A Guillermo Del Toro directed HBO miniseries of The Night Circus

the Night Circus would be great on-screen. The visuals were the best part of the book.

OH MY GOD MAKE THIS SO.

I didn't know I wanted this until now and now I need this to happen.

A miniseries? It barely has enough story for a movie.

I agree the descriptions were very pretty and vivid though, and maybe it does deserve a visual adaptation for that alone

They tried to adapt Delirium with Emma Roberts on Fox and it was baaaaaad.

looking for alaska -- false.



i always wanted a protector of the small or song of the lioness quartet adaptation but now that i'm older and am super done w tamora pierce i don't really care anymore

lol your comment vs mine

lmao sorry bb i have long since given up on it ever happening and tamora pierce herself was the final straw

wait what's wrong with tamora pierce? I loved the series she wrote about the circle, with four kids who had magic powers and whatnot (can't recall the name atm)

Fucking. Tamora Pierce. I know she's a shitstain now but I would love an adaption of one of the Tortall series. (It can be improved of course. None of this massive age difference love interests.)

Not YA but I'm waiting for someone to adapt the Witching Hour by anne rice. It's fucking time.



Not YA but I'm waiting for someone to adapt the Witching Hour by anne rice. It's fucking time.

why is tamora pierce a shitstain? i just heard someone talking up her books on a podcast today.

I wonder if everyone is referring to her having obnoxious white feminist opinions? The unthinking casual racism of her books? Because a shitstain? We are going a bit far here tbh.

i need the legend series to become franchise already!!!!!! literally any of marie lu's series tbh. abby mcdonald and kara thomas' books would be great too.



also sarah dessen novels deserved to become the nicholas sparks movies of ya-lit. b

I would love to see The Young Elites on screen and I totally second Sarah Dessen books becoming movies too. I'd finally go see a romance.

I want some of Christopher Moore's books adapted.

A proper Ella Enchanted that actually stays true to the book.

THIS THIS THIS

I'm screaming this into the void.

if cinder gets made into a movie, can they make it more interesting? i struggled to finish scarlet. 400 pages too long.

its only 450 pages?



The Last Vampire by Christopher Pike

YES. I have read this entire series twice. I actually think it would be amazing as an adult series.

I've wanted a Graceling movie/series for years. I thought there were rumors that there was a movie in the works but that was years ago, so maybe it fell through?

cinder would make a great series

I think I'd...no, I was going to say "I'd rather a HBO series" but nah, some of that doesn't need to be dragged out. A movie is cool.



Edited at 2017-12-07 12:38 am (UTC)

Yeah, I think a series over a movie would be better

Cirque Du Freak.



Because there was not one.

who would be a good director for a good cirque du freak adaptation? i want one badly. id love a series.

I watched Pan's Labyrinth for the first time this year and I think GDT would do a great job with the fact that Darren is really just a kid in this dark world.

i'm only up to vampire mountain, i need to finish the series



the ones I dont love so I wont care when they ruin it.

Yes to the Graceling series--love those. Not YA but I'd love a mini-series or movie for the Song of Achilles and Lavinia. Also I'm only 80 pages in but I'm loving it so I'm gonna say I'd LOVE an adaptation of the Killing Moon by N.K. Jemisin. Her descriptions of the city are so good and I would love to see it onscreen. Although I worry they'd try to whitewash the cast :/ since afaik there are no white characters in the book (at least not where I am now).



Edited at 2017-12-07 12:54 am (UTC)

Lavinia is so dreadful imo.

I liked it, but I did find the narrative to be too distant at times. I could see why there were negative and middling reviews for it on goodreads. what didn't you like about it?

i don't need my faves to be adapted and ruined tbh

LOL i hear you. i recently read that they are adapting Summer of Night by Dan Simmons and i'm terrified

do NOT fuck it up



do NOT fuck it up



