump Jr. for his House Intel testimony: "He has a very serious case of amnesia" https://t.co/GAeJv1PYOk pic.twitter.com/zVMfwTbde1 — The Hill (@thehill) December 7, 2017



Since this has a donald tag, is it alright to talk about politics?Such as the case that Junior having a case of amnesia talking to the House Intel committee in regards to the Trump Tower meeting. I wonder if Jared or Senior will also have a case of amnesia. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm at loss at Junior. LIKE HOW THE FUCK CAN YOU CALL attorney-client privilege when it's a conversation WITH YOUR FATHER?!!?!?!



Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell said on Wednesday that Trump Jr. invoked attorney-client privilege and "refused to share anything" about what he and his father may have discussed about the statement when it was being drafted. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Incidentally the fact that his father was there, even if his attorney was also there, would take it out of the attorney-client privilege realm. There are obviously some caveats, but generally speaking...you lose the privilege when someone else is present when the communication is made. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can’t wait for this puke to go down. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Will Santa bring me a Donnie Jr perp walk for Christmas this year? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

god, all the trump spawn are offensively ugly. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The person of the year isn't meant to be just people who are doing good though - it's supposed to be a snapshot of what dominates the year. There's no denying that Trump dominated the year in terms of media coverage and as a conversation topic. Reply

Thread

Link

Seriously, I'm glad that they chose the story they did since that helps spread its message even more, but Trump probably technically fits their criteria better based on how they've approached this issue in the past. His presidency is unprecedented and has dominated media coverage since the election. I don't have a problem with him being the runner up, I think it makes the fact that sexual assault was the main story even more powerful since it's a resistance movement to some of the bullshit he represents. In that regard, I think Time handled it the best way they could, they gave the main platform to the assault victims. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right?? People forget that Hitler won it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"blah blah blah Hitler was poty that one time" that was before Time was bought out by two trump supporters, which happened very recently. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Wallis Simpson was POTY too! like you said, it's whoever dominates the headlines at the moment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah i mean if i can win in 2006... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She acknowledged that, and said the person of the year shouldn't just be someone who impacted the news, but should be for doing something positive. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thank you! People are so dumb about this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

god she's such a moron. it doesn't mean best person of the year, it just means notable. Reply

Thread

Link

She clearly states that she understands that in one tweet, but doesn’t believe in that stance. I know ONTD doesn’t read, but come on. It’s like 4 tweets. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know, right. She CLEARLY acknowledged that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no she doesn't. if she understood that then she wouldn't call it "hypocritical" and "disrespectful" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She knows that. Her point is that it's stupid to celebrate both ends of the spectrum when one side is pure evil.



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I mean POTY does not have any positive or negative value, just what dominated the year. DT REALLY dominated the year. I see she makes the point that it should be about positive additions to the world which is fair enough, but as it is, that's not what Time POTY is Reply

Thread

Link

Wasn't Hitler person of the year once? It's never been about who's the best person of the year, good or bad it's the most newsworthy, right? Reply

Thread

Link

*disdain



whether the list is based on bravery or newsworthiness, she'll never fit either criteria Reply

Thread

Link

i get they give it to people who are the most influential in that year - good or bad - but like why ...... Reply

Thread

Link

it's essentially a year in review issue, they just know the "person of the year" speculation and reveal will gin up interest that wouldn't be there if they just called it what is, i.e. a year we all lived through and know enough about without paying money to read about Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah why give recognition and nobility to someone who’s doing bad things?



Obviously everyone sees this as an honor— as in, you must’ve really done something praise worthy to be on there. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

srsly, even though it's technically not for "good people of the year", that's the way 99% of people take it, which is why every time something like this happens, people get up in arms. "but hitler won it one year!" but should he have?? why couldn't they have just done an op ed on hitler WITHOUT giving him a coveted title? it's entirely questionable. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, when you consider that a) being featured on a magazine cover (particularly a respected one like Time) is considered a good thing in pretty much every other context and b) the country is currently under the control of a derfwad who doesn't understand that newsworthy doesn't necessarily equal good, well...if I were in charge of Time I'd be wondering if it was time to change how the whole "person of the year" thing is handled, tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

werent people saying basically exactly this in the last post and all over twitter earlier today Reply

Thread

Link

yes but now it's a woman they hate saying it so it's not ok anymore lmaooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this sad truth Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

un-fucking-fortunately, cheeto was very influential this year. i'm glad he didn't get the spotlight, because it def goes to the brave women/men who came forward.



Edited at 2017-12-07 08:16 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

i mean she's not wrong trump stains whatever he's in so



haha i can't sleep and think i'm funny Reply

Thread

Link

Person of the year isn't about the best person. Just someone who has made headlines (good or bad) during the whole year.



the title was given to women who have publicly dealt with sexual assault/sexual harassment in various ways. Not people who are the most outspoken on every other topic.



Why is it hard for people to get that. Reply

Thread

Link

She acknowledged that fact and thinks it's a shitty point since it allows a shitty person like Trump to get even close to getting it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

if she acknowledges that fact but still thinks its a shitty point then she still doesnt get it.



you would have to be against poty as a whole to have a leg to stand on which isn't her point cause she just wants it to be good people which again has never been the point of poty. newsworthiness comes in all forms.



but that is only the second dumbest thing she said in those tweets (the first being staying silent is a way not to further divide this country as if there was ever a time in history we werent divided. that type of nonsense only works to silence the opposition. to make the other side more comfortable. pro-trumpers never say such a thing about the lefts feelings.) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's not an honor though.



I mean previous 'honorees' include Hitler, Stalin and Putin.



The title is just naming the person they felt best represented the year in news or who they felt was most influential. Reply

Thread

Link

they need to rename the category then, "person of the year" is an accolade, maybe topic or most discussed of the year or some shit. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah it gets misinterpreted every year.



If you gotta explain it this much to people, then maybe you need to rebrand it? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes, since this issue arises every year, they need to either change the title or change their criteria. most people walking by newsstands assume being in this issue is an honor, so it's sending a certain message regardless. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right? ONTD tries to blame people for not understanding, but even if it lacks a positive adjective in there, the phrase "POTY" has an UNDENIABLE positive connotation. Time came up with a shitty label, I don't know why people defend them lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

exactly this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, person of the year automatically means best person lol and most people do not know/don't follow Time magazine so obviously they would be confused without getting context.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link