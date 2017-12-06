Celebs Tweet About Southern California Fires, Chelsea Handler Evacuates Home.
Just evacuated my house. It’s like Donald Trump is setting the world on fire. Literally and figuratively. Stay safe everyone. Dark times.— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) December 6, 2017
Several fires have been raging through Southern California in Los Angeles and Ventura counties during the last several days. High winds and lack of rain have made the problem much worse. Thousands of people and animals have evacuated, 180+ structures have burned down. Even those safe from the fire are being affected by poor air quality.
As thrilling as it is to be back in Japan, it is truly terrifying to be away from home as fires ravage Southern California. Many thanks to the courageous #Firefighters & #Volunteers who risk their lives selflessly to protect us all! #MoreThanGr8ful pic.twitter.com/pTyaDKPYgG— @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) December 7, 2017
If you live anywhere in Southern California, your life is being impacted by the fires today. Please be careful and make room for the firefighters. They are our heroes. #SkirballFire— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 6, 2017
PLEASE🙏🏻FOR MY HOME STATE..... MY BIRTHPLACE,MY BEAUTIFUL CALIFORNIA💋♥️💋— Cher (@cher) December 6, 2017
Woah. First time experiencing these fires, so no frame of reference, but this all seems a lot. https://t.co/EsP0ILLSkQ— Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) December 6, 2017
Be careful, LA. And please heed these warnings. Better safe... https://t.co/2CIPZVm0Gx— Christopher Gorham (@ChrisGorham) December 6, 2017
UPDATE: #SkirballFire has burned 150 acres with 0% containment. Here is a list of Rec Centers open for shelter. pic.twitter.com/4ZEPVen1lJ— Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) December 6, 2017
Update:
NEW: National Weather Service says Santa Ana Winds to intensify and become damaging overnight into Thursday, a recipe for "explosive fire growth" pic.twitter.com/6RZJKJJu4v— NBC News (@NBCNews) December 7, 2017
Sources: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8
Hope everyone stays safe <3
On a serious note....I hope any ONTDers who live in that area are safe!
Stay safe, ONTD!
I loved living in CA but I do not miss the rampant dryness of the mohave.
Edited at 2017-12-07 02:42 am (UTC)
Hope everyone else still within the paths of the fire stay safe :/
*please give us rain, mother nature.*
And then we do get some rain which can then cause mudslides due to the fires burning up all the vegetation. Or that rain will lead to some vegetation growing but then summer will hit and those plants will dry up and make excellent fuel for fires.