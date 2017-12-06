Ooooooooh my god that Betty scene Reply

I couldn't even watch it. I had to mute it and look out the corner of my eye lol so much second hand embarrassment. Reply

The fuck was that episode? Lmao. Reply

That dance scene was so so gross.

This whole season is so bad Reply

this was the most bizarre episode of riverdale yet. i had to put the tv on mute during the whole karaoke/betty stripping scene, i was feeling so much second hand embarrassment omg Reply

LOL @ Alice being like ok byeeee and leaving her underage daughter in the middle of a bar in her underwear.



LOL @ FP basically telling Jughead he's the reason for him falling off the wagon and going back to his life of crime.



When did Betty and Jughead get back together and lol at the show putting them back together just to break them up again almost immediately.



LOL @ Archie being like "its ok if you can't say I love you" then acting like a pissy baby when Veronica still didn't say it.



UGH at Archie



That song was a weird choice for a party and cringy, and so was Bettys dance.



I can't wait until next week. Reply

they were together at the end of 2x06. they just didn't show shit. lol. Reply

Alice was so fucking weird this episode, lol. Like really, Betty saying "you can't tell me what to do regarding this party because you used to be a Serpent" is what's going to keep her from putting her foot down? When she's been such an indomitable monster in the past? I guess it's part of her daughters being her ~weakness. But yeah, lmfao at her just fucking leaving Betty there in the bar after that stupid ass dance



I got my wish of everyone breaking up so I'm good though. Reply

hard to believe this was the same alice who shipped off her daughter to a nunnery when she got pregnant and refused to tell her other daughter the truth. Reply

i was way more interested in alice and fp than all the teens combined Reply

They have scenes together? I might have to check out this episode after all.... Reply

Head and shoulders the best part of tonight's episode. Reply

Ikr. I was like 👀 the whole time during their scene. Reply

same, i need flashbacks Reply

I'm like 2 episodes behind and can't bring myself to catch up. What happened to this show? It's not even fun anymore. Reply

So wait, isn’t Betty suppose to be like 16/17? Her scene was gross. The hell were the writers thinking? Reply

TBQH, I *really* wouldn't mind a spin-off of the current Riverdale parents as teens, if only because FP & Alice DEFINITELY fucked at least once if not full on went out together and I need to know MORE. Reply

seriously fp& alice are becoming the only two characters that matter in this show. although i want adult!fp and alice in this spinoff too because skeet. Reply

literally what the fuck Reply

so all Betty had to do to be sexy and edgy was take off her scrunchy? Reply

ew but she has a PONYTAIL and GLASSES! Reply

to be fair, she looks much better without that ponytail. she needs to give her poor hairline a break. Reply

They have considerably loosened the ponytail since I think the tightness of it in the first season was fucking up her hairline Reply

I fucking SCREAMED and almost choked on my phlegm when Betty popped the fucking buttons of her top. WHAT TEH FUCK!?!?



And oh, Cheryl. It's just not going to work between you and Josie



I missed Kevin's presence. Even when silent, he still gives some good background looks Reply

wait was toni lying to betty i wonder about how serpent women are initiated? because that's gross af especially if the younger/underage girls have to do it. like no one thought it would be a good idea to stop this 15/16 year old from pole dancing and stripping? Reply

It was actually some random female Serpent who said that they have to do a dance. Toni said that she tried to get rid of that particular initiation tactic but that misogyny is hard to kill. Which is pretty gross to think that after all the resistance in trying to stop it, Toni still had to do a stupid dance.



I just wanted to live in the world where the female Serpent recruits also beat the shit out of each other in a gauntlet Reply

I want more FP/Alice interactions. That scene where she confronts him about their 'mistakes' and how he tells her to leave Hal (at home) makes me feel like the baby she gave up for adoption might be FP's. Reply

