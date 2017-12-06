Alyssa Milano Was Inspired By Rose McGowan to Tweet #MeToo + Silence Breakers on TodayShow

This was the best pick they could've chosen for person of the year.

(op note: despite Megyn it's a good discussion imo)



It is unconscionable that @time included Megyn Kelly in the #PersonOfTheYear story, and yet another reminder of how the persistently violent nature of white women’s racism is ignored over and over again. No days off from calling that out. — Zommy (@JamilahLemieux) December 6, 2017 Im sorry Time lost me when they featured Megyn Kelly...remember when she pulled this shit pic.twitter.com/eSbtYrSCD5 — Sarah Hagi (@geekylonglegs) December 6, 2017 Nah, I think including Megyn Kelly in the story at all was a mistake. Reply

I disagree. She may have def gone through harassment but she still ain't shit.



Don't forget in her world, Santa and Jesus are white...



also "new Black Panther party" and "kill us some cracker/cracka babies" are among her noted vocab

I saw people were mad that Taylor was in the cover and I'm like damn ppl have very short memory, her case was in August. Reply

i think people just flinch at her being called a "silence-breaker" when her silence about trump and the nazis who idolise her is so deafening at this point Reply

And with the whole silencing publications by threatening them with legal action thing. The silence-breakers phrase was just not a great choice on any level. If they called the survivors something different, I think there wouldn't be as much of a reaction to it. Reply

Well she keeps silent about her Neo-Nazi fanbase and she tries to break people who speak up about them!



Edited at 2017-12-07 04:35 am (UTC)

True true Reply

mte Reply

People have been so gross about it. I saw a WHITE dude "activist" suggesting she did the whole court case to sell albums and we should be weary of her bc she's a white woman. Like, it went on for like two years dude. Nobody asks to be sexually assaulted. I understand the frustration with her silence in other stuff but damn if people haven't been mean about who is a "worthy" victim and who is not. Plus for Time it was obvi a business decision too. Reply

it really pisses me off how people have been about. I'm not even a fan but mad respect to her and ALL the women. Reply

I definitely applaud her taking down that dj's fuckery, but I wouldn't call her a "silence breaker" when she tried to sue people calling her out for not calling out her white supremacist fans. Reply

And I mean.. she could've NOT said anything to anyone, and just let it pass. She did break her silence and let her mom know. Isn't that enough? Reply

I'm irritated that Kesha wasn't included in this at all. She's been through so much and absolutely deserves credit for exposing Dr. Luke's shady practices on a larger scale. Reply

I appreciate them including and crediting Tarana Burke for #MeToo Reply

I thought the lady in ivory was Taylor in the screen grab oop @ me Reply

only Rose McGowan should've been on the cover. Reply

absolutely not Reply

So apparently I missed a big messy post earlier today. Wel, I'm glad I did.

I'm also just glad it wasn't Trump as the person of the year. I'm still in an awe that he was even considered. Were they just being polite, or...? Reply

He got a story as the runner up so I'm sure he was being considered. Reply

So they gave sexual assault survivors the cover, only to give a sexual assaulter the runner-up. Well, there goes my interest in this article. Fuck them.

I mean him? And over Colin Kaepernick too? I am truly disgusted. Reply

apparently he was named runner-up and a lot of people are pissed Reply

it's Time. they were serious. Reply

Person of the Year isn't necessarily an accolade. It's just Time naming the person they thought had the most impact on the world that year. So like... Hitler has been Person of the Year before. Reply

i'm glad he wasn't either bc to him it would be an honor and an accolade even it wasn't that at all, but like. person of the year is not a good person award, it's naming the individual who had the most global impact on a given year (i mean, hitler, stalin (twice), putin & nixon, to name a few, all were named poty) and by that definition trump is arguably a better fit than their actual pick bc he dominated headlines worldwide literally throughout the whole year. i actually think the fear of almost certain backlash was a huge factor when picking the cover this year tbh. Reply

I'm loving this slow and steady but sure demolition of the patriarchy. Reply

slow indeed :/ Reply

I'm clinging to what little hope I can :( Reply

glad tarana's getting her shine Reply

