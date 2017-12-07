Did Tyrese admit to marriage fraud during a morning radio show appearance?

He is so disgusting. Reply

Thread

Link

OMG. His instagram rant doesn't even fit with the ONTD layout. Yeesh. Reply

Thread

Link

I know this is selfish of me, but I hate that I share a birthday with this clown. Reply

Thread

Link

He'll be dead soon, so you won't have to cut him the corner piece with the frosting rose much longer Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yikes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

HOW the fuck did he get joint custody? Reply

Thread

Link

Scrub him off social media. Reply

Thread

Link

that child is not in a safe environment with this guy , which judge granted him custody Reply

Thread

Link

The judge who gave him custody of his daughter back should be fired. Reply

Thread

Link

Supervised visits were designed for someone like Tyrese and even then only if his daughter wants to see him. Joint custody is bullshit after all he pulled and his original violence. Reply

Thread

Link

LMAO



keep talking Cryrese. Please keep talking. Reply

Thread

Link

you savage online folks Reply

Thread

Link

The fact that he's learned not to "sit on your hands" and that he wants to "keep his foot on [her] neck" doesn't make me think hes an abusive shitstain at all. s/ Reply

Thread

Link

Petty Pendergrass LMFAO Reply

Thread

Link

every time I hear about him now I think of this trap mix up of his crying video and I have to sing it

what more do you WANT from MEEEEEE Reply

Thread

Link