Nepotism Report: Sylvester Stallone's Daughter Models for W Magazine




-Sylvester Stallone's 19 year old daughter, Sistine, has been using her dad's fame to generate a modelling career and has recently appeared in W Magazine.
-She's both modelling holiday dresses and is also the subject of a new interview.
-The writer tries very hard right off the bat to make her seem interesting and unique:

"But instead of the barrage of pop music you might expect from a 19-year-old, Stallone DJ'ed an eclectic playlist of hits from the ‘60s through the ‘80s, ranging from Dolly Parton to Aerosmith."


-Her and her sisters being chosen as Miss Golden Globe back in January is referred to as her "breakout appearance".
-Says the Stallone family has been approached to do a reality show called "Syncing Up With the Stallones" but that they have turned it down. She says that she likes that they are "a mystery".

Painfully average. Who are the best/worst of the nepotism models, ONTD?
SOURCE: W Magazine
