Anna Faris goes House Hunting with Michael Bennett


  • Tragic divorcee Anna Faris and her new sidepiece beau Michael Bennett were spotted going house hunting in Venice Beach, California.

  • Faris filed divorce papers last Friday with Chris Pratt, citing 'irreconcilable differences' (translation: His career is bigger than mine and unfortunately I am jealous but its not good for our son)

  • Career-usurper Pratt will next been seen in the Jurassic World sequel and Avengers: Infinity War next year.



Well that was quick

