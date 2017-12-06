August Ames dead following backlash for warning replacement that her scene partner had done gay porn
UPDATE - @AugustAmesxxx dies at 23, commits suicide by hanging. #RIP https://t.co/XR3eKAQP1R— The Blast (@TheBlastNews) December 7, 2017
Canadian porn actor August Ames was found dead days after she received online criticism for a tweet she sent out warning her replacement about the male performer she had refused to work with.
In her tweet, August Ames told the actor replacing her that she would have to film a scene with a male performer who had done gay porn before.
whichever (lady) performer is replacing me tomorrow for @EroticaXNews , you’re shooting with a guy who has shot gay porn, just to let cha know. BS is all I can say🤷🏽♀️ Do agents really not care about who they’re representing? #ladirect I do my homework for my body🤓✏️🔍— August Ames (@AugustAmesxxx) December 3, 2017
Twitter users called August Ames out, saying her decision not to sleep with a male performer who had done gay porn before was homophobic.
She defended herself on Twitter, telling users that she liked women and that it was her choice to decide who she sleeps with.
Porn actors are calling out the individuals who they say drove August Ames to commit suicide.
Like seriously...I know that nobody wants to address the elephant in the room..But i will!!! @thejessicadrake and @AlexisMonroexxx i really hope you guys Understand and Realize what you said to August was Selfish and Wrong!! Such a Shame!! Good luck sleeping Tonight. #AugustAmes— Mr.Jones (@JessyJonesxxx) December 7, 2017
I believe the people in our industry that attacked her should no longer be hired for movies or scenes anymore, and the people that book them, you're no better than them. That means yet again, you don't have our backs , enough said— Jesse (@jessejane) December 7, 2017
well there were several of them actually, but the 2 that REALLY should have really known better are @thejessicadrake and @AlexisMonroexxx— Jesse (@jessejane) December 7, 2017
The way testing, or sometimes lack there of, is done in the gay adult entertainment business is often entirely up to the company. Vice President of APAC (Adult Performer Advocacy Committee) and prominent gay performer, Conner Habib says, “Some studios require condoms and no test, others require testing and no condoms, and others require both. There are also a few studios that use nothing, but those are outliers.”
This combination of protocols is unheard of on the straight side of the industry where performers are expected to have a negative HIV/STD test every fourteen days. Which is why some consider crossovers (a man who performs in both gay and straight adult movies) risky business. In fact, some girls make it a point to put these guys on their “no” list.
Her tweet did come off as bad, but her concerns were valid because testing in gay porn is not as rigorous as in straight porn
I’m sure most gay studios are strict about testing, but most isn’t all. It wouldn’t be an issue if they kept to the same testing standards as straight porn
