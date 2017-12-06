Celebs Tweet About Southern California Fires, Chelsea Handler Evacuates Home.

I saw a video that looked like the end of the world, I would be really scared living in the hills. Reply

I know this is serious but I screamed when I read Chelsea Handler's tweet.



On a serious note....I hope any ONTDers who live in that area are safe! Reply

Yeah, this isn't great. I am nowhere near the danger zone (right smack dab in the middle of the city, really), but it's really troublesome that so many people have already been affected.



Stay safe, ONTD! Reply

same. stay safe los angeles ontders<3 Reply

I think that’s the first time ONTD Angelenos have ever gotten a message of support lol. :P Reply

I'm glad to hear the city isn't a danger zone, haha. This is my first year in LA and I live in ktown/work on Melrose and was wondering what the chances were I'd have to evacuate. Reply

Yeah a lot of people in my office couldn’t make it into work today cause of this :/ Reply

the videos people have been posting of the fires are beyond devastating :( please stay safe everyone <3 Reply

Terrifying, hopefully people who aren't celebs have the resources they need to evacuate too.



I loved living in CA but I do not miss the rampant dryness of the mohave. Reply

Yeah it's a beautiful state but I wouldn't live there again. Reply

Not the typical morning commute... pic.twitter.com/kJIOQeqsIK — A. Mutzabaugh CMT (@WLV_investor) 6 December 2017



Saw this on twitter earlier, crazy... Reply

never thought I’d get to actually play what I thought was a hypothetical game of what would you grab if there were a fire. so far all I have is Luna, some limited edition Oreos and my spike tv award — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 6, 2017





we are fine and we will be fine. thinking of everyone else affected and continuing my lifelong intense love of firefighters. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 6, 2017



Reply

honestly, i felt california was on fire most of this year D: i havent heard back from my bestie in LA :/ im hoping she is safe at least Reply

Holy crap that hole encompasses much of the west coast Reply

i check my weather forecast every week hoping for some rain. fucking sucks. Reply

That's just stunning. Reply

the implications of no rain for the next 14 days is just insane Reply

Some of Rupert Murdoch's properties are on fire in the area. I'd make a glib comment about how he "deserves" this, what with being the biggest driver of anti-environmental propaganda in the world. But it's a fallacy to think of natural disasters as having morality, and the disasters caused by climate change fuck over poor people and minorities far more than the likes of Murdoch. Reply

This comment is like my conscience. It's so much more fun to have a good "HA HA" though. Reply

I would totally go haha.gif if it hurt Murdoch more, although I'd still be mindful that that wouldn't be "justice" or "karma" and that Murdoch is far better equipped to deal with it than most people who get fucked over by his anti-environmental propaganda.



Edited at 2017-12-07 02:42 am (UTC) Reply

I read his mansion burned down? Reply

My aunt called a couple of times to say that the fires were a couple of miles away yesterday..but it looks like they've gone west of where they are, which is good. My cousin's ex-husband and his girlfriend had to evacuate, but it doesn't sound like any of my actual family had to evacuate at least.



Hope everyone else still within the paths of the fire stay safe :/ Reply

My parents live close to the evacuation area and they just reported that the fires in their area have largely been put out. They’re still prepared to evacuate if necessary. Reply

It’s absolutely insane out here. This reminds me of the major LA fires of 2003/2008. Ash was everywhere. Luckily I think I live far enough east that the fire isn’t too much of a danger but it’s still scary. The local news is nothing but fire coverage Reply

I remember that. The ash coated my car even though I lived on the other side of LA. It was so scary. Reply

Ah, yes. The 2008 fire was when I was a freshman and that very weekend I was visiting home. When I got back to my dorm, my roommate had the window open the entire time and I had ash all over my side of the room.



*please give us rain, mother nature.* Reply

Why is California so prone to bad weather? I feel like one of these days California is gonna fall off. Reply

california is popular for having amazing sunny weather, the problem is that it doesn't rain often here Reply

It's a vicious cycle of no rain drying everything out. And then here in Southern California we have a weather pattern called the Santa Anna winds which is winds that come down through the mountains and blow to the west. And the winds are VERY strong and VERY dry. So a small fire can become huge very fast when it's fulled by the winds.



And then we do get some rain which can then cause mudslides due to the fires burning up all the vegetation. Or that rain will lead to some vegetation growing but then summer will hit and those plants will dry up and make excellent fuel for fires. Reply

climate change is creating longer period of hot, dry weather which is the perfect setting for wildfires. throw in some active fault lines and there you go.. Reply

its not. we just have santa ana winds and dry weather. some places have hurricanes. some places have tornadoes. some places have monsoons. we have this. Reply

I mean, you also have earthquakes. And not having water is kind of a big deal. Reply

As someone that's lived in places with each of those weather problems, and has lived in California..I absolutely love California but those fires are no fucking joke. Stay safe! Reply

These huge fires are from strong winds. Reply

Winds and dry climate/literally no rain in he forecast will do that. As it does every year in California, come on sis. Reply

It was never meant to be inhabited by humans but we're arrogant and think we can just settle anywhere. Reply

Parent

