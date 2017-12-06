Taylor Swift's First Interview of 2017

he still hasn't given her the dollar?! he is such an asshole Reply

MTE. Like he's really riding this goddamn wave, ain't he? The absolute audacity. Reply

def worth noting that Taylor was only 23 when this happened and the radio DJ had been in the radio business for 20 years when he groped her. I've seen people saying stuff like "she was more famous than him so it doesn't count" (contrasting it to young actresses + weinstein)



hopefully this post is more level-headed than the last one.

“she was more famous than him so it doesn’t count” I think the whole point of including her is that she’s so famous and powerful and it still happened to her - I don’t know how people aren’t understanding that. she even says in the interview she felt like she had to speak up against him because if he would do it to her, who knows what he would do to other artists who weren’t as powerful as her Reply

Who knows, apparently she's worthy of criticism for emailing in her answers to this interview. Because god forbid the victim of a sexual assault would want to control the narrative in regards to a story detailing her court case against the man who violated her.



I honestly refuse to even respond to the people attacking her over this. Too disgusted tbh.

Right, or maybe it's just hard for her to verbally talk about? She was forced to talk about it in court, it's her right to decide how to talk about it now. Reply

She is being lauded here as a silence breaker but has used silence as a strategy to hide from answering any questions on systemic oppression that don't have to do with her own life.



She's refused all interviews including one for the British Vogue cover. This isn't about her controlling this particular narrative but making a specific decision to not speak on anything.



It's because she knows she can't get away with not addressing questions around white supremacy and Trump and she doesn't want to do that and lose money. The risk of her talking about political issues when it came to the current discussion of sexual assault was pretty high.



This cover though allows her to break the year of bad press by refusing to speak out by accepting the title as a woman who spoke out more than others. It's weird. Reply

+1

thank you for pointing out the thing about the narrative. it reminded me of a comment i made before about how i am afraid to tell anyone (i've only told one person) about my assaults because i am really afraid of people distorting the story and having it get out of hand. i can only imagine how much this fear is amplified for celebrities that have been assaulted. Reply

I don't think people are saying it doesn't count, but they're pointing out that the power imbalance is completely different than all the other women. She was still hugely famous Taylor Swift at the time so she was able to immediately get that piece of shit fired which is the opposite of what happens when the man is more powerful which was the case in every other circumstance in the issue. It doesn't invalidate her story in any way to say that. If anything, it shows how even less powerful men are able to use the system to hurt women by forcing them into a public court case. Reply

the part about her mom :(



I liked what she said when they asked about advice she would give to her fans, that it doesn’t matter if you wait 15 minutes or 15 days or 15 years to speak up, you shouldn’t be blamed for that or for whatever happens to the person who chose to sexually assault you Reply

The part about her mom really hit me hard... Reply

That upset me too. Wasn’t her Mom battling cancer too? Reply

mte, i can see that happening to my mom and i would have killed someone tbh Reply

how is he allowed to get away with not paying her?? what a fucking piece of shit. Reply

Because the asshole is appealing it, of course. Reply

wowee pic.twitter.com/4HvC8CxVDD — meghan (@babyouremyqueen) December 7, 2017

john mayer liked tweets defending her being on the cover lol Reply

the anger over her being included on the cover is truly staggering. i don't like her either, but her trial was a big deal this year and her assault is the one thing she was not silent about so it makes sense. plus she isn't even the only person on the cover so people need to relax about it being "all about taylor" in this instance imo.



Edited at 2017-12-07 04:09 am (UTC)

lollll I mean.... that’s nice I guess but considering who it’s coming from...



he tweeted something shading her the other day too Reply

oh, come on. you can still shade her while also finding sympathy and justification in her inclusion in the cover.



half of the people defending her in these posts dislike her (myself included) and shade virtually everything about her, but still think that she's not out of place on the cover Reply

the fact that hes probably high off drugs from his emergency surgery makes this all the more funnier Reply

I think this was a really great interview and I think the case really puts a huge dent in the argument (aka bullshit) that people use that victims come forward for monetary value. She's got endless money anyway and the jury only awarded her a dollar.



Also, I'm going to need the ONTDer who wrote their WaPo op-ed about Taylor on the POTY cover to reveal yourself because umm...



I didn't realize her mom was cross-examined - that's just horrible.



Edited at 2017-12-07 04:09 am (UTC) Reply

Taylor Swift's mother sobbed on the stand as she spoke about the moment she was informed her daughter had been groped, telling court that she knew something was 'horribly wrong' the moment she walked into her dressing room.



Andrea, 59, said: 'I went into the dressing room and I saw her face. I could see that there was something horribly wrong. She [Swift] said, 'Mom, a guy just grabbed my ass.'



