Alyssa Milano Was Inspired By Rose McGowan to Tweet #MeToo + Silence Breakers on TodayShow
Alyssa Milano and Tarana Burke (who have been texting but just met today) visited the Today Show this morning to talk about the Time's Person of the Year cover. Alyssa said when she tweeted #MeToo she had been thinking about Rose, who had been hurt and was fighting back.
Other women who have come out join a panel with Megyn Kelly to talk about their experiences and how our culture is changing. (op note: despite Megyn it's a good discussion imo)
On Megyn Kelly TODAY, Tarana Burke, founder of the MeToo movement, and actress Alyssa Milano are joined for a frank and emotional conversation by women who have been affected by sexual misconduct: journalists Eleanor McManus and Lara Setrakian; former Fox News anchor Juliet Huddy; former Congressional staffer Rebecca Weir; Heather Unruh, whose son alleges harassment by Kevin Spacey, and actress Dominique Huett. “The silver lining is that we all found each other,” Setrakian says.
I would've loved to see
SatanTr4mp's face when he found out.
ia. i'm not a fan, but she still went through some shit she shouldn't have and spoke up.
Don't forget in her world, Santa and Jesus are white...
also "new Black Panther party" and "kill us some cracker/cracka babies" are among her noted vocab
I'm also just glad it wasn't Trump as the person of the year. I'm still in an awe that he was even considered. Were they just being polite, or...?
I mean him? And over Colin Kaepernick too? I am truly disgusted.
but having the audience stand if they know someone who has been/or they've been assaulted was really powerful :(
Edited at 2017-12-07 06:11 am (UTC)