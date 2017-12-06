December 6th, 2017, 09:09 pm pikapika217 Riverdale - 2x09 promo: Silent Night, Deadly Night (Mid-Season Finale) sourceYou ever face the consequences of some dumb ass decision your parents warned you not to do ONTD? Tagged: television - cw, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4747 comments Add comment
This whole season is so bad
LOL @ FP basically telling Jughead he's the reason for him falling off the wagon and going back to his life of crime.
When did Betty and Jughead get back together and lol at the show putting them back together just to break them up again almost immediately.
LOL @ Archie being like "its ok if you can't say I love you" then acting like a pissy baby when Veronica still didn't say it.
UGH at Archie
That song was a weird choice for a party and cringy, and so was Bettys dance.
I can't wait until next week.
I got my wish of everyone breaking up so I'm good though.
me at all the riverdale writers and whoever approved this episode
Edited at 2017-12-07 04:42 am (UTC)
And oh, Cheryl. It's just not going to work between you and Josie
I missed Kevin's presence. Even when silent, he still gives some good background looks
I just wanted to live in the world where the female Serpent recruits also beat the shit out of each other in a gauntlet