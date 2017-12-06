Taylor Swift's First Interview of 2017
'I was angry.' @taylorswift13 on what powered her sexual assault testimony #TIMEPOY https://t.co/MYHHwtRocJ pic.twitter.com/TQ3jnTpACD— TIME (@TIME) December 6, 2017
In her first interview since May of 2016, Swift talks to TIME Magazine for it's Person of the Year Issue about being sued earlier this year by a Denver radio DJ after he claimed he lost his job because of a false accusation of sexual assault by Swift. Swift countersued for $1-- which she won but hasn't received. In addition to high-profile celebrities, Time also interviewed entrepreneurs, hotel housekeepers, lobbyists and strawberry pickers who spoke out against sexual misconduct in their industries. Below are highlights from Swift's interview:
On Why It Was Important to Come Forward:
"When we were posing for the photo, he stuck his hand up my dress and grabbed onto my ass cheek. I squirmed and lurched sideways to get away from him, but he wouldn’t let go. I figured that if he would be brazen enough to assault me under these risky circumstances and high stakes, imagine what he might do to a vulnerable, young artist if given the chance."
On Testifying:
"My mom was so upset after her cross-examination, she was physically too ill to come to court the day I was on the stand. I was angry. In that moment, I decided to forego any courtroom formalities and just answer the questions the way it happened. This man hadn’t considered any formalities when he assaulted me, and his lawyer didn’t hold back on my mom—why should I be polite?"
On The Internet's Reaction:
"People have been largely very supportive of my story since the trial began in August, but before that, I spent two years reading headlines referring to it as “The Taylor Swift Butt Grab Case” with internet trolls making a joke about what happened to me. I spoke to Kesha on the phone and it really helped to talk to someone who had been through the demoralizing court process."
On This Year's Impact on Culture:
"Going to court to confront this type of behavior is a lonely and draining experience, even when you win, even when you have the financial ability to defend yourself. Even though awareness is higher than ever about workplace sexual harassment, there are still so many people who feel victimized, afraid and silenced by their abusers and circumstances. When the jury found in my favor, the man who sexually assaulted me was court-ordered to give me a symbolic $1. To this day he has not paid me that dollar, and I think that act of defiance is symbolic in itself."
hopefully this post is more level-headed than the last one.
I honestly refuse to even respond to the people attacking her over this. Too disgusted tbh.
She's refused all interviews including one for the British Vogue cover. This isn't about her controlling this particular narrative but making a specific decision to not speak on anything.
It's because she knows she can't get away with not addressing questions around white supremacy and Trump and she doesn't want to do that and lose money. The risk of her talking about political issues when it came to the current discussion of sexual assault was pretty high.
This cover though allows her to break the year of bad press by refusing to speak out by accepting the title as a woman who spoke out more than others. It's weird.
thank you for pointing out the thing about the narrative. it reminded me of a comment i made before about how i am afraid to tell anyone (i've only told one person) about my assaults because i am really afraid of people distorting the story and having it get out of hand. i can only imagine how much this fear is amplified for celebrities that have been assaulted.
I liked what she said when they asked about advice she would give to her fans, that it doesn’t matter if you wait 15 minutes or 15 days or 15 years to speak up, you shouldn’t be blamed for that or for whatever happens to the person who chose to sexually assault you
mte, i can see that happening to my mom and i would have killed someone tbh
he tweeted something shading her the other day too
half of the people defending her in these posts dislike her (myself included) and shade virtually everything about her, but still think that she's not out of place on the cover
Also, I'm going to need the ONTDer who wrote their WaPo op-ed about Taylor on the POTY cover to reveal yourself because umm...
I didn't realize her mom was cross-examined - that's just horrible.
what andrea said
Andrea, 59, said: 'I went into the dressing room and I saw her face. I could see that there was something horribly wrong. She [Swift] said, 'Mom, a guy just grabbed my ass.'
The mother-of-two broke down as she told the jury about how Swift was left feeling 'destroyed' in the aftermath of the groping incident.
She said: 'One of the things I think that stuck with me [about that night] was that [Taylor] couldn't believe that after the incident, after he grabbed her, that she thanked him for being there.
'She said thank you. It was destroying her that she said that after someone did that to her. It made me question why I taught her to be so polite in that moment.'
Andrea explained that she and other members of Swift's management team chose not to call police because they wanted to keep the incident private and did not want her to have to 'endlessly relive' the moment.
The 59-year-old added: 'I did not want her to have to live through endless memes and gifs and anything else tabloid media or internet trolls would be able to come up with; making her relive this awful moment over and over again.'
(via DailyMail)
Re: what andrea said
And yet that's exactly what happened to her even till this day because society is a misogynistic mess.
Re: what andrea said
sometimes verbalizing what has happened is the hardest thing to do.
this part about how we react to these instances is so. damn. real: "[Taylor] couldn't believe that after the incident, after he grabbed her, that she thanked him for being there."
Re: what andrea said
Re: what andrea said
That part hit me because I've experienced and I'm sure every woman has when we feel violated. We're conditioned to just grin and bear it because lashing out or expressing discomfort is unladylike and rude.
Re: what andrea said
:(((( fuck
I think it's because victims are always told they have to act and talk a certain way even when they're talking about what happened to them but the abuser can do whatever they fuck they want during the abuse, after the abuse and belittle the victim without having to deal with anything.
Anyways getting my comment in before this post becomes a mess like the last one.
at the same time i feel that there is also valid criticism about this cover. seeing taylor swift on a cover about breaking systemic silence this year is hard to swallow. it just goes to show how far any feminist 'movement' has to go in connecting systems like white supremacy to sexism and gendered violence.
And they're still going at it in this thread
