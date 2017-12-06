Anna Faris goes House Hunting with Michael Bennett

Slow your roll, sis. Reply

Damn she is one of those serial monogamists. Can never be single too long, in fact, relationships overlap

She'll never learn.



nagl anna

I cant stop laughing at this. Anna sis, why is you like this?

seems like the perfect post for a life update-- a lot of y'all know i found out 8 months ago my husband of ten years was having an affair. we separated but stayed living together because i'm in school and we have a four year old and really i need all the extra help i can get transitioning her to this new way of life. and he's been dating. a lot. and i just mhmmm keep on keeping on even though it ruffles me for sure. well he started dating this one girl and after THREE WEEKS they make themselves "Facebook official" like a couple of seventeen year olds-- no warning to me first, nothing. so i had to field phone calls and texts all night from people who hadn't realized we were separated at all. i made him leave "for good" so he figured out a sublet-- gave the guy money and now hasn't heard back from the guy. his girlfriend has moved in with her parents an hour away because she was sleeping with her roommate and that blew up, as it does. anyway real stable life choices he's making. it's INSANE. i'm solo parenting 2 weeks a month while he travels for work, keeping up a 50 hour a week school load and working on the weekends. he's living out his delayed adolescence. so he's been sleeping on his office floor or at his girlfriends parents house. i'm just... my life has turned itself into a life time original movie.



BUT i finished my finals today, i didn't do great on them but i passed all of my classes with B+ As and one pesky C+, tomorrow i have a full month off school and my best friend and i are going to oregon (where i lived for a decade) to ring in the new year on the west coast. oh, and i'm down FIVE dress sizes. so even though it rarely feels like it. i'm winning this thing.



i know a few others were in similar situations and i hope that you're all doing well <3



(and this is clearly not off topic as my husband has moved on just as quickly, maybe more quickly? hoes aint loyal, etc. etc.)



girl!!! the last i read was when you found out he was cheating, this post was a trip to read. it's absolutely awful that you have to do all this alone because he's a fucking bellend and can't get his life together, but honestly thank god you didn't take him back. it sounds like you are going to be SO much better off in the long run.

thank you. and yeah-- i know for sure we are all going to be better off for this and a year from now i'm going to be in a much better place (i'm sure. i hope) but it's scary for sure. i've never lived on my own. my entire 20s were spent with him and as much as i thought we were different and open minded and equal partners there's just a lot of shit i haven't had to do for myself or on my own for a very long time. so the future seems scary as hell, but i know i'll just keep on waking up and eating shit and getting through it for my kid because there's really no other option.

and y'know some days i just ugly cry in the shower and that's okay, too

holy wow first time hearing of this but sis you really are winning

best luck to you and your kid, you're such a badass mother for how you've bounced back/are handling your responsibilities. inspiration. Reply

You're a such a strong and capable person, sis, and an excellent role model for your child. In a few months, you're going to look back on 2017 and consider this the true catalyst for your better, more fulfilled, and infinitely healthier life.

<3



<3

What? lol And yes, you are winning. Congrats on finishing finals. I wish you & your bb the best.

you are doing so amazing and being such a good role model for your tiny human. i'm so sorry that he's treated you and your child this way, but wow is he making an ass of himself.

great work on your classes! and have a great time in Oregon!

great work on your classes! and have a great time in Oregon! Reply

Your ex ain't shit and he didn't deserve you. Good on you for handling this w so much grace (and a glow up - bloop!)





Also, he's gonna try to get back w you when she dumps him.

Geez that is so much to go through. You are clearly killing it though. I hope that everything settles down for you soon.

Her parents must be nuts. I love it when men cheat and then their life turns to shambles

I remember when you first posted about his cheating/the separation. If you're in PDX anytime during your west coast tour, I'll buy you a drink because damn girl, you deserve it.

I'm sorry. As others have said, you are winning. Your soon-to-be ex just sounds pathetic. Hope you have fun in Oregon.

Keep living your best life, he will continue to suffer

Lord, you clearly deserve way better and you're definitely winning!

Wow he's a dumb ass dickhead but good for you for staying focused and passing those classes!



sounds like my life 18 months ago, moved cross country with my exhusband and found out he was cheating with a 20 year old. had to live with him for 6 more months to get a job and on my feet, here I am over a year later living in a part of the city I love and dating someone who loves the shit out of me. You will get to your happy place! Reply

In a year you're going to be in such a better place and feel so good about yourself for your ability to keep it moving and he's going to be miserable trying to keep up the life of a seventeen year old. You got this, mama.

Keep on keeping on! I'm like 8 years out from my divorce with a stupid cheater, and we had to get along for a while. Now it's so far in the past and I'm definitely the one that won in life. Look forward to the days when you barely have to acknowledge him, and when you do it's with a slight pity.

Five dresses sizes?!!? Slayyyyyy!

You are killing it and are such an amazing brave and strong example for your child.



You should be proud.



Sounds like you’re going to be far better off without him in the long run, even though I’m sure things are difficult now.



Chin up, though!! You’ve got a lot of good ahead of you, I’m certain. Reply

I lived with my sons father for months while he ran around with this girl he cheated on me with. You're lucky that you only have to solo parent two weeks a month. I've been doing it for 16 years and his father moved 10 hours away 10 years ago not that it makes a difference he was never there. Parenting sucks when doing it alone. People who move on fast though aren't bad. I broke up with my bf of 10 years and entered into a relationship a week later and we've been together almost a year and half now. Reply

well i mean it makes sense she'll be looking for a new house... lol

How long until a rehab stay to treat "exhaustion"?

lmao she's a mess

Go Speed Dater, go Speed Dater, go Speed Dater go!!!!!!



I feel like this couple who I'm not even invested in is going to give me whiplash.

Look how fast it took lol

yikes

Shout out to all the people in the last post about their divorce that were insinuating that they were divorcing because Chris had to have been cheating

I feel like it was both of them lol. His star was too damn big for her to handle.

Weren't there some blinds that made it sound like she was hitting the bottle?

