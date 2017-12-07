bb8-rey

Kelly Marie Tran sorts Star Wars characters into Hogwarts houses



Gryffindor: Luke, Leia, Poe, Rey
Hufflepuff: R2-D2, Wicket the Ewok
Ravenclaw: C-3PO
Slytherin: Finn, Kylo Ben
Gryffindor/Slytherin: Han Solo
Ravenclaw/Gryffindor: Rose Tico (who? KMT's character.)

@jaketapper: Darth Vader has a 49% approval rating2,200 Americans prefer the classic trilogy, protagonists, and droids to the newer ones.

Originals (94% favorable): Leia (73%) > R2-D2 (71%) > Darth Vader (49%)
Prequels (84-88% favorable): Anakin (55%) > Padmé (39%) > Jar Jar Binks (37%)
Sequels (91% favorable): Finn, BB-8 (39%) > Rey (38%) > Kylo Ben (32%)

