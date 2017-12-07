Demi Lovato Speaks Out Against TIME Magazine For Honoring Donald Trump As Runner-Up
TIME magazine recently named the "Silence Breakers" as their Person of the Year, but their runner-up (Donald Trump) has a lot of people angry, including Demi Lovato.
Demi also retweeted the following fan tweet in support of Kesha:
Source, 2, 3, 4
Time mag highlights brave women coming forward against sexual assault on the cover but names a man with sexual assault allegations against him runner up to person of the year.. Really @TIME? #hypocrites— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) December 7, 2017
I’ve become less vocal about my distain for certain people over the past year because it only divides our country even more but this is worth speaking up about. @TIME mag - very disappointed in your hypocrisy and disrespect toward the women on your cover.— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) December 7, 2017
To be named POTY by @TIME it should be for doing something positive or brave LIKE the women on the cover. It’s annoying that it’s just about impact on the news.— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) December 7, 2017
Kesha needs to be there— 🌈RAINBOW🌈 (@belikestilinski) December 7, 2017
I really wished that they could've added Kesha. Honestly, Trump shouldn't have been on it at all.
Such as the case that Junior having a case of amnesia talking to the House Intel committee in regards to the Trump Tower meeting. I wonder if Jared or Senior will also have a case of amnesia.
Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell said on Wednesday that Trump Jr. invoked attorney-client privilege and "refused to share anything" about what he and his father may have discussed about the statement when it was being drafted.
whether the list is based on bravery or newsworthiness, she'll never fit either criteria
Obviously everyone sees this as an honor— as in, you must’ve really done something praise worthy to be on there.
the title was given to women who have publicly dealt with sexual assault/sexual harassment in various ways. Not people who are the most outspoken on every other topic.
Why is it hard for people to get that.
you would have to be against poty as a whole to have a leg to stand on which isn't her point cause she just wants it to be good people which again has never been the point of poty. newsworthiness comes in all forms.
but that is only the second dumbest thing she said in those tweets (the first being staying silent is a way not to further divide this country as if there was ever a time in history we werent divided. that type of nonsense only works to silence the opposition. to make the other side more comfortable. pro-trumpers never say such a thing about the lefts feelings.)
I mean previous 'honorees' include Hitler, Stalin and Putin.
The title is just naming the person they felt best represented the year in news or who they felt was most influential.
If you gotta explain it this much to people, then maybe you need to rebrand it?