IT's Jack Dylan Grazer joins Shazam!

He was my favorite! Not only was his gazebo line adorable but I'm pretty much in hysterics when he yells at Richie *"don't fucking touch me!" His face and everything was the best.



*I had to correct myself, tho I still think I have it wrong...



i thought so too lmao and then i watched it w/ my bf and at the end he was like i thought you said eddie was the funniest, he had like .. one good line



but this was prob cause he came off a stranger things binge and thought richie was the best bc he's also mike Reply

Ooh, definitely here for this casting! He was one of the best parts of It. Can't wait for this movie. Reply

I didn't even realize who he was in IT until this gif. I kept thinking he was Stan when I read these articles. Reply

after the huge flop Justice League was, DC should cancel all future movies and let Marvel take it over immediately.



reboot & recast Wonder Woman, Batman, a new Justice League movie, The Flash, Aquaman, etc! Reply

Who should be Mary Marvel? Reply

Also, according to The Rock there are going to be two separate Black Adams?? Or something?



https://www.comicbookmovie.com/amp/shazam/it-really-doesnt-sound-like-dwayne-johnsons-black-adam-will-be-showing-up-in-shazam-a155945



I think that's what he's saying here. It's confusing, tbh. I'm baffled that this is one of the projects they've decided to devote themselves to. I mean, maybe it's a good idea? It's certainly a timelessly fun concept.Also, according to The Rock there are going to be two separate Black Adams?? Or something?I think that's what he's saying here. It's confusing, tbh. Reply

he's saying black adam will have a solo film instead of being the villain in shazam 🙄 Reply

That's too bad since Black Adam is his iconic nemesis. Reply

I can't wait for this. It better be cute. Reply

He should have been Billy.



Happy for him since he was the best part of IT. Especially after his show just got cancelled. Keep that WB relationship alive, kid! Reply

lmao they're still making it? Reply

my fave! (also, im shocked about how gross his stans are to his gf, but maybe i shouldnt be. kids these days:/) Reply

the sad thing is that most of the It stans are probably adults. Reply

IT was either him or FInn that complained how they are afraid to hang out with each other because "fas" ship them together in real life and start insinuating their more than friends. People are so freaking creepy. Reply

i feel like there's a lot of overlap between the (thin white) boys from IT fan base and the stranger things kids fan base, and there sure are some fucking entitled creeps Reply

1D/Larry stans migrated to the Skam fandom and when that ended, they went crazy for IT/Stranger Things. It's gross Reply

i thought shazam was an app? Reply

He was the best in IT Reply

Cool but.....meh. Reply

In one of the last Shazam posts I mentioned he should have played Billy lol.



But Freddy is a good role as well. Reply

Feel like Zachary Levi is one of those lowkey box office poison types. not that that matters w superhero movies, since not even Sebastian Stan's luck could sink the marvel stuff Reply

