AJ McLean claims Nick Carter sexual assault allegations are 'bogus'
AJ McLean defended his bandmate Nick Carter amid sexual assault allegations against him saying “I totally support my brother, he is a gentleman, a scholar and a father and a dear friend and I completely support him.” He added: “I think it’s all bogus.”
Haha that me lmao
But that really... Yeah. Ok AJ.
We all know that rapists all walk around with a big tattoo on their forehead and all brag about how much they like to rape people all the time. That's a scientific fact.