The mother-of-two broke down as she told the jury about how Swift was left feeling 'destroyed' in the aftermath of the groping incident.



She said: 'One of the things I think that stuck with me [about that night] was that [Taylor] couldn't believe that after the incident, after he grabbed her, that she thanked him for being there.



'She said thank you. It was destroying her that she said that after someone did that to her. It made me question why I taught her to be so polite in that moment.'



Andrea explained that she and other members of Swift's management team chose not to call police because they wanted to keep the incident private and did not want her to have to 'endlessly relive' the moment.



The 59-year-old added: 'I did not want her to have to live through endless memes and gifs and anything else tabloid media or internet trolls would be able to come up with; making her relive this awful moment over and over again.'



(via DailyMail)

"'I did not want her to have to live through endless memes and gifs and anything else tabloid media or internet trolls would be able to come up with; making her relive this awful moment over and over again.'"



And yet that's exactly what happened to her even till this day because society is a misogynistic mess.



Edited at 2017-12-07 04:20 am (UTC) Reply

i want to cry, lol. this kills me for some reason: "Mom, a guy just grabbed my ass."

sometimes verbalizing what has happened is the hardest thing to do.



this part about how we react to these instances is so. damn. real: "[Taylor] couldn't believe that after the incident, after he grabbed her, that she thanked him for being there." Reply

Shit, that made me tear up. Reply

"It made me question why I taught her to be so polite in that moment."



That part hit me because I've experienced and I'm sure every woman has when we feel violated. We're conditioned to just grin and bear it because lashing out or expressing discomfort is unladylike and rude. Reply

It made me question why I taught her to be so polite in that moment.



:(((( fuck Reply

Geez -- because 2017 has somehow lasted both 10 minutes and also 30,000 years, I somehow didn't realize this was her first interview of the year. Good for her for saying this, especially the part about him potentially going after other young women; one of the many gross things we've learned from this whole movement is that these guys absolutely don't stop at just one and tend to escalate once they (seemingly) get away with shit. Reply

I am no fan of her personally but I think she 100% deserves to be a part of the Time group. I was really rooting for her during the trial this summer and am still so happy she decided to counter sue him. Reply

Thread

Same Reply

Wow @ that shitstain not even forking over one dollar. Reply

"anyone who feels silenced by a sexual assault."



You're not alone: Calls to @RAINN01's #SexualAssault hotline increased by 35% in the wake of @taylorswift13's trial: https://t.co/oxkogHYj5n pic.twitter.com/h3GfXZBZnv — SAKI (@SAKInitiative) August 25, 2017



not sure if this was posted early on in the last post, but RAINN (Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network) saw a 35% increase in their support hotlines over the weekend after her trial, where she said her victory was for Reply

If it wasn't posted, thank you for posting it now. Some of the comments saying she hadn't done enough were just... Reply

This comment from her really resonated with me for some reason: "I was angry. In that moment, I decided to forego any courtroom formalities and just answer the questions the way it happened. This man hadn’t considered any formalities when he assaulted me."



I think it's because victims are always told they have to act and talk a certain way even when they're talking about what happened to them but the abuser can do whatever they fuck they want during the abuse, after the abuse and belittle the victim without having to deal with anything.



Anyways getting my comment in before this post becomes a mess like the last one. Reply

holy fuck i completely forgot about her court case Reply

first of all i think the people saying her assault wasn't that big a deal (just a grab) so shouldn't have been included are gross. also i think stories like hers are important in showing just how common assault is in that someone felt comfortable doing this to one of the biggest stars in the world with her security in the room. so i think the attention is warranted and her assault is not lesser than anyone else's.



at the same time i feel that there is also valid criticism about this cover. seeing taylor swift on a cover about breaking systemic silence this year is hard to swallow. it just goes to show how far any feminist 'movement' has to go in connecting systems like white supremacy to sexism and gendered violence. Reply

she's on the cover because she granted time her first interview of 2017 (and 2017 is almost over). i think that's pretty evident. Reply

Several years ago Taylor told some DJ guy at a radio station to grab her ass, then sue her so in 2017 she could give an interview to Time magazine in order to be on the cover of the person of the year issue highlighting sexual assault.



Reply

Exactly. like I'm not saying that she doesn't deserve to be on the cover, but it is so transparent that they are using her as a way to increase sales to be honest, and honestly it's jarring to see her compared to all the other people they left out, so I understand people's initial objection to it Reply

Your comments has been great, and I agree with you completley. Reply

mte. This is a great tweet thread on it. Reply

I applaud her for sharing her story and how strong she was during the trial. She belongs on the cover. Reply

the post about this earlier today is why i don't take "woke" ONTD seriously Reply

For real though



And they're still going at it in this thread



Edited at 2017-12-07 04:37 am (UTC) Reply

