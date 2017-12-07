Nepotism Report: Sylvester Stallone's Daughter Models for W Magazine
.@SistineStallone on modeling, vacationing with Kate Moss, and why there will never be a Stallone family reality showh: ttp://wmag.cm/IrgPCjF pic.twitter.com/bBEM8dKfZU— W magazine (@wmag) December 6, 2017
-Sylvester Stallone's 19 year old daughter, Sistine, has been using her dad's fame to generate a modelling career and has recently appeared in W Magazine.
-She's both modelling holiday dresses and is also the subject of a new interview.
-The writer tries very hard right off the bat to make her seem interesting and unique:
"But instead of the barrage of pop music you might expect from a 19-year-old, Stallone DJ'ed an eclectic playlist of hits from the ‘60s through the ‘80s, ranging from Dolly Parton to Aerosmith."
-Her and her sisters being chosen as Miss Golden Globe back in January is referred to as her "breakout appearance".
-Says the Stallone family has been approached to do a reality show called "Syncing Up With the Stallones" but that they have turned it down. She says that she likes that they are "a mystery".
Painfully average. Who are the best/worst of the nepotism models, ONTD?
SOURCE: W Magazine
lol made me think of this:
She also has two other sisters and they all model as well. All average looking as well...
It's cruel when models breed with butt ugly men and then push their daughters into the industry.
All of them in the current crop are bad tbh. At least the ~it girls. And honestly I get them mixed up a lot (particularly Bella and the Baldwin whose name I can't even remember), so that SNL sketch with Gal Gadot playing one of them (Gigi??) and Kendall was spot on. But I don't necessarily mix them up looks-wise but also in terms of, like, who said/did what racist thing lol.
Worst: All the rest.
Why are you like this?
What happened to the rape allegations against Sly?
your posts are always on a spectrum of nasty tbh
she's painfully bland and unremarkable. and i don't even mean that in a 'why is kendall jenner a model' way, she's average by 'random people you see every day on the street' standards.
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
Like, fuck off, you're not special.