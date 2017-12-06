August Ames dead following backlash for warning replacement that her scene partner had done gay porn

one less homophobe in this world. am i supposed to be sad? Reply

Edited at 2017-12-07 04:07 am (UTC) mte. Reply

iawtc Reply

Congratulations for being an alt-right strawman. Reply

am i reading this wrong?? the original tweet is indeed homophobic is it not??? someone in the comments said it had to do with protocols being different for straight and gay porn actors (indicating that gay porn doesn't get proper health clearance or whatever) but that's such blatant bullshit Reply

The way testing, or sometimes lack there of, is done in the gay adult entertainment business is often entirely up to the company. Vice President of APAC (Adult Performer Advocacy Committee) and prominent gay performer, Conner Habib says, “Some studios require condoms and no test, others require testing and no condoms, and others require both. There are also a few studios that use nothing, but those are outliers.”



This combination of protocols is unheard of on the straight side of the industry where performers are expected to have a negative HIV/STD test every fourteen days. Which is why some consider crossovers (a man who performs in both gay and straight adult movies) risky business. In fact, some girls make it a point to put these guys on their “no” list.



https://www.thedailybeast.com/risky-business-or-none-of-your-business-gay-xxx-films-and-the-condom-question Testing in gay porn is dependent on the studios but if you’re shooting straight porn too, you have to get tested just as frequently as anyone else. Reply

You're doing the lord's work in this thread jsyk. ONTD claims to have respect for sex workers but then turns around and tries to demand they put their bodily autonomy and health on the line to prove a point. Women in the sex industry have very good reason to be wary in these situations, the gay porn industry is hella blase about testing. Reply

even if that was the case the male actor wouldve had to get checked to do the straight scene, so that protocol excuse is bs



she was just a homphobe Reply

whichever (lady) performer is replacing me tomorrow for @EroticaXNews , you’re shooting with a black guy who has shot black porn, just to let cha know. BS is all I can say🤷🏽‍♀️ Do agents really not care about who they’re representing? #ladirect I do my homework for my body Reply

yeah go delete your post Reply

of all the things to warn about some of the male performers in the porn industry and that's what she decided to focus on? wow Reply

this gif accurately describes everything Reply

Social media was a mistake. People aren't even capable of decent, civilized social interaction in person. Reply

Ita Reply

I don't disagree, but if she committed suicide over the responses to a tweet she made 3 days ago, she had a lot more going on with her than the awfulness of social media. Reply

agreed Reply

facts Reply

Wait, whaaaat?? I have so many questions. Surely it's not unusual for some porn actors to do both gay and straight-themed scenes...was she suggesting that that person hadn't used protection and was therefore putting the other woman at risk? Aren't most porn companies pretty strict about getting tested and stuff? And why do we think this alone drove her to kill herself?? Good Lord, this industry seems so toxic in so many ways. Reply

https://www.thedailybeast.com/risky-business-or-none-of-your-business-gay-xxx-films-and-the-condom-question She was right that the protocols are different between gay and straight porn, and the protocols are not as strict in gay porn. But if you’re a crossover star and doing both gay and straight porn, i would imagine you would have to comply with the strict every 14 day testing schedule. The concern, I guess, would be that his scene partners might not be so rigorously tested. Reply

Then why didn't she say that when people started yelling at her?? The comment about agents makes me think she was calling out the studio/system for not protecting the performers...but then she didn't really clarify that point? idk, the whole thing is weird. Reply

EXACTLY. he could have been doing bareback porn with an untested HIV+ partner. it takes up to 3 months for HIV to show up on a test so he could be infected and not even know it. if you're exclusively fucking people who all get tested every 2 weeks your chances of infection are way lower. she had every right to protect herself. Reply

are porn actors not all on prep these days? i imagine they would be. Reply

I think it’s pretty shitty that’s people are trying to place the blame for her death on others. I find it hard to believe that a few people criticizing her on twitter was enough to push her over the edge. There had to have been more to it.



Her tweet did come off as bad, but her concerns were valid because testing in gay porn is not as rigorous as in straight porn



Edited at 2017-12-07 04:50 am (UTC) Reply

Cause gay folk are dirtier and catch more diseases? Most studios still do strict testing. Reply

I’m sure most gay studios are strict about testing, but most isn’t all. It wouldn’t be an issue if they kept to the same testing standards as straight porn



https://www.thedailybeast.com/risky-business-or-none-of-your-business-gay-xxx-films-and-the-condom-question Uh no? Because like I said, testing is not as rigorous in gay porn as it is in straight pornI’m sure most gay studios are strict about testing, but most isn’t all. It wouldn’t be an issue if they kept to the same testing standards as straight porn Reply

the comment she made sucked and the backlash she got was well deserved...but not worth killing herself over.

Reply

on one hand, it's so sad that this is how her life ends especially since she's been living so close to the porn industry and it's abuse... on the other hand a homophobe is gone, so... Reply

Ummm....between this and that Sylvia Plath post. I'm just Reply

IKR Reply

Sylvia Plath post? What did I miss? Reply

I lent my copy of her Unabridged Journals and I didn't realize her racism was that bad. I just remember having to flip back and forth between the annex and the journals to see who or what she was referencing or meant (or crossed out). I vaguely recall her making comments about the Hiroshima/Nagasaki victims...



But this is NAGL. She mentions a black person in The Bell Jar but as serving her in the mental hospital and speaking in Ebonics. Reply

