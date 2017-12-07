Kelly Marie Tran sorts Star Wars characters into Hogwarts houses
Gryffindor: Luke, Leia, Poe, Rey
Hufflepuff: R2-D2, Wicket the Ewok
Ravenclaw: C-3PO
Slytherin: Finn, Kylo Ben
Gryffindor/Slytherin: Han Solo
Ravenclaw/Gryffindor: Rose Tico (who? KMT's character.)
@jaketapper: Darth Vader has a 49% approval rating
2,200 Americans prefer the classic trilogy, protagonists, and droids to the newer ones.
Princess Leia is the most popular character, Americans continue to prefer the originals, and more new #StarWars data: https://t.co/dtGGSsWyvE pic.twitter.com/qzZ4RHYhfE— Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) December 6, 2017
Originals (94% favorable): Leia (73%) > R2-D2 (71%) > Darth Vader (49%)
Prequels (84-88% favorable): Anakin (55%) > Padmé (39%) > Jar Jar Binks (37%)
Sequels (91% favorable): Finn, BB-8 (39%) > Rey (38%) > Kylo Ben (32%)
Source 1 + 2
Edited at 2017-12-07 05:24 am (UTC)
But yeah, I think he's a sassy ass Slytherin.
Also I decided Jyn would be a Gryffindor tho with a chance of Slytherin, Cassian is the reverse, Chirrut is a Ravenclaw and Baze a Hufflepuff. And K2 gets to be a Ravenclaw.
oh
smh
Also I was reading something about Lucas's filming/editing techniques for the prequel trilogy and apparently he did some weird stuff. I can't find the source now but they were talking about a scene where Anakin and Palpatine are the senate hearings or something and Anakin's face morphs a bit. Also the infamous pear scene had some bad editing as well. Anyone know what I am referring to?
Also poor Hayden. His weird accent he used was equivalent to Julia Stiles in Mona Lisa Smile
also ot i just got two jobs within 15 minutes and i'm buzzing y'all!! i am so excited. next week is star wars and then the week after is my bday and i got jobs. life is good!
also yes at finn.
I lost my job a couple of months ago (because the area manager was The Worst), so even though these are Christmas positions (which means I'm employed for at least until Jan 1st because of post Christmas sales) I can actually save for the holiday I really want to go on and have some savings because I am so close to broke right now.