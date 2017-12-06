selena

Taylor Swift's First Interview of 2017


In her first interview since May of 2016, Swift talks to TIME Magazine for it's Person of the Year Issue about being sued earlier this year by a Denver radio DJ after he claimed he lost his job because of a false accusation of sexual assault by Swift. Swift countersued for $1-- which she won but hasn't received. In addition to high-profile celebrities, Time also interviewed entrepreneurs, hotel housekeepers, lobbyists and strawberry pickers who spoke out against sexual misconduct in their industries. Below are highlights from Swift's interview:
On Why It Was Important to Come Forward:
"When we were posing for the photo, he stuck his hand up my dress and grabbed onto my ass cheek. I squirmed and lurched sideways to get away from him, but he wouldn’t let go. I figured that if he would be brazen enough to assault me under these risky circumstances and high stakes, imagine what he might do to a vulnerable, young artist if given the chance."
On Testifying:
"My mom was so upset after her cross-examination, she was physically too ill to come to court the day I was on the stand. I was angry. In that moment, I decided to forego any courtroom formalities and just answer the questions the way it happened. This man hadn’t considered any formalities when he assaulted me, and his lawyer didn’t hold back on my mom—why should I be polite?"
On The Internet's Reaction:
"People have been largely very supportive of my story since the trial began in August, but before that, I spent two years reading headlines referring to it as “The Taylor Swift Butt Grab Case” with internet trolls making a joke about what happened to me. I spoke to Kesha on the phone and it really helped to talk to someone who had been through the demoralizing court process."
On This Year's Impact on Culture:
"Going to court to confront this type of behavior is a lonely and draining experience, even when you win, even when you have the financial ability to defend yourself. Even though awareness is higher than ever about workplace sexual harassment, there are still so many people who feel victimized, afraid and silenced by their abusers and circumstances. When the jury found in my favor, the man who sexually assaulted me was court-ordered to give me a symbolic $1. To this day he has not paid me that dollar, and I think that act of defiance is symbolic in itself."

Source
