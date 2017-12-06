FIRE

August Ames dead following backlash for warning replacement that her scene partner had done gay porn



Canadian porn actor August Ames was found dead days after she received online criticism for a tweet she sent out warning her replacement about the male performer she had refused to work with.

In her tweet, August Ames told the actor replacing her that she would have to film a scene with a male performer who had done gay porn before.



Twitter users called August Ames out, saying her decision not to sleep with a male performer who had done gay porn before was homophobic.

She defended herself on Twitter, telling users that she liked women and that it was her choice to decide who she sleeps with.

Porn actors are calling out the individuals who they say drove August Ames to commit suicide.







