Did Tyrese admit to marriage fraud during a morning radio show appearance?
TYRESE: We had an angel. But I married you to keep you in the country. I never married you because I was happily married. You’re from London. I married you because we had a baby on the way and I had to do whatever I had to do so I’m not traveling all the way to London just to spend quality time with my baby. So now you’re running around painting this picture, like we was [Tyrese sings the tune of the Bridal Chorus], like bro we got married and there was like 7 people there. Like, I am the most flashiest, flamboyant dude other than Floyd Mayweather. I am the flashiest. There’s nothing that’s low key and quiet. You know that I married her to keep her in the country.
If you couldn't get enough of Tyrese's antics, he appeared on the The Rickey Smiley Show on December 4th. The show's hosts congratulated Tyrese on getting 50/50 custody of his child. Then he talks about the spanking issue and his current divorce proceedings with his ex-wife Norma. Towards the end of the interview, he provides the above quote talking about his marriage to his ex-wife.
Marriage fraud in the US is a felony offense which can lead to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. There could be more penalties depending on what happened because ICE conducts these investigations.
However, Tyrese made clarifications on his Instagram after his appearance.
[INSTAGRAM POST TEXT (TOO LONG)]
Shit that only REAL MEN and FATHERS who have been lied on constantly can relate to..... Hello my name is #PettyWop #PettyPendergrass #PettyLabelle #ChattyPatty or a whole lot of other things you savage online folks come up with - Let me define me for a second...... I am a MAN and a FATHER who has had to live with 10 years of false claims and have my career and opportunities tied into my image and Brand to literally go away because of my ex - so just maybe this “clearing” the air and clearing my name is therapeutic for me cause if you don’t get it all OUT you end up angry cause you’re carrying it - She can’t just wake up on a Thursday randomly cause me of some crazy shit take my baby from me for 87 days then go back to living a regular life...... Gtfoh - I’m from the blocks in Watts and one thing I’ve learned is NOT to sit on your hands and be passive aggressive and Ok with 10 years of private and public abuse........ #TyreseGotTimeToday to keep my foot on your neck the way you’ve done me for 10 years with your lies and bullshit-
#Exonerated not even ONE of your lies in 10 years was heard or believed in the courts - I heard the #Transcripts Of your whole #TESTIMONY just leaked online- Something in me wants to celebrate that TW world will finally HEAR your bullshit lies.. - the question is what else is she up to what’s the NEW lie and accusation that’s coming - This is my cry for Help cause I’m still at Home deeply effected by my baby being taken from me for 87 whole days for NO REASON AT ALL........ you need to legally change your name back to Mitchell cause you’re the furthest thing from a GIBSON.... You hate me but yet you still wanna use my last name?? FOH!!!!
SOURCE: 1, 2, quote transcribed by OP
