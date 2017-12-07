Top 10 YA Novels That Need Movie Adaptations
9. Cinder by Marissa Meyer
7. Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret by Judy Blume
5. The Graceling Realm Series by Kristin Cashore
3. The Wicked Lovely Series by Melissa Marr
1. Looking for Alaska by John Green
What book do you think should get a movie/tv adaptation??
I agree the descriptions were very pretty and vivid though, and maybe it does deserve a visual adaptation for that alone
i always wanted a protector of the small or song of the lioness quartet adaptation but now that i'm older and am super done w tamora pierce i don't really care anymore
Not YA but I'm waiting for someone to adapt the Witching Hour by anne rice. It's fucking time.
also sarah dessen novels deserved to become the nicholas sparks movies of ya-lit. b
Because there was not one.
do NOT fuck it up