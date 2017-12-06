Fifth Harmony covers “Feels” for Spotify Studios NYC
The 5H ladies live up to their name in a cover of “Feels” (by Calvin Harris feat. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean) full of harmonies!
they DID what they had to DO
Loved getting to perform a couple of songs for @Spotify 🎶 Hear our #SpotifySingles session featuring “He Like That” and a cover of “Feels,” available now! https://t.co/yP51iJ8nZG pic.twitter.com/rsuaSWmRfH— Fifth Harmony (@FifthHarmony) December 6, 2017
no harmony
Let me go cleanse the palate with some DC3 tho(skip to 1:40 for some effortless blending of voices):