Kelly Marie Tran sorts Star Wars characters into Hogwarts houses

Queen BB-8 deserves more respect! Reply

And also Queen Padme! Reply

I'm surprised she was even acknowledged but I'm glad for it! Reply

THEY'RE SO CUTE SEND HELP pic.twitter.com/0MbfUVCcuG — ㅤㅤㅤ p loves abi (@GiveMeDragons) December 6, 2017

This popped up on my feed and I love it lol: Reply

lmao i love them Reply

THIS IS ADORABLE. Reply

Their friendship is so adorable Reply

I saw this the other day! I thought boyega and daisy were cute, but these two are cute too! I love all their friendships <3 Reply

Awww these two are tlo much Reply

I want that first shirt tbh Reply

Kyle Ron even lower than Jar Jar? HA SUFFER. Reply

mte Reply

Isabelle (or Carice Van Houten) needs to either play Lucia Von Bardas in a Marvel Secret War adaptation OR do Star Wars. Reply

Anakin Skywalker – 55%











Edited at 2017-12-07 05:24 am (UTC) Reply

and with padme at 39% smh Reply

Padme and Anakin belong together at 0% Reply

Yeah, I was wtfing at that one Reply

Maybe they're counting him in Darth Vader form. Reply

Uh, R2-D2 would totes be Gryffindor/Slytherin. He’s such a little shit. I’m like 99% sure he curses all the time. Reply

This! Sneaky little bastard knows about everything and doesn't tell anyone. The true mastermind of the galaxy Reply

mte, R2 is a shady ass bitch who knew everything the whole time and didn't tell a soul lmao Reply

I came in here to say the same thing lmao Hufflepuff is his least likely house. Reply

MTE, why else would they bleep out everything he says? /old joke I know



But yeah, I think he's a sassy ass Slytherin. Reply

ontd, which house would you sort me into? Reply

Hufflepuffs are hard workers and you work hard for the wank posts Reply

LOL Reply

lol Reply

she is so cute. i can't wait to meet her character!!!! Reply

yoda higher than han? nah. Reply

MTE, who is out here stanning Yoda?! Reply

lots of ppl? Reply

Wise Puppet Yoda was the fuckin' shit. Idiot Prequel CGI Yoda with a high midichlorian count and his tiny lightsaber was just shit, period. Reply

i am Reply

Omg I'm sorry I didn't mean to upset the Yoda stans I've seen the error of my ways Reply

Finn in Slytherin?? Reply

I mean. I can see it. + slytherins aren’t bad people by default!!! he’s just got a strong sense of self preservation paired with strong loyalty to a select few (the only people he’ll really set aside his self preservation for), which is v slytherin imho. finn’s great but part of what makes him so great is that he doesn’t look to be a hero. Reply

mte for most of episode 7 he was basically just saving his own ass Reply

Also not that I dislike Han or anything but I'm pleasantly surprised people prefer Leia and Luke to him lol Reply

mte. I’m especially pleased that leia was first overall. I know a lot of people only gaf about her bc of the whole slave bikini thing, but it’s still satisfying to see her at the top of the list. leia >>>>>>>>> Reply

jyn erso did not die 4 this 29% bullshit Reply

tbh it took me a min to remember who she was so i imagine that has something to do with it Reply

how dare u Reply

Rogue One cast was the shit imo. Obviously they'd NEVER match the original (duh) but Felicity, her front teeth, and the whole team were good tragic heroes. Reply

Rogue One has aged really well tbh, it actually makes the OT better in retrospect even if the magic of those can never be recreated, and the cast is A++ despite ontd's weirdly aggressive dislike of Felicity.



Also I decided Jyn would be a Gryffindor tho with a chance of Slytherin, Cassian is the reverse, Chirrut is a Ravenclaw and Baze a Hufflepuff. And K2 gets to be a Ravenclaw. Reply

Anakin (55%)



oh Reply

ew @ how low rey's "approval rating" is



smh Reply

bc sexism. and the idiots who think she is a Mary Sue yet ignore Luke Reply

come thru leia!!!!!



Also I was reading something about Lucas's filming/editing techniques for the prequel trilogy and apparently he did some weird stuff. I can't find the source now but they were talking about a scene where Anakin and Palpatine are the senate hearings or something and Anakin's face morphs a bit. Also the infamous pear scene had some bad editing as well. Anyone know what I am referring to?



Also poor Hayden. His weird accent he used was equivalent to Julia Stiles in Mona Lisa Smile Reply

I remember seeing something about that morphing thing but I can't remember either. I don't watch a lot of prequel stuff because they suck shit, but the Red Letter Media takedown of them might've been where I saw it? Reply

got it



YES AT THIS ENTIRE POST.



also ot i just got two jobs within 15 minutes and i'm buzzing y'all!! i am so excited. next week is star wars and then the week after is my bday and i got jobs. life is good!



also yes at finn. Reply

Damn Lois, grats! Reply

