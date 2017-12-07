Nepotism Report: Sylvester Stallone's Daughter Models for W Magazine

I was willing to give her the benefit of the doubt before the pic loaded but... lmao that truly is painfully average. Reply

https://media.wmagazine.com/photos/5a26addffc68d555fe6bfe4e/master/w_676,c_limit/_MP03526%2520copy.jpg



lol made me think of this:



Is this photoshopped??? 😳

I was thinking that was prob just a bad pic but looking through her Twitter and her other photoshoots... She's kinda dead behind the eyes?



She also has two other sisters and they all model as well. All average looking as well...

"the first time I did a test shoot, I absolutely hated it and wanted to quit. My mom convinced me to stick with it"



It's cruel when models breed with butt ugly men and then push their daughters into the industry.

She's bland. Can't we get somebody like Esther Quek.



omg I love everything about this

I live for all the photos of her in colorful suits.

Wow what a beautiful photo!

Who are the best/worst of the nepotism models, ONTD?



All of them in the current crop are bad tbh. At least the ~it girls. And honestly I get them mixed up a lot (particularly Bella and the Baldwin whose name I can't even remember), so that SNL sketch with Gal Gadot playing one of them (Gigi??) and Kendall was spot on. But I don't necessarily mix them up looks-wise but also in terms of, like, who said/did what racist thing lol.

Best: Kaia Gerber. She actually looks like a model.



Worst: All the rest.

lmaooo bitch ain't even clocking at average. thats sad huh

they should ask her how she feels about her dad raping a woman

Yeah, they should totally ask his daughter that. Yup. Teach that bitch a lesson!!!!



Why are you like this?

Link

uh i was obviously being sarcastic. you always leave these weird aggressive comments that show you don't understand something. why are YOU like this?

I see.



What happened to the rape allegations against Sly?

Well, we'll never know because there to be "some mystery" around the family.

Link

Something came out about him raping his sister for years and paying her millions in hush money and made her destroy any evidence she had on tape. It's all sort of gone away, sadly.

I think she's very pretty, but these pictures are terrible.

ranging from Dolly Parton to Aerosmith





lmao mte. she didn't play justin beiber the whole time?? so unique and interesting!

LOL

A teenager listens to one of the biggest county superstars of all time and classic rock! Why I never heard of such a thing!

LMAO

Average is generous

i have a gr8 ontd original in my drafts about the ugliest celeb children trying 2 be models but i cant be bothered learning the rules for how to post copyrighted pics so it keeps getting rejected :(

lmao there's one from a while back about nepotism models and they're mostly all fug: https://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/102234478.html

Link

theres some crossover here but mine is dedicated to truly hideous nepotism brats. like no hadids/jenners allowed, bc they are all at least passably tolerable to look at

i'm wrong for this but is Lily on there lol

Parent

That's very mean spirited.

Yeah, I'm glad it got rejected.

maybe stop trying



your posts are always on a spectrum of nasty tbh

sistine? fucking really? lmao



she's painfully bland and unremarkable. and i don't even mean that in a 'why is kendall jenner a model' way, she's average by 'random people you see every day on the street' standards.

lmao no lie, she looks like the annoying girl who was in my way at No Frills today when I was trying to buy hummus.

No frills shout out on ontd? Never thought I'd see the day! ❤️

NO THANKS.

