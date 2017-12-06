Anna Faris goes House Hunting with Michael Bennett
Anna Faris and her new boyfriend Michael Bennett were spotted house hunting this weekend! https://t.co/PpSGOBzC27— JustJared.com (@JustJared) December 6, 2017
- Tragic divorcee Anna Faris and her new
sidepiecebeau Michael Bennett were spotted going house hunting in Venice Beach, California.
- Faris filed divorce papers last Friday with Chris Pratt, citing 'irreconcilable differences' (translation: His career is bigger than mine and unfortunately I am jealous but its not good for our son)
- Career-usurper Pratt will next been seen in the Jurassic World sequel and Avengers: Infinity War next year.
Source
Well that was quick
BUT i finished my finals today, i didn't do great on them but i passed all of my classes with B+ As and one pesky C+, tomorrow i have a full month off school and my best friend and i are going to oregon (where i lived for a decade) to ring in the new year on the west coast. oh, and i'm down FIVE dress sizes. so even though it rarely feels like it. i'm winning this thing.
i know a few others were in similar situations and i hope that you're all doing well <3
(and this is clearly not off topic as my husband has moved on just as quickly, maybe more quickly? hoes aint loyal, etc. etc.)
Edited at 2017-12-07 04:07 am (UTC)
and y'know some days i just ugly cry in the shower and that's okay, too
best luck to you and your kid, you're such a badass mother for how you've bounced back/are handling your responsibilities. inspiration.
<3
great work on your classes! and have a great time in Oregon!
Also, he's gonna try to get back w you when she dumps him.
sounds like my life 18 months ago, moved cross country with my exhusband and found out he was cheating with a 20 year old. had to live with him for 6 more months to get a job and on my feet, here I am over a year later living in a part of the city I love and dating someone who loves the shit out of me. You will get to your happy place!
You should be proud.
Sounds like you’re going to be far better off without him in the long run, even though I’m sure things are difficult now.
Chin up, though!! You’ve got a lot of good ahead of you, I’m certain.
I feel like this couple who I'm not even invested in is going to give me whiplash.