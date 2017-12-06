Santa Thor

Alyssa Milano Was Inspired By Rose McGowan to Tweet #MeToo + Silence Breakers on TodayShow



Alyssa Milano and Tarana Burke (who have been texting but just met today) visited the Today Show this morning to talk about the Time's Person of the Year cover. Alyssa said when she tweeted #MeToo she had been thinking about Rose, who had been hurt and was fighting back.

Other women who have come out join a panel with Megyn Kelly to talk about their experiences and how our culture is changing. (op note: despite Megyn it's a good discussion imo)






On Megyn Kelly TODAY, Tarana Burke, founder of the MeToo movement, and actress Alyssa Milano are joined for a frank and emotional conversation by women who have been affected by sexual misconduct: journalists Eleanor McManus and Lara Setrakian; former Fox News anchor Juliet Huddy; former Congressional staffer Rebecca Weir; Heather Unruh, whose son alleges harassment by Kevin Spacey, and actress Dominique Huett. “The silver lining is that we all found each other,” Setrakian says.








