IT's Jack Dylan Grazer joins Shazam!
Jack Dylan Grazer has been cast as Billy's best friend, Freddy Freedman, someone who also becomes a hero in the comics and knows his secret. He joins the previously cast Zachary Levi and Asher Angel. Filming is projected to start in February.
Happy for him since he was the best part of IT. Especially after his show just got cancelled. Keep that WB relationship alive, kid!
But Freddy is a good role as well